The royal couple took the Mahindra UDO e-rickshaw for a spin as they met the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026 at Bandra Reclamation Garden. William was seen behind the wheel of the green three-wheeler, with Kate seated behind him and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the background.

A Prince, a Princess and a Flying Machine Well, almost! But when it’s a Mahindra UDO, who needs wings to fly? https://t.co/k0CVApVqg7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2026

For the outing, Kate opted for a crisp ivory-white pantsuit. The outfit featured a structured blazer with notched lapels, a single-button closure and a fitted waist. She paired it with a soft white V-neck blouse and matching wide-legged trousers.

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She kept her accessories minimal with a pendant necklace and earrings. Her hair was left open in soft waves, while her makeup was subtle.

Prince William wore a light-blue pinstriped blazer with a crisp white shirt, dark trousers and brown suede shoes. He left the collar open for a more relaxed look.

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Kate repeats her Wimbledon dress

The royal couple's three-day India visit began with gully cricket and a meeting with Sachin Tendulkar, followed by a Mumbai Metro ride and the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly on Monday.

Kate also repeated her cobalt blue Roksanda dress, which she had earlier worn at the Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Final in 2025. She paired it with Amrapali earrings she wore a decade ago in India.

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Earlier, she wore a pastel-green blazer with white trousers.

William also added an Indian touch to his wardrobe with a deep-blue Nehru jacket from KARDO. The handloom cotton fabric was woven by artisans in West Bengal.

The royal couple are in India for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit, an initiative founded by William in 2020 to support innovative environmental solutions. They will conclude their India visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18.