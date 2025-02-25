RIL to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Assam in five years; set up AI data centre, mega food park, double Reliance Retail stores: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani said that the conglomerate would quadruple its investment to Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years. He said that they would establish an artificial intelligence data centre, world-class hubs of compressed biogas, mega food park, a seven-star Oberoi Hotel, and double the number of Reliance Retail stores.

“Reliance will establish an AI-ready Data Center in Assam. With this, students will benefit from AI-assisted teachers. Patients will benefit from AI-assisted doctors. Agriculture will benefit from AI-assisted farmers. And AI will help Assam’s youth to learn from home and earn from home,” said Ambani in the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit.

Ambani said that in the previous summit in 2018, Reliance had committed to an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in the state but it was buoyed to Rs 12,000 crore.

Reliance will make Assam a hub of clean and green energy, including nuclear energy in line with the government’s new policy. “Reliance will build two world-class hubs of Compressed Biogas, or CBG, over wasteland in Assam. These will produce 8 lakh tonnes of clean biogas annually, enough to fuel 2 lakh passenger vehicles every day,” he said.

The conglomerate will also set up a Mega Food Park, hence adding value to the abundant agricultural and horticultural produce of Assam. “We have already set up a world-class bottling plant in Assam for Campa and an independence range of packaged drinking water,” said Ambani.

Reliance will also double the number of Reliance Retail stores in the country from around 400 to over 800 stores in the next five years, he said.

“To boost the high-end hospitality economy in Assam, Reliance will build a luxurious, seven-star Oberoi hotel in the heart of the state,” he said.

These five initiatives will create tens of thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth in Assam. Reliance Foundation, with its ‘Swadesh’ stores, would collaborate with the state government to promote ‘Green Gold’ or bamboo, and the centre of the famous silk industry, Sualkuchi.

Ambani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought Assam and the Northeast from the periphery to the centre of India’s developmental map, heralded a new era of connectivity revolution, and made technology the main driver of development in the state.