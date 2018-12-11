Assembly Election Results 2018: We defeated BJP today, we'll defeat them in 2019 Lok Sabha polls too, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party is taking a clear lead in Rajasthan with the election trends showing the party ahead in more than 108 seats while the BJP trailing behind with a little over 76 seats. In Chhattisgarh again, the Rahul Gandhi-led party has been able to take a strong lead on 59 seats, while the BJP has been ahead on just 29 seats.

Supporters have gathered at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi as the party seems to be set to beat the BJP in the two big states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In MP, the contest is close between both the parties. While the BJP is ahead on 111 seats in MP, while Congress is leading on 107 seats. Poll analysts say the state could lead to hung Assembly.

A victory in these elections will give Rahul Gandhi's party a strong momentum ahead of the General Elections in 2019. The Assembly Election results will decide the fate of as many as 8,500 candidates across five states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

8.09pm: We defeated the BJP today, we will defeat them in 2019 [General Elections] too, says Rahul Gandhi.

7.54pm: "There are serious questions being asked about the future of youngsters. One of which is how the government wants to give jobs to millions of Indians, and people feel that the PM has broken the promise of jobs. The same discontent is among the farmers. I think that had a big impact on these elections. And we are going work in these states to give a bright future to these people," said Rahul.

7.45pm: "I want to congratulate all the people and party workers, and the political parties that won in Telangana and Mizoram," says Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

7.01pm: Congress leader Sajay Jha congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the party's per performance in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and MP.

Congress candidate Sachin Pilot thanked the people of his constituency, Tonk, for making him victorious.

6.38pm: Ashok Gehlot is the frontrunner to for the Chief Ministerial's post in Rajasthan, reported India Today. If he is appointed as the CM, he will take the oath for the third time.

6.31pm: Raje is all set to lose Rajasthan.

6.32pm: This is a grand victory, says Ashok Gehlot.

6.30pm: Accepting the defeat in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Raman Singh said he takes moral responsibility for the BJP's defeat. "When the party got victory, credit was given to me. Similarly, when the party lost, I take the responsibility for it," he added.

6.25pm: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who won seven seats in Telangana, said he stands with KCR. "People of Telangana have rejected opportunist Congress and BJP. They have rejected Rahul Gandhi who called us Team C," he added.

6.20pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has joined the anti-Modi rant, saying this is the countdown of the Modiraj.

4.17pm: Official ECI trends: Congress leading on 98 seats, BJP leading on 65 seats, BSP on 5, CPM on 2 and others on 16 seats in Rajasthan.

2.50pm: After KCR's big victory, and the party's astounding performance in the state, the party workers have decided to celebrate the moment with a 90 kg cake.

2.45pm: TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wins by over 50,000 votes from Gajwel constituency. The TRS looked set to form its second successive government in Telangana with a thumping majority after taking an unassailable lead in 90 seats.

2.07pm: Sanjay Kakade, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, told ANI: "I knew we would lose in Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh but MP trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues & name changing became the focus."

2.03pm: The Congress party workers across the country have started celebrating the party's possible victory in three biggest states -- Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, and MP.

1.40pm: SP leader Ramgopal Yadav says the BJP's wrong policies have destroyed the country and this is a result of that. "Any talk of an alliance will be done once the whole picture is clear," he told ANI.

1.38pm: The battle in Madhya Pradesh is still tight. Both the BJP and the Congress are leading on 110 seats. BSP is leading on just four seats, while the SP is leading on just 1.

1.18pm: The toughest contest between the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP leading on 111 seats, while Congress on 108 seats, others are ahead on 11 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

1.14pm: As per the latest trends, the BJP is just five seats behind the Congress in Rajasthan, which is leading on 92 seats. Others are ahead on 21 seats. Sachin Pilot says he is in touch with all independents to join the government, which he claims will be formed by the Congress. The current trend is the BJP 84; Congress 93; and others 22.

1.06pm: A dicey situation in MP. As per India Today, the Congress and the BJP is touch with the BSP to seek support. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is personally taking care of it for the BJP camp.

1.05pm: The Congress party workers have started celebrating the victory in Chhatisgarh.

1.01pm: "We are confident of forming the government with full majority in Rajasthan. Its a big verdict against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," says Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

12.57pm: These are the live trends in five states where the counting of votes is going on.

MP (230 seats): BJP 107; Congress 109; and others 14

Chhattisgarh (90 seats): BJP 22; Congress 59; and other 09

Rajasthan (199 seats): BJP 80; Congress 94; and others 25

Mizoram (40 seats): Congress 06; MNF 27; BJP 01; and others 06

Telangana (119 seats): TRS 90; Congress 19; and BJP 02

12.24pm: The Congress set to form the government in Chhattisgarh. While the Raman Singh-led BJP has been reduced to 18 seats in the state, the Congress is leading on 64 seats. Others are ahead on eight seats.

12.22pm: Shiv Sena indirectly slams the BJP; says self-reflection is needed as these are not the victories of the Congress party but the anger of the people of the state.

12.14pm: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the political parties that are winning across the five states in the state Assembly elections 2018. However, he says that the Mahagathbandhan has failed "terribly" in Telangana.

12.13pm: Ashok Gehlot says "we will get full majority. Despite that, we will welcome whosoever would want to join us."

12.08pm: The Congress party seems to be celebrating the victory of the party in Madhya Pradesh, even though the trends are suggesting otherwise. Its star leader Jyotiraditya Scindia says he hopes the party's enthusiastic leaders will fulfill the expectations of the public.

