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No PUC, no fuel & ₹10,000 fine: Gurugram turns fuel pumps into checkpoints with 300 new cameras

No PUC, no fuel & ₹10,000 fine: Gurugram turns fuel pumps into checkpoints with 300 new cameras

Officials have framed the measure as part of broader efforts to curb vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the National Capital Region. The announcement comes as air quality across Delhi-NCR remains a major public concern during the pollution season.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 10:46 AM IST
No PUC, no fuel & ₹10,000 fine: Gurugram turns fuel pumps into checkpoints with 300 new camerasThe 'no valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, no fuel' policy was implemented across the National Capital Region on October 1.

Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will no longer be able to buy petrol, diesel or CNG at fuel stations in Gurugram, as the district administration steps up enforcement of the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy amid worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Under the new regime, petrol pumps must verify a vehicle’s emission certificate before dispensing fuel. The administration has also begun installing 300 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in the first phase, started November 15, to automatically identify vehicles refuelling at pumps and check their registration details and PUC status.

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The administration is expected to expand the surveillance network after assessing the impact of the initial 300-camera rollout.

Cameras to track compliance

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The ANPR cameras are expected to make enforcement more systematic by matching number plates with vehicle records and PUC validity, rather than relying solely on manual checks by pump staff. Officials said the first phase will cover petrol pumps across Gurugram.

District Transport Officer and Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, Sanjeev Singla said all fuel stations have been directed to display warning boards prominently at entry points and fuelling areas, in both Hindi and English. The boards will clearly state that vehicles without valid PUC certificates will not be provided petrol, diesel or CNG.

MUST READ: Delhi Pollution Curbs From November 1: Outside-Delhi Vehicles Below BS-VI Barred

Fine of up to ₹10,000

Motorists found driving without a valid PUC certificate can face a penalty of up to ₹10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the district administration’s announcement.

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The administration’s move effectively makes the PUC certificate a precondition not only for legally driving a vehicle but also for refuelling it. Vehicle owners are therefore being advised to renew expired certificates before visiting a fuel station to avoid being denied fuel or penalised.

DON'T MISS: No petrol or CNG without valid PUC from October 1: Delhi-NCR pollution rules tightened

What vehicle owners should do

  • Check the PUC certificate’s validity before travelling to a petrol pump.
  • Renew an expired certificate at an authorised testing centre.
  • Ensure the vehicle’s registration details are accurate, as ANPR cameras will verify records.
  • Expect fuel to be refused if a valid PUC certificate cannot be established.

Part of wider NCR push

The ‘No valid PUC certificate, no fuel’ policy was implemented across the National Capital Region on October 1. Gurugram’s camera-based enforcement is intended to strengthen compliance at the ground level, where fuel stations become a key checkpoint for identifying high-emitting vehicles.

Officials have framed the measure as part of broader efforts to curb vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the National Capital Region. The announcement comes as air quality across Delhi-NCR remains a major public concern during the pollution season.

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 10:45 AM IST
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