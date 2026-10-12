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Looking for a govt Job? Railways announces 3,548 vacancies. See eligibility, pay & how to apply

Looking for a govt Job? Railways announces 3,548 vacancies. See eligibility, pay & how to apply

Applicants must hold a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification and meet any post-specific requirements. The notified age range is 18 to 33 years as of January 1, 2027; eligible candidates may receive age relaxation under applicable rules.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 2:44 PM IST
Looking for a govt Job? Railways announces 3,548 vacancies. See eligibility, pay & how to applyCandidates can check the detailed notification and apply through the official Railway Recruitment Boards website and application portal.

Indian Railways has opened applications for 3,548 graduate-level posts under its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment for 2026. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) issued the notice under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 06/2026, with applications accepted until November 6.

According to a Ministry of Railways notification, the vacancies are spread across four roles: Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor.

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Goods Train Manager accounts for the largest share, with 2,750 vacancies. The remaining posts comprise 371 Senior Clerk Cum Typist positions, 300 Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist posts and 127 Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor vacancies.

The roles cover areas including train operations, commercial services, accounts and railway administration. The initial basic pay is ₹35,400 per month for Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor and ₹29,200 per month for the other three categories, under the Seventh Central Pay Commission. Applicable allowances and service conditions will follow the relevant rules, the government release said.

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Eligibility and key dates

Applicants must hold a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification and meet any post-specific requirements. The notified age range is 18 to 33 years as of January 1, 2027; eligible candidates may receive age relaxation under applicable rules.

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The online application window opened on October 8. Candidates must submit their forms by 11:59 pm on November 6, while the examination-fee payment deadline is November 8. A correction window is scheduled from November 9 to 18.

Selection process

The recruitment process includes a first-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), a second-stage CBT, document verification and a medical examination, as applicable. Selection will be merit-based and subject to candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility conditions.

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The release also states that the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test will not be conducted for the Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and Senior Clerk Cum Typist posts. Candidates are still expected to have basic computer and typing proficiency, which will be assessed after joining.

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Candidates can check the detailed notification and apply through the official Railway Recruitment Boards website and application portal.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 2:44 PM IST
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