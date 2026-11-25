'The ship has not sailed': Lakshmi Venu still open to an out-of-court settlement, says counsel C Aryama Sundaram
'The ship has not sailed': Lakshmi Venu still open to an out-of-court settlement, says counsel C Aryama Sundaram
Lakshmi Venu remains open to an out-of-court settlement with her father, Venu Srinivasan, despite moving the Madras High Court. Her counsel, C Aryama Sundaram, said she continues to seek fairness and transparency in the division of family assets.
Sundaram said Lakshmi became concerned after public disclosures suggested a 5:95 division of disputed family assets between her and her brother, Sudarshan Venu.
Despite approaching the Madras High Court seeking partition of family assets, Lakshmi Venu remains open to an amicable settlement with her father, industrialist Venu Srinivasan, her counsel and senior advocate C Aryama Sundaram said on Wednesday.
In an exclusive interview with Business Today TV, Sundaram said the possibility of reconciliation had not been ruled out despite unsuccessful negotiations over the past 18 months. He emphasised that his client was seeking fairness and transparency in the distribution of family wealth.
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“Lakshmi Venu would be delighted if there could be an amicable settlement in this matter. And the last thing she wants is to go to court,” Sundaram said.
His remarks assume significance amid the reported assertion by the opposing counsel that the opportunity for a negotiated settlement had passed.
Is Lakshmi Venu seeking an equal share?
When asked whether Lakshmi had a specific share of the family assets in mind, Sundaram refrained from specifying a percentage, maintaining that her primary objective was fair treatment.
“All she's asking for is fairness,” Sundaram said.
According to the senior advocate, Lakshmi became concerned after public disclosures appeared to indicate that she would receive a 5% share of the disputed family assets, while her brother, Sudarshan Venu, would receive 95%.
Sundaram maintained that Venu Srinivasan should engage with his children to determine a fair distribution of assets and ensure transparency in the process.
“There was absolute trust put in Venu Srinivasan, and, and she wants to continue having that trust,” he said.
What triggered the legal battle?
Lakshmi filed a partition suit before the Madras High Court less than 10 days after serving a notice on her father on November 16, seeking a fair and lawful division of joint family assets.
She has asserted her entitlement under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, which recognises daughters as coparceners with rights equal to those of sons.
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The disputed assets include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding entities, covering businesses and investments allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement. These include interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.
Lakshmi contends that earlier family arrangements did not constitute a partition within her immediate family. According to Sundaram, the opposing side maintains that the disputed assets constitute Venu Srinivasan's individual property.
Reconciliation on cards
Lakshmi's mother, Mallika Srinivasan, chairman of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), has publicly supported her daughter's inheritance claim and previously attempted to facilitate a resolution.
Despite the matter reaching court, Sundaram indicated that Lakshmi would welcome an initiative from her father to resume discussions.
“I think I can't see her saying, "No, I will not talk to you," nor will I say that ship has sailed, because according to me, it certainly has not,” he added.
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