12.08pm: In Mizoram, the MNF seems to be all set to form govt. Sweets being distributed at Mizo National Front office (MNF) as the party leads in trends in Mizoram, reports ANI.

11.55 am: TRS set to form government in Telangana. KCR-led party leading on 90 seats, while the Congress surging on just 16 seats.

11.38am: Shivraj Singh Chouhan could well be back in Madhya Pradesh. The recent poll numbers show the BJP is staging on 112 seats, while the Congress is behind the BJP, surging ahead on 108 seats.

11.35am: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's Uttam Kumar Reddy on Assembly Election2018 results: "I am having doubts on results we're getting in Telangana ballot paper counting. We're doubting that tampering could have been done in EVMs. Slips should be counted in VVPATs."

11.25am: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot says the initial trends have indicated the Congress is leading in all the three states, and the party hopes it will be replicated at the all-India level. "The decision about the post (of CM) is decided by the high command. This is a big gift for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was elected as the party president exactly one year ago. The Assembly Election results in Rajasthan show the people of the state have rejected the BJP in all the three states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," says Pilot.

11.12am: In Rajasthan, the Congress is already ahead on 106 seats, while the BJP is surging on 96 seats.

11.10am: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says: "Usually, these decisions are discussed at the higher level, and there's never any disappointment after such discussions… but, let the results come, we are confident the Congress will form the government," said Gehlot.

11.04am: Kamal Nath, who is a nine time MP from Madhya Pradesh, says the Congress will form the government in the state. Under his leadership, the party is leading on 108 seats in MP. Also, a big win for Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

10.59am: KCR-led TRS all set for a big win in Telangana; the party members celebrate outside party office in Hyderabad.

10.53am: Union Minister Rajnath Singh says he still believes that the BJP will do well in these states. "These are initial trends. Let the results come. We hope to do well," said Rajnath Singh. Early trends show BJP losing to Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh."

10.41am: The Congress party has crossed the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh for the first time with lead of 116 seats. The elections for the 230-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh were held on November 28.

10.40am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the Winter Parliament session of Parliament is important as far as concerned about benefit of the common people. "I hope all members of the Parliament will respect this feeling and talk about issues from all areas...I request all members to discuss all important matters to take them to a final conclusion."

10.33am: Official ECI trends: Congress leading on 21 seats, BJP leading on 5 seats, Janata Congress on 2 seats in Chhattisgarh.

10.32am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje leading by 8,845 votes from Jhalrapatan, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leading by 5,112 votes from Sardarpura, Congress' Sachin Pilot leading by 5,295 votes from Tonk, reports ANI.

10.25am: The Congress party workers have started celebrations outside the party headquarters in New Delhi.

10.22am: As per the Election Commission of India website, the Congress party is leading on as many as 82 seats in Rajasthan, while the BJP is leading on 62 seats, others on 21 seats.

9.50am: According to official ECI trends, former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi is at third position at Marwahi. The BJP is leading and Congress at second.

9.43 am: The BJP and the Congress are still in a tight contest in Madhya Pradesh. Still, there is some hope left the both the parties in the 230-Assembly state. Also read: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Congress, BJP neck-and-neck in early trends

9.35am: Rajasthan Election Results 2018: In Rajasthan, the BJP is ahead on 72 seats while the Congress party is leading on 92 seats.

9.32am: Sensex, Nifty sink in opening trade on RBI governor's sudden exit, assembly election results trend. The BSE SENSEX plunged 299.49 points, or 0.86 per cent, in opening trade to 34,660.23, and the NSE Nifty opened at 10,346.90, down by 141.55 points or by 1.35 per cent.

9.26am: The Congress party workers have already started celebrating the victory of their party outside the residence of Sachin Pilot.

8: 40 am: Celebrations have begun in the Congress headquarters in New Delhi with the early trends showing the party lead in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

8:35 am: RAJASTHAN - CM Vasundhara Raje visited a temple as the counting began in the state elections.

8:32 am: Close finish expected in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Early trends show the Congress and the BJP to be neck and neck.

8:21 am: TRS is leading in 1, Congress is leading in 1 in Telangana elections. Congress is leading in 5 seats and the BJP in 3 seats in Rajasthan. BJP is leading in 3 seats and Congress in 2 in Madhya Pradesh.

8:13 am: TELANGANA - 2 leads for TRS, 1 for the Congress in early trends. These are early trends and not a strong indicator yet of how the results will shape out.

8:05 am: In the history of MP, there's never been a hung assembly; but things may be different this year. All kinds of possibilities are open at the moment.

8:00 am: Counting has begun in the five states for the assembly elections.

7:40 am: MIZORAM - Three layered security has been arranged for the counting in Mizoram. Total 209 candidates have contested the polls, including 15 women. Congress and MNF contested in all 40 seats. BJP contested on 39 seats in Mizoram. Counting is taking place in total 40 halls across the state in Mizoram. Around 1400 officials will be counting the votes in these 40 counting halls.

7:35 am: Security is tight at the counting centres in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal City SP told ANI that there was a 3-tier security system at the counting centre.

7:34 am: Security forces were spotted at the votes counting centre in Raipur, Chhatisgarh

7:32 am: People at the counting centre in Aizwal, Mizoram have started gathering.

7:30 am: Counting will begin at 8 am in the states that have voted in the assembly elections 2018.