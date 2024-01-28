Bank holidays in February 2024: Know when your bank will be closed

The list of bank holidays for February 2024 has been released. Banks will be closed for a total of 11 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Some holidays will be state-specific, while national holidays will see banks closed nationwide.

In January, 2024, banks across India will be closed for a total of 16 days. Key holidays were New Year's Day on January 1, Pongal on January 15, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on January 17, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on January 23 and Republic Day on January 26.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised these holidays under three sections - Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The RBI disseminates its holiday schedule through official channels. The holidays include 11th and 18th February (Sundays), 14th February for Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata), 15th February for Lui-Ngai-Ni (in Imphal), 19th February for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur), 20th February for State Day/Statehood Day (in Aizawl, Itanagar), 24th February (Second Saturday), 25th February (Sunday), and 26th February for Nyokum (in Itanagar).

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in February 2024:

February 4: Sunday

February 10: Second Saturday/ Losar (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok due to Losar)

February 11: Sunday

February 14: Basant Panchami/ Saraswati Puja (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

February 15: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks will remain closed in Imphal)

February 18: Sunday

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

February 20: State Day/Statehood Day (Banks will remain closed in Aizawl and Itanagar)

February 24: Fourth Saturday

February 25: Sunday

February 26: Nyokum (Banks will remain closed in Itanagar)

Despite these closures, online banking services will remain accessible nationwide. It is crucial for individuals to be aware of these dates to plan their bank visits accordingly.

