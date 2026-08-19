Why is CCI giving companies more time to file commitment applications

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has brought into force a revised framework for commitments and has extended the deadline for submission of such applications by companies to 60 days from the current 45-day period.



The changes have been introduced through notification of the Competition Commission of India (Commitment) Amendment Regulations, 2026, that will replace provisions from the 2024 regulations.



The CCI has also increased the period available with it for preliminary consideration of commitment applications from seven working days to 15 working days and has extended the total timeline from 130 days to 180 days.



“…in light of the experience gained from the implementation of the framework, certain administrative and procedural issues were identified, particularly in relation to prescribed timelines, rectification of defects in applications, and adjustment of fees,” the CCI said.



Earlier this year, the CCI had placed the draft Amendments to the Competition Commission of India (Commitment) Regulations, 2024 for public consultations and received a total of 15 responses.



As a measure to reduce litigation, the Competition Amendment Act 2023 had introduced a ‘Settlement and Commitment’ framework under which companies found guilty of anti-competitive behaviour and abuse of dominant position after an inquiry by the Director General can file applications to rectify such practices. Cartels are excluded from this framework.



However, till now, no commitment proposal has been approved by the CCI although two applications—from InterGlobe Aviation and Google—are currently under its consideration.



Experts welcomed the move and said it would provide more time to companies to assess their options. Abhay Joshi, Partner at Economic Laws Practice, said the amended framework certainly gives potential applicants greater flexibility to consult and assess their options before deciding on an appropriate course of action.



“The fact that the application will still have to be filed at a fairly early stage of the investigation, the additional time period in itself may not necessarily lead to increased filings or making this route more attractive, as that would depend on several other factors, including the outcome in the ongoing commitment proceedings,” he, however, noted.

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