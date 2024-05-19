Abbott eyes 45% female representation in management team, 1 lakh youths in STEM programmes by 2030

Abbott aims to achieve at least 45% female representation in its global management team and create opportunities for over 1,00,000 youths to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programmes and internships by 2030. The initiatives are part of Abbott's broader strategy to promote diversity, enhance employee growth, and improve workplace engagement.

“Our HR practices align with our mission to help people live healthier, fuller lives. We prioritise creating a supportive work environment with clear growth paths and comprehensive wellbeing support,” Deepshikha Mukerji, Regional HR Director at Abbott India told Business Today.

Fostering gender diversity is a key element of Abbott’s strategy. “Through networks like Women Leaders of Abbott and the Working Mothers of Abbott forum, we support female employees at various stages of their careers,” Mukerji said, highlighting that these efforts are part of the company’s global 2030 Sustainability Plan.

Addressing the global STEM worker shortage, Abbott plans to create opportunities for over 1,00,000 youths, including 50% from underrepresented groups, to participate in STEM programmes and internships by 2030. "Our focus is on skill development for the future workforce," Mukerji said.

The company offers development programmes, including sales training and digital skills enhancement as part of its skill development focus. She highlighted initiatives like the annual Global Development Week and the Career Connect portal, which aims to provide short-term, cross-functional learning experiences that drive ongoing employee growth.

Abbott's regional HR director gave the example of innovation in HR practices by the company with the introduction of SmaHRty, an AI-enabled HR chatbot launched in 2020, which has transformed employee interactions with HR.

Abbott is also including the LGBTQ+ community and individuals with disabilities as part of its employee inclusivity plan. Networks like PRIDE and disABILITY foster an inclusive culture. The company offers policies, including expanded mediclaim coverage for partners and support for gender reassignment surgery.

Recognising the importance of work-life balance, the company offers flexible work arrangements. “Our policies ensure flexibility while maintaining performance,” Mukerji said.

The company implements in-depth talent management practices to identify and develop successors for critical roles. This ensures a smooth transition and continued leadership.

Abbott India reported a 24 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY24) at Rs 287.06 crore up from Rs 231.42 crore recorded for the same period last financial year. Its from operations jumped by 7 percent to Rs 1,439 crore from the Rs 1,343 crore recorded in Q4FY23.