No PUC, no fuel & ₹10,000 fine: Gurugram turns fuel pumps into checkpoints with 300 new cameras

The administration is expected to expand the surveillance network after assessing the impact of the initial 300-camera rollout.
Cameras to track compliance
The ANPR cameras are expected to make enforcement more systematic by matching number plates with vehicle records and PUC validity, rather than relying solely on manual checks by pump staff. Officials said the first phase will cover petrol pumps across Gurugram.
District Transport Officer and Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, Sanjeev Singla said all fuel stations have been directed to display warning boards prominently at entry points and fuelling areas, in both Hindi and English. The boards will clearly state that vehicles without valid PUC certificates will not be provided petrol, diesel or CNG.
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Fine of up to ₹10,000
Motorists found driving without a valid PUC certificate can face a penalty of up to ₹10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the district administration’s announcement.
The administration’s move effectively makes the PUC certificate a precondition not only for legally driving a vehicle but also for refuelling it. Vehicle owners are therefore being advised to renew expired certificates before visiting a fuel station to avoid being denied fuel or penalised.
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What vehicle owners should do
- Check the PUC certificate’s validity before travelling to a petrol pump.
- Renew an expired certificate at an authorised testing centre.
- Ensure the vehicle’s registration details are accurate, as ANPR cameras will verify records.
- Expect fuel to be refused if a valid PUC certificate cannot be established.
Part of wider NCR push
The ‘No valid PUC certificate, no fuel’ policy was implemented across the National Capital Region on October 1. Gurugram’s camera-based enforcement is intended to strengthen compliance at the ground level, where fuel stations become a key checkpoint for identifying high-emitting vehicles.
Officials have framed the measure as part of broader efforts to curb vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the National Capital Region. The announcement comes as air quality across Delhi-NCR remains a major public concern during the pollution season.