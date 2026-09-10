Who owns Baba Neem Karoli’s ancestral home? Granddaughters allege illegal occupation by trust

Three-member panel to investigate dispute

The inquiry committee is headed by Additional District Magistrate (Judicial) Arvind Kumar Dwivedi. Tundla Sub-Divisional Magistrate Divya Singh and District Tourism Officer Vishal Srivastava are the other members.

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The dispute concerns house number 154 and adjoining structures in Akbarpur village under Tundla tehsil, the birthplace of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj, whose birth name was Lakshmi Narayan Sharma.

The ancestral property, spread across an approximately 4,000-square-foot plot, is a duplex that includes the saint’s meditation room, dining area, guest quarters and bedroom. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is currently developing the site as a tourist attraction.

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Six granddaughters raise property claim

The six granddaughters: Sunita Sharma, Archana Sharma, Vandana Sharma, Bhavna Rawat, Ritu Tiwari and Richa Rawat submitted a representation to the District Magistrate seeking that the ancestral residence be freed from the Trust’s control.

The dispute reportedly intensified during a family event on August 24, when the women, daughters of Baba Neem Karoli’s late son Dharm Narayan Sharma, were allegedly denied accommodation in rooms at the property.

Manoj Rawat, husband of Bhavna Rawat, confirmed that relevant property documents were submitted to the inquiry committee after officials sought them.

Trust denies allegations

The property is currently managed by the Shri Neem Karoli Maharaj Trust, headed by Baba Neem Karoli’s daughter Girija Devi Bhatele. His late wife Rambeti had earlier served as its president.

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However, Dhananjay Sharma, son of the saint’s other late son Anek Singh Sharma, rejected the allegations. He said the property was handed over to the Trust according to Baba Neem Karoli’s wishes and urged the family to settle the matter amicably.

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Trust secretary Sanjay Gupta also denied allegations of illegal occupation or an internal Trust dispute. He said he was appointed by Dharm Narayan Sharma and continues to serve the institution, adding that the Trust had not received any official notice from the district administration so far.

Film renews interest in saint’s legacy

The dispute comes shortly after 'Hanuman Ansh', a devotional biographical film based on Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj’s life, was released on August 7, 2026.

The low-budget film, starring Shobhinaww Satyaa, reportedly became a sleeper hit through word-of-mouth publicity and collected more than ₹150 crore worldwide within a month, bringing renewed attention to the saint’s life and origins.

(With inputs from PTI)