The transaction marks Bharat Value Fund's maiden investment in the fintech and NBFC segment. Pratithi Investments and NK Squared joined as new investors, while existing investors TVS Capital and MEMG Family Office committed additional capital.

Beyond metros: India's expanding credit opportunity

According to Equifax India's September 2026 Retail Credit Market Performance Report, cited in the funding announcement, approximately eight crore aspirational borrowers accounted for 79% of India's 14 crore retail credit originations during January–March 2026.

These borrowers accounted for ₹19 lakh crore of the total ₹24 lakh crore credit origination value, with 73% of their credit value originating from semi-urban and rural markets.

Meanwhile, TransUnion CIBIL's September 2026 Credit Market Indicator reported a 20% year-on-year increase in retail credit origination value during the June quarter, with personal loan originations growing 34% in value.

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RBI data cited in the announcement showed NBFC retail lending growth accelerating to 22% in August 2026 from 13.6% a year earlier.

"India's retail credit market is at an interesting inflection point. Rising aspirations, growing consumption and increasing formalization are creating a significant opportunity, yet a large segment of creditworthy Indians remains underserved. We see this as a structural opportunity, not just a cyclical one,” said Madhu Lunawat, Founder and Whole Time Director, The Wealth Company.

Balancing lending growth with financial discipline

Finnable's consolidated assets under management increased from ₹1,015 crore in March 2023 to over ₹4,600 crore in October 2026. Its profit after tax reached ₹51 crore in H1 FY27, exceeding its full-year FY26 earnings of ₹46 crore.

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The lender reported collection efficiency of 99.3% in Q2 FY27.

“With AUM crossing ₹4,600 crore in October this year, we have continued to scale while maintaining financial discipline; and we remain focused on reaching more creditworthy customers through responsible lending,” said Nitin Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Finnable.

The company plans to deploy the fresh capital towards expanding on-book lending, strengthening its proprietary technology infrastructure and developing partnerships across the lending ecosystem.