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Jio shares: MOFSL, Elara, Nomura see 20-22% upside; bull, bear targets

Jio shares: MOFSL, Elara, Nomura see 20-22% upside; bull, bear targets

Jio Platforms: For every Rs 10 per month change in wireless ARPU, Jio's consolidated Ebitda changes by Rs 3,800-3,900 crore and its target could change by Rs 58 per share or 4 per cent, MOFSL said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 9:33 AM IST
Jio shares: MOFSL, Elara, Nomura see 20-22% upside; bull, bear targetsElara sees digital services revenue doubling and Ebitda tripling by FY30, with mobility expected to drive revenue growth and profitability.

MOFSL on Tuesday said Jio Platforms Ltd is the category creator, not just the market leader. Ahead of Jio listing, the domestic brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 1,350. With this, the brokerage joined Nomura and Elara Securities, which also suggested similar ratings on the stock today, with targets hinting at 20-22 per cent potential upside.

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MOFSL said Jio's earnings and valuation are highly sensitive to wireless ARPU growth. For every Rs 10 per month change in wireless ARPU, Jio's consolidated Ebitda changes by Rs 3,800-3,900 crore and its target could change by Rs 58 per share or 4 per cent.

"We believe the risk-reward remains compelling, with a bull-case TP of Rs 1,690 and a bear-case target of Rs 1,035. We do not currently factor in any notable contribution from JPL’s international ambitions (5G tech stack, FWA UBR, JioBharat phones). A successful scale-up of these initiatives could provide further upside to our earnings and valuation estimates," MOFSL said.

The brokerage said further delays in implementing tariff hikes, increased competitive intensity, an acceleration in capex intensity, and a weaker-than-expected ramp-up in the digital platform business could pose downside risks to earnings and valuations.

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Nomura has initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,340, valuing it at 12 times estimated December 2028 Ebitda, at par with Bharti Airtel Ltd. The target implied 20 per cent upside over the IPO price of Rs 1,119. Last heard, Jio was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247 apiece, hinting at a 22 per cent listing pop.

"We believe the heavy 5G investment cycle is largely behind for Jio, with capex falling to 23 per cent of revenue in FY26 from 35 per cent in FY25, freeing up significant cash flow. The balance sheet is improving rapidly with net debt/equity (including deferred payment obligations) falling from 0.56x in
FY24 to 0.37x in FY26, and we expect the company to be net debt-free by FY29," it said.

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Elara, meanwhile, also fell suggested 'Buy' on the Jio stock.  Elara sees digital services revenue doubling and Ebitda tripling by FY30, with mobility expected to drive revenue growth and profitability.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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