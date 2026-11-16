No PUC, no fuel & ₹10,000 fine: Gurugram turns fuel pumps into checkpoints with 300 new cameras

The administration is expected to expand the surveillance network after assessing the impact of the initial 300-camera rollout.

🚫 NO PUC – NO FUEL! ⛽ Strict Pollution Control Measures in Gurugram 🚗 Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate will not be provided Petrol, Diesel or CNG. 📍 300 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras to be installed at petrol pumps across Gurugram in the first phase. 📅 Installation to begin from November 15, 2026. ✔️ ANPR cameras will automatically capture vehicle registration numbers and verify PUC certificate validity through the online database. ✔️ Until installation of the ANPR system, petrol pump operators must manually verify valid PUC certificates before dispensing fuel. ✔️ Warning boards in Hindi and English to be displayed at petrol pumps. ⚠️ Non-compliance may attract a penalty of up to ₹10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act. DTO & Secretary, RTA, Sh. Sanjeev Singhla has directed petrol pump operators to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines issued by CAQM. An Appeal to Vehicle Owners: Get your PUC certificate renewed on time and contribute towards cleaner air and a pollution-free Gurugram. #NoPUCNoFuel #CleanAir #AirPollution #PollutionControl #PUCCertificate #ANPRCameras #CAQM #Gurugram #RoadSafety #EnvironmentProtection #DistrictAdministrationGurugram #Haryana — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) November 14, 2026

Cameras to track compliance

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The ANPR cameras are expected to make enforcement more systematic by matching number plates with vehicle records and PUC validity, rather than relying solely on manual checks by pump staff. Officials said the first phase will cover petrol pumps across Gurugram.

District Transport Officer and Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, Sanjeev Singla said all fuel stations have been directed to display warning boards prominently at entry points and fuelling areas, in both Hindi and English. The boards will clearly state that vehicles without valid PUC certificates will not be provided petrol, diesel or CNG.

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Fine of up to ₹10,000

Motorists found driving without a valid PUC certificate can face a penalty of up to ₹10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the district administration’s announcement.

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The administration’s move effectively makes the PUC certificate a precondition not only for legally driving a vehicle but also for refuelling it. Vehicle owners are therefore being advised to renew expired certificates before visiting a fuel station to avoid being denied fuel or penalised.

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What vehicle owners should do

Check the PUC certificate’s validity before travelling to a petrol pump.

Renew an expired certificate at an authorised testing centre.

Ensure the vehicle’s registration details are accurate, as ANPR cameras will verify records.

Expect fuel to be refused if a valid PUC certificate cannot be established.

Part of wider NCR push

The ‘No valid PUC certificate, no fuel’ policy was implemented across the National Capital Region on October 1. Gurugram’s camera-based enforcement is intended to strengthen compliance at the ground level, where fuel stations become a key checkpoint for identifying high-emitting vehicles.

Officials have framed the measure as part of broader efforts to curb vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the National Capital Region. The announcement comes as air quality across Delhi-NCR remains a major public concern during the pollution season.