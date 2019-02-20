Lockheed Martin unveils new F-21 fighter jet to be made in India

US defence giant Lockheed Martin on Wednesday unveiled the F-21 multi-role fighter jet at Asia's biggest air show Aero India-2019, which will be manufactured locally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programme 'Make in India'.

The company, which had earlier offered its F-16 fighter, has claimed that the F-21 fighter jet is specifically configured for the Indian Air Force and will strengthen India's path to an advanced airpower future, the firm said on the opening day at the Aero India 2019 air show in Bengaluru.

The US defence firm will build the plane in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, the company said in a statement.

"The F-21 is different, inside and out," said Vivek Lall, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.

"The new [F-21] designation highlights our commitment to delivering an advanced, scalable fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force that also provides unrivaled industrial opportunities and accelerates closer India-US cooperation on advanced technologies," he said.

This "unprecedented" Make in India opportunity combines the strength of the world's largest defence contractor with India's premier industrial house to deliver "a historic win-win" for India and the United States, the company said.

Headquartered in Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs nearly 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Many global defence leaders are showcasing their latest technologies and products, like fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft at the air show event at Yelahanka air force station in Bengaluru. The 12th edition of Asia's premier show will be a five-day-long biennial event, which will exhibit India's defence prowess and will also act as a platform for aviation companies to bag defence order from government.

