According to Ashok Manwani, Vice President – Products, Go Digit Life Insurance, retirement planning must address both wealth accumulation and income generation, ensuring that retirees can maintain their lifestyles without exhausting their savings prematurely.

₹1 crore corpus vs ₹60,000 monthly pension

Consider two retirees. One has accumulated ₹1 crore but receives no guaranteed monthly pension. The other receives ₹60,000 every month through a pension arrangement.

The first retiree has flexibility to invest, withdraw or allocate money towards emergencies. However, the corpus remains exposed to inflation, market volatility and withdrawal risks.

The second retiree receives ₹7.2 lakh annually, providing predictable cash flow for routine expenses. However, the pension's purchasing power may decline over time if payments are not inflation-adjusted.

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Importantly, a ₹60,000 monthly pension cannot be directly compared with a ₹1 crore corpus without considering the pension's duration, guarantees and underlying funding.

How long can ₹1 crore last?

Assuming a retiree withdraws ₹60,000 monthly, annual withdrawals amount to ₹7.2 lakh, representing 7.2% of the initial ₹1 crore corpus.

Without investment returns or inflation adjustments, the savings would last approximately 13.9 years.

If the remaining corpus earns 6% annually, with withdrawals remaining fixed, the money could theoretically last around 29 years, assuming monthly compounding and withdrawals.

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However, increasing withdrawals annually to offset inflation would shorten the corpus's lifespan. Taxes, investment volatility and unexpected medical expenses could further affect sustainability.

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How can retirees generate monthly income?

Retirees can consider several income-generating options depending on their risk tolerance and liquidity requirements.

Systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs): Mutual funds allow investors to withdraw predetermined amounts periodically. However, withdrawals involve redeeming units, and returns are not guaranteed.

Annuities: Insurance companies offer pension products that provide regular payouts, sometimes for life. The trade-off may involve reduced liquidity and limited inflation protection.

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Fixed deposits: Bank deposits offer predictable interest income, although reinvestment rates can change and interest is taxable.

Government-backed schemes: Eligible retirees can consider the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme, which provides quarterly interest payments subject to prevailing rules.

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Why inflation changes the calculation

At 6% annual inflation, monthly expenses of ₹60,000 today could increase to approximately ₹1.07 lakh after 10 years and ₹1.92 lakh after 20 years.

Consequently, a fixed pension may become insufficient even when it initially covers household expenses.

A diversified retirement strategy can combine predictable income for essential expenditure with growth-oriented investments for long-term inflation protection.

Ultimately, neither a large corpus nor a fixed pension alone guarantees financial independence. The more important consideration is whether retirement income, savings and emergency reserves can collectively support expenses throughout retirement.