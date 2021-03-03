Biz EOD: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 81% effective; I-T raid at Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu's residences

Bharat Biotech has announced the Phase 3 clinical trial results for its coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin. The company said that Covaxin demonstrated an efficacy of 81 per cent in the trials. Income Tax Department has conducted searches at residences of actress Taapsee Pannu and director-producer Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 81% effective, works against UK variant

Data from 25,800 participants who received a vaccine or placebo in 1:1 ratio showed that the vaccine was well-tolerated; Bharat Biotech said the trial conducted with ICMR was the largest in India.

2. Sensex surges 1,147 points, Nifty reclaims 15,200 mark

While Sensex closed 1,147 points or 2.28 per cent higher at 51,444, Nifty climbed 326.50 points or 2.19 per cent to end at 15,245.

3. India's exports fall by 0.3% in February after two months of growth

Fall in India's exports comes after a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 6.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent in exports in the previous two months.

4. Income tax raid at Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl's residences

Actress Taapsee Pannu, Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap face tax raids: The IT department is conducting searches on people related to Phantom Films over allegations of tax evasion.

5. Serum to supply 110 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine globally under COVAX

Over 110 million doses of this to about 60 countries will be met through the AstraZeneca (AZ)-Serum Institute of India partnership.