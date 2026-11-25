“Lakshmi Venu would be delighted if there could be an amicable settlement in this matter. And the last thing she wants is to go to court,” Sundaram said.

His remarks assume significance amid the reported assertion by the opposing counsel that the opportunity for a negotiated settlement had passed.

Is Lakshmi Venu seeking an equal share?

When asked whether Lakshmi had a specific share of the family assets in mind, Sundaram refrained from specifying a percentage, maintaining that her primary objective was fair treatment.

“All she's asking for is fairness,” Sundaram said.

According to the senior advocate, Lakshmi became concerned after public disclosures appeared to indicate that she would receive a 5% share of the disputed family assets, while her brother, Sudarshan Venu, would receive 95%.

Advertisement

MUST READ: 'The saddest day for Lakshmi Venu': Counsel reveals 18-month struggle before TVS family court battle

Sundaram maintained that Venu Srinivasan should engage with his children to determine a fair distribution of assets and ensure transparency in the process.

“There was absolute trust put in Venu Srinivasan, and, and she wants to continue having that trust,” he said.

What triggered the legal battle?

Lakshmi filed a partition suit before the Madras High Court less than 10 days after serving a notice on her father on November 16, seeking a fair and lawful division of joint family assets.

She has asserted her entitlement under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, which recognises daughters as coparceners with rights equal to those of sons.

Advertisement

The disputed assets include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding entities, covering businesses and investments allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement. These include interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

Lakshmi contends that earlier family arrangements did not constitute a partition within her immediate family. According to Sundaram, the opposing side maintains that the disputed assets constitute Venu Srinivasan's individual property.

Reconciliation on cards

Lakshmi's mother, Mallika Srinivasan, chairman of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), has publicly supported her daughter's inheritance claim and previously attempted to facilitate a resolution.

Despite the matter reaching court, Sundaram indicated that Lakshmi would welcome an initiative from her father to resume discussions.

“I think I can't see her saying, "No, I will not talk to you," nor will I say that ship has sailed, because according to me, it certainly has not,” he added.

DON'T MISS | Family assets don’t belong to one individual: Venu Srinivasan’s family says no settlement has been reached