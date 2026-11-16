Royal take to the crease: William and Kate join Sachin Tendulkar for gully cricket in Mumbai

Tendulkar, one of cricket’s most celebrated figures, joined the royal couple for the event. The outing echoed their 2016 visit to Oval Maidan, where William and Kate played cricket with children supported by Mumbai NGOs and met the former India batter.

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William and Kate are in Mumbai from November 16 to 18 for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize summit and awards ceremony. Their schedule also includes a Mumbai Metro ride, events connected with Indian cinema and fashion, and engagements focused on sustainability and UK-India cultural ties.

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The cricket session was designed to highlight youth participation and the connective power of sport. Organisers said the royal couple’s programme would showcase innovation, young leadership and collaboration between the two countries.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, along with former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, play gully cricket with school children. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/CGlYOyHK08 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026

Royal praise for Tendulkar

William has previously spoken warmly about playing with Tendulkar. During the couple’s 2016 Mumbai visit, he described the Indian great as “a great cricketer who taught me how to bat.”

Tendulkar had also welcomed the royal couple’s earlier appearance at Oval Maidan, writing on social media: “Royal afternoon at the Oval with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Bowled over by their humility.”

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Earthshot takes centre stage

The Mumbai visit culminates on Tuesday with the Earthshot Prize Awards Night, which will recognise five winners working on climate change, air pollution, waste management, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss. Each winner receives £1 million (₹10 lakh) to scale their environmental solution.

Tendulkar is among the award presenters, joining actors Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Rami Malek at the ceremony, which will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

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William has described India as one of the world’s most important forces for climate and nature, saying its large young population offers “a real sense of momentum” to imagine a better future and turn it into reality.

The gully-cricket gathering offered a lighter opening to a high-profile diplomatic and environmental visit — one that blended royal pageantry, sporting nostalgia and a message about empowering young people to protect the planet.