'Banarasi Silk', 'Kashmir Pashmina', 'Patan Patola': GI-tagged products to set your festive vibe

Whether you are looking for a statement outfit for Diwali, a traditional look for a wedding, an elegant accessory for a family gathering or a distinctive gift, these heritage products bring a story to every choice.

READ THIS: From 'Kashmir Saffron' to 'Mithila Makhana': 15 GI-tagged food ingredients for your festive kitchen

Here are the GI-tagged products worth exploring this festive season.

Puneri Pagadi: Maharashtra

Category: Traditional headwear

The Puneri Pagadi is a traditional Maharashtrian turban associated with cultural heritage and pride. It can make a striking addition to festive and ceremonial attire, particularly for men attending weddings and traditional celebrations.

How to style it: Pair it with a dhoti-kurta, a traditional Maharashtrian outfit or a sherwani. Its structured silhouette adds a regal touch to the overall look.

Advertisement

Pochampally Ikat: Telangana

Category: Clothing and textiles

Recognised for its distinctive geometric patterns, Pochampally Ikat brings colour and character to festive wardrobes. Its striking designs work across traditional and contemporary clothing.

How to style it: Women can choose sarees or kurta sets, while men can experiment with Ikat kurtas, shirts or jackets. Pair patterned pieces with solid-coloured bottoms to keep the outfit balanced.

Thewa Art Work: Rajasthan

Category: Jewellery and glass craft

Thewa is known for its intricate gold work set against coloured glass. Its detailed craftsmanship makes it a distinctive choice for those looking beyond conventional festive jewellery.

How to style it: Women can wear Thewa pendants or earrings with sarees and suits. Men can explore a traditional brooch or other suitable accessory featuring the craft.

Advertisement

Kashmir Pashmina: Jammu and Kashmir

Category: Shawls

Kashmir Pashmina is prized for its softness and luxurious feel. A Pashmina shawl can add elegance to festive dressing, especially during winter weddings and evening celebrations.

How to style it: Drape it over a saree or suit, or wear it with a kurta or achkan. Let the shawl stand out by choosing an outfit in a complementary, understated colour.

DON'T MISS: Navratri 2026: Garba-dandiya events in Delhi-NCR, Check dates, venues, timings, tickets

Banaras Brocades and Sarees: Uttar Pradesh

Category: Clothing and textiles

Banarasi textiles are known for their rich brocade patterns and elaborate zari work. Their traditional appeal makes them popular choices for weddings and major festive occasions.

How to style it: Women can choose a Banarasi saree, while men can incorporate brocade fabric into a jacket or waistcoat. Pair rich textiles with minimal accessories to avoid an overcrowded look.

Kolhapuri Chappal: Maharashtra

Category: Footwear

Kolhapuri chappals are handcrafted leather sandals that have become a classic part of Indian footwear. Their traditional design works well with both ethnic clothing and fusion outfits.

How to style it: Men can pair them with kurtas and linen trousers, while women can wear them with cotton sarees, kurta sets or Indo-western ensembles.

Advertisement

Phulkari: Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

Category: Embroidery and textiles

Phulkari is known for its colourful embroidery, often featuring bold floral and geometric motifs. The craft adds vibrancy to festive clothing without requiring an elaborate outfit from head to toe.

How to style it: Women can wear a Phulkari dupatta with a plain suit. Men can look for authentic embroidered textiles incorporated into suitable stoles or jackets.

Varanasi Glass Beads: Uttar Pradesh

Category: Beadwork and jewellery

Varanasi's glass-bead tradition offers a colourful option for festive accessories. Glass beads can be used in a variety of jewellery designs, bringing texture and visual interest to an outfit.

How to style it: Choose a glass-bead necklace or earrings to complement ethnic wear. Men can explore bracelets or necklaces incorporating authentic Varanasi glass beads, where available.

Paithani Sarees and Fabrics: Maharashtra

Category: Clothing and textiles

Paithani is celebrated for its rich colours and intricate motifs, including traditional peacock designs. Its elaborate appearance makes it particularly suited to weddings and important family celebrations.

How to style it: Pair a Paithani saree with traditional jewellery and a complementary blouse. Keep other accessories understated so that the textile remains the centrepiece.

Advertisement

Lucknow Chikan Craft: Uttar Pradesh

Category: Clothing and embroidery

Lucknow's Chikankari embroidery is known for its delicate detailing and refined aesthetic. It works particularly well for daytime festivities, pujas and family gatherings where a lighter, elegant look is preferred.

How to style it: Women can opt for a Chikankari suit, while men can wear an embroidered kurta. Pastel shades and simple accessories complement the craft's understated appeal.

Payyannur Pavithra Ring: Kerala

Category: Traditional jewellery

The Payyannur Pavithra Ring is a distinctive piece of Kerala's traditional jewellery heritage. Its cultural significance makes it an interesting choice for those who appreciate accessories with a regional story.

How to style it: Wear the ring as a standalone statement with traditional attire. Its design can be the focus of an otherwise minimal jewellery combination.

ALSO READ: Going home for Chhath, Diwali? Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat special now available -- check dates, fare

Kutch Embroidery: Gujarat

Category: Embroidery and textiles

Kutch embroidery is known for its colourful patterns, detailed stitching and decorative elements. It brings a lively, craft-led aesthetic to festive clothing and accessories.

How to style it: Women can choose embroidered blouses, jackets or accessories, while men can explore waistcoats or jackets featuring the craft. Balance the embroidery with simple trousers or a plain kurta.

Advertisement

Mysore Silk: Karnataka

Category: Clothing and textiles

Mysore Silk is associated with a smooth finish and elegant drape. Its classic appeal makes it a versatile choice for festivals, weddings and formal traditional occasions.

How to style it: Women can wear a Mysore silk saree with traditional jewellery. Men can explore silk kurtas or other garments made from authentic regional silk, where available.

Patan Patola: Gujarat

Category: Clothing and textiles

Patan Patola is one of Gujarat's celebrated textile traditions, known for its intricate double-ikat weaving and precisely arranged patterns. The painstaking process and distinctive designs give the textile a strong place in India's heritage fashion landscape.

How to style it: Women can choose a Patan Patola saree for weddings and special celebrations. Men can explore authentic Patola textiles in suitable garments or accessories, where available.