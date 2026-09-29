All about Akhil Gupta, former Bharti Enterprises V-C who is Coforge's new chairperson after O P Bhatt

Coforge announced the decision in a stock exchange filing on 27th September. The company selected Gupta following a global search conducted with executive search firm Egon Zehnder.

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Gupta brings corporate leadership experience

Akhil Kumar Gupta, appointed chairperson of Coforge’s board for a five-year term, brings more than 40 years of professional experience across telecom, infrastructure, financial services and corporate governance.

Gupta, who will assume the position effective September 29, is the former vice chairman of Bharti Enterprises. He played a key role in the growth of the Bharti Group from its early years, contributing to the development and expansion of one of India’s leading business conglomerates.

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Coforge has appointed Gupta as a non-executive independent director and chairperson of its board, subject to shareholder approval. His appointment comes after recent changes in the company’s boardroom, including the resignation of former chairperson OP Bhatt and independent director DK Singh.

Leadership roles across major companies

Gupta currently serves as chairman of the board of directors of 360 ONE WAM Ltd and Bharti Life Insurance Ltd. He is also a board member of several prominent companies, including quick-commerce platform Zepto, e-commerce firm Snapdeal, satellite operator Eutelsat Communications and real estate company Lodha Developers.

His wide-ranging board experience spans financial services, technology, telecom, communications, consumer businesses and real estate. This background is expected to support Coforge’s efforts to strengthen board oversight and restore stability following a period of leadership turbulence.

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Academic and professional background

A chartered accountant, Gupta completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2002. His expertise has also been recognised through several industry awards, including the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the CA Lifetime Achievement Award and the CA Global Achiever Award presented by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He has also received the ET Telecom Lifetime Achievement Award and the Tele.net Outstanding Contribution to Infrastructure and Telecom Development Award.

Industry policy and governance work

Gupta is the president of the Telecom Sector Skill Council and previously served as chairman of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association. He is a member of the CII National Committee on Telecom & Broadband and the CII Task Force on Insolvency and Bankruptcy.

He has also served on the Advisory Committee on Service Providers of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and the Sub-Committee of the Insolvency Law Committee, Government of India.

Gupta is the author of Some Sizes Fit All, a management book published by Penguin Random House.

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Coforge, formerly known as NIIT Technologies, is a mid-tier information technology services company serving clients across sectors and global markets. The company’s latest board decision is aimed at restoring stability after recent changes among its senior directors.