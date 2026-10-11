Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Who is Ajinkya Shinde? All about CJP leader who is guiding the movement after Dipke's arrest

Who is Ajinkya Shinde? All about CJP leader who is guiding the movement after Dipke's arrest

Ajinkya Shinde is the Cockroach Janta Party’s national organisation in-charge and is regarded as one of the outfit’s key behind-the-scenes strategists.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 10:14 AM IST
Who is Ajinkya Shinde? All about CJP leader who is guiding the movement after Dipke's arrestAjinkya shinde leading cjp protest after Delhi detentions

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ajinkya Shinde has called on supporters to gather at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park at 4 pm, intensifying the group’s agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral-roll irregularities. The call comes as the CJP’s protest movement continues despite detentions of several senior leaders in Delhi.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Standoff deepens: CJP issues fresh 10 am protest call at Jantar Mantar after police action

Shinde, the CJP’s national organisation in-charge, urged party workers and supporters to assemble at the historic Dadar ground (commonly known as Shivaji Park), according to Ajinkya Shinde X post. The venue has emerged as a key site for the outfit’s Mumbai mobilisation, with an earlier CJP protest there on October 2 drawing a large police-estimated crowd of around 9,000 to 10,000 people by 4 pm.

The CJP has been demanding that Kumar step down, alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Shinde has also demanded that the 2025 voter lists be frozen and that the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners be scrapped.

Advertisement

Who Is Ajinkya Shinde?

Ajinkya Shinde, 35, is a computer science graduate from Maharashtra. The son of farmers from Alibaug who later moved to Latur, he left a career with an international IT firm in Pune to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) full-time. Shinde has been a close associate of Abhijeet Dipke since they met in Goa in 2016.

Before quitting his job, Shinde served as AAP's Pimpri-Chinchwad convener. He later spent a year on the party's unsuccessful Goa election campaign before returning to Maharashtra as AAP's social media coordinator and youth wing convener.

In August, Dipke appointed Shinde as CJP’s national organization in-charge. The move sparked controversy when two Gujarat volunteers accused Dipke of favoritism.

DON'T MISS | CJP protest: Supreme Court to hold special hearing today on contempt plea against Home Secretary, DMRC

Advertisement

Ranked just below key figures Dipke, Ranka, and Das — who led the July paper leak protests — Shinde’s seniority was confirmed when he was tapped to lead the movement following their detentions.

Ajinkya Shinde is the Cockroach Janta Party’s national organisation in-charge and is regarded as one of the outfit’s key behind-the-scenes strategists. The 35-year-old from Latur, Maharashtra, is a former Aam Aadmi Party associate and has previously led CJP’s Mumbai activities.

Shinde took charge of the CJP’s protest campaign after founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police ahead of the party’s planned “Jantar Mantar 2.0” demonstration in the national capital. Dipke announced in a video message that Shinde would lead the agitation until the detained leaders were released.

“We will continue our protest tomorrow, day after… until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. We will be on the streets,” Shinde told reporters.

Earlier Shivaji Park case

The fresh call follows legal trouble for the CJP after its October 2 gathering at Shivaji Park. Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Dipke, Ranka, Das, Shinde and more than 400 unidentified persons for allegedly holding an unauthorised assembly, raising slogans and making announcements despite permission for the protest having been denied earlier.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | 'Concerns misplaced': India slams UN rights body over Delhi protest remarks, demands equal scrutiny

Police said the earlier gathering took place between 4 pm and 7 pm under the jurisdiction of the Shivaji Park police station.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 11, 2026 10:14 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more