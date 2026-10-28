Jio Platforms listing: 'Want Jio to rank among world's great technology firms,' says Akash Ambani

Akash also said Jio would continue the legacy of Reliance in creating shareholder value. “What Reliance has done for shareholders for nearly fifty years, Jio will continue to do so for the next fifty,” Akash said.

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Akash Ambani thanks over 1.3 crore investors after Jio Platforms IPO

He thanked investors for the overwhelming response to Jio Platforms' IPO, which was fully subscribed within 95 minutes, with demand exceeding ₹7.5 lakh crore and over 1.3 crore Indians investing in the company.

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“Today, I am overwhelmed with emotions. Emotions I cannot express in words,” he said, adding that the response had left him with a profound sense of responsibility.

“You have put your trust in Jio. You are Jio’s shareholders. And Jio is now your trust-holder,” he said, promising to protect and grow their wealth by creating value for customers.

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From affordable data to AI, cloud: Akash Ambani outlines Jio's next phase

Akash Ambani said Jio was founded to make world-class digital technology affordable and accessible to every Indian. After returning from abroad, he joined his father, Mukesh Ambani, in the mission to digitise India. Over the past decade, Jio has transformed the lives of hundreds of millions, with technology's impact remaining its biggest motivation.

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He recalled Anjali, a young girl in a mountainous part of Kerala who walked two kilometres uphill daily to access data on her mother's phone and download school lessons. “With Jio, that exhausting daily trek ended,” he said, adding that her home became her classroom and smartphone a gateway to knowledge.

Akash said Jio's homegrown platforms now serve more than 540 million customers. Over the next decade, the company aims to democratise AI, cloud, connected devices, satellite connectivity and emerging digital services.

“Our ambition is a truly digital society, with Jio Platforms at its core,” he said, envisioning seamless integration of connectivity, computing and intelligence to help every Indian, across regions and languages, participate, progress and prosper.

He reiterated Jio's commitment to building affordable, world-class digital infrastructure and services, saying, “Our promise to India: we will keep building, innovating and pushing boundaries until that dream comes true.”

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Isha Ambani recalls Reliance's IPO legacy

Earlier, Isha Ambani, director at Jio Platforms, recalled Reliance's first public offering in 1977, when the company raised ₹2.82 crore at a valuation of ₹10 crore. She said her grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, wanted ordinary Indians to share in the country's growth.

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“My grandfather believed that anyone in this country, however humble their beginnings, deserved a share in India’s growth… Not as spectators. As owners,” Isha said.

She highlighted Jio's financial performance, saying it earned about $15.5 billion in revenue and about $8 billion in real earnings this year. She also thanked customers for their role in the company's journey.

“But behind every number is a customer. And to every customer: Jio aapne banaya. You welcomed it into your homes, your shops, your classrooms, and your lives… with open arms, and we are so grateful,” she said.

Isha said she, Akash and Anant Ambani would carry forward their grandfather's promise to investors and customers.

“And today isn’t a finish line. It isn’t. It’s a promise,” she said, reaffirming their commitment to honouring investors' trust and continuing to build the business.