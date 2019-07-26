Anand Mahindra keeps his word! Tycoon goes for glass jars after twitter user advises to junk plastic bottles

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has kept his promise he made last week to bar plastic bottles from company's boardrooms after a twitter user advised the use of steel bottles instead. In line with this, the company has ceased branded plastic water bottles in all its boardrooms substituting them for glass jars, glass bottles and glasses, a company spokesperson told the Economic Times.

Mahindra, who is known for being vocal on social media, had won the hearts of netizens last week when he posted a picture of the KC Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) scholarship selection board meeting on Twitter, in which he was seen with other members of the KCMET institute. Along with the picture, he tweeted, "The KCMET scholarship selections are amongst the most energising engagements in my calendar. The incredible intelligence & self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering".

Among hundreds of responses, a Twitter user had pointed out the use of plastic bottles at the meeting. The Twitter user suggested that Anand Mahindra should replace plastic bottles with steel at his institute.

"I think the boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles," she tweeted.

Mahindra promptly acknowledged her tweet and responded, "Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day."

Following his response, Twitterati praised the businessman for his humility.

"Sir, I am just stunned and speechless by your humble nature. Take a bow ! India needs leaders like you ??," said a user.

While another said, "Hope we will see a better picture of board room soon with no plastic bottles in it."

Another user said, "You lead by example when you commit publicly. Big fan! I look forward to reading your tweets."

Yet another user said, "Steel bottles are more appropriate as you are a man of steel."

A prolific Twitter user, Anand Mahindra is known for his witty replies on the social media platform. He regularly tweets about matters related to the Mahindra group companies, and other social and economic issues. He has 7.07 million followers on Twitter.

