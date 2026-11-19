A key area of focus is likely to be the airline's cost structure. Since taking charge in September, Gebremariam has initiated several measures to reduce operating expenses, including merging multiple functions across Air India and Air India Express to eliminate duplication, streamlining organisational structures and improving resource utilisation.

The airline has also cut flights on select routes as part of a network rationalisation exercise, while reviewing staff travel and reducing cabin crew deployment wherever operational requirements permit.

The focus on costs comes as Air India continues to report significant losses. The airline's losses surged to Rs 22,238 crore in FY26, making a sustained improvement in financial performance a key challenge for its new leadership.

Gebremariam has also been reviewing the airline's international network strategy. Speaking at the Aviation India Summit earlier this month, he said Air India was looking to shift a larger share of its Europe and US operations from Delhi to Mumbai, as the closure of Pakistani airspace had affected Delhi more significantly.

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"Delhi is more affected than Mumbai. So rebalancing the hub means... we still have, we continue to have Europe and America flights from Delhi, but more will be moving to Mumbai," he had said.

He had also indicated that the larger long-term growth opportunity lay in Air India's full-service wide-body operations, even as Air India Express continued to expand in the low-cost segment.

The airline's investments in fleet renewal, maintenance infrastructure, technology and product upgrades are central to its transformation. However, with losses remaining elevated, the focus is increasingly on whether these investments and network changes can translate into improved operating economics.

The board review comes at a time when Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has also raised concerns over Air India's mounting losses, bringing the airline's financial performance into sharper focus within the group. Air India board is set to meet tomorrow following the performance review today.