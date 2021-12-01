TCS ranked among the top 3 HFS energy service providers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ranked among the top 3 service providers in the analyst firm HFS' Top 10 for Energy Services. TCS said it was positioned at "number 2" for the voice of the customer, overall execution, as well as technology use and development.

“TCS is working with leading energy companies to navigate industry challenges using digital technologies. Our market-leading position in the report is a recognition of our energy industry strategy and our customer-centricity. Our constant effort to drive innovation across the energy value chain, backed by our domain expertise and focus on co-creation, positions TCS well to help accelerate the pace of energy transformation,” said Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head, Energy and Resources, TCS.

TCS partners with oil and gas, oil field services, low carbon energy, and engineering and construction companies across the value chain. It helps them accelerate transformation and innovation, for growth and sustainability. TCS’ portfolio of services spans consulting and advisory, cloud, applications, digital infrastructure and cyber security, industrial asset management and digitalisation, automation, and IoT and data analytics.

The company said its R&D investments have helped it build an "industry-leading set of platforms, tools, and intellectual property" to address industry-specific needs such as E&P and refinery modelling, supply chain analysis, smart power grids and EV charging networks.

Its industry-focused centres of excellence help energy and resources customers adopt new business models and deliver innovation that drives sustainability. TCS Pace Ports, its co-innovation and advanced research centres in New York, Pittsburgh, Amsterdam, Tokyo, and Toronto, enable hybrid modes of collaboration and co-creation of solutions with ecosystem partners.

Josh Matthews, Practice Leader, HFS, said TCS plays with the best in terms of scale, innovation, and R&D throughout the energy industry value chain. "Its combination of engineering and proprietary solutions that have a range of emerging technologies baked in fits well with internal talent initiatives and all-around industry expertise," he said.

Meanwhile, the TCS stock is up at Rs 46.85 or 1.33 per cent at Rs 3,576 on the NSE today.