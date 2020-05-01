Coronavirus India Highlights: Lockdown 3.0 guidelines for red, green zones; COVID-19 total cases cross 35,000

India Coronavirus and lockdown latest news: The government has announced lockdown extension for two weeks till May 17. The Union Home Ministry has also come out with the new lockdown guidelines in this regard. This has been discussed at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with key Union ministers and top government functionaries. PM Modi discussed the lockdown relaxation action plan during the meeting. Several ministers and top government functionaries were a part of this meet. Those in attendance were Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, CDS Bipin Rawat and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary PK Mishra also joined the review meeting chaired by PM Modi. India recorded 1,755 COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths in 24 hours, the highest 1-day jump in death toll. The total tally of confirmed cases by 5PM on May 1 reached 35,365, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. These cases include 25,148 active cases, 9,064 cured/discharged patients, 1 migrated patient and 1,152 deaths.

The Centre on Thursday claimed that India has "gone quite ahead" in its fight against novel coronavirus. Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the country's recovery rate has reached 25% with just 3.2% mortality rate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation before the lockdown 2.0 ends on May 3 (Sunday). Meanwhile, Gurugram district administration has issued notification to seal Gurugram-Delhi border from 10 am on May 1. Only the vehicles on essential services duty and those with curfew passes issued by the government will be permitted to cross the border.

11.03 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi government removes 4 areas from list of containment zones. The total number of containment zones in the national capital is now 97.

4 zones have been removed from the #COVID19 containment zones list in Delhi, the total number of containment zones in the national capital is now at 97. pic.twitter.com/H7cKvDlRTu ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020 10.34 pm: IN PICTURES: People arrive at railway station to board Shramik special train from Jaipur to Patna Rajasthan: A 'Shramik Special Train' carrying migrant labourers to leave from Jaipur for Bihar's Patna today, amid COVID19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/itG8AueNHM ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020 10.00 pm: Coroavirus lockdown impact PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of education services and deliberated on reforms required in the sector. Special emphasis was given on use of technology in education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels. 9.37 pm: Lockdown 3.0: What's allowed and what's not in red, green and orange zones Click here to Enlarge 9.27 pm: Lockdown 3.0: Use of Aarogya Setu App Use of Aarogya Setu app has been made compulsory for all employees, both private and public. "It shall be the responsibility of respective organisations to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the app among employees," Home Ministry said in its guidelines for Lockdown 3.0. 9.20 pm: Maharashtra coroanvirus cases Maharashtra reported 1,008 new coronavirus cases today. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 11,506, according to data by State Health Department. 1008 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of cases to 11506: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/FHxp4KXExT ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020 9.12 pm: Lockdown 3.0: Trains remain cancelled till May 17 All passenger train services will remain cancelled till May 17, stated Ministry of Railways. Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at different places will be carried out by Shramik special trains. Freight and parcel train operations will continue as usual. 8.57 pm: Coronavirus news Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has allowed schools to schools give provisional admission to the ICSE (class 10) students into class 11, subject to Board results. The schools may also begin or continue online classes for them, while awaiting the conduct of remaining papers, an order from the board said. Schools may give provisional admission to the ICSE (class 10) students into class 11, subject to Board results. The schools may also begin/continue online classes for them, while awaiting the conduct of remaining papers: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations pic.twitter.com/A26OwpM5py ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020 8.47 pm: Coronavirus updates Health Ministry has issued additional guidelines on rational use of Personal Protective Equipment. It directs the approach for health workers and others working in non-COVIDhospitals and non-COVID treatment areas of a hospital which has a COVID block. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued additional guidelines on rational use of Personal Protective Equipment (setting approach for Health functionaries working in non-COVID areas). pic.twitter.com/BAbXhjKp3e ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020 8.05 pm: Coronavirus pandemic "We have a large diaspora in the Gulf. We were asked to be ready for evacuation (of our citizens from Gulf countries). So we have readied our ships and will go for the evacuation as soon as we get the go-ahead." said Indian Navy Chief Karambir Singh. 7.50 pm: Coronavirus news Union Home Ministry has reconstituted Empowered Groups under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities. Ministry of Home Affairs has reconstituted Empowered Groups, for planning and ensuring implementation of #COVID19 response activities. pic.twitter.com/FYxzxfVDu5 ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020 7.40 pm: IN PICTURES: Food and water brought to Aluva railway station from where a Shramik Train will ferry migrant workers to Bhubaneshwar Kerala: Food and water brought to Aluva railway station from where a 'Shramik Special Train' will leave for Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, today. Around 1140 migrant labourers from here will board the special train to Odisha pic.twitter.com/XxjoihlKlU ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020 7.28 pm: Lockdown 3.0 movement restriction Movement of individuals in all zones, red, oraneg and green, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am, Ministry of Home Affairs stated in its guidelines. 7.28 pm: Liquor sales in Lockdown 3.0 Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones where customers will have to maintain at least six-feet distance from each other. Shopkeepers will have to ensure that not more 5 persons are present at any time in the shop. 7.09 pm: Red, orange, green districts in Lockdown 3.0 Centre will share the list of districts classified into red, green and orange zones with states and union territories (UTs) on a weekly basis. While states and UTs can include additional districts as red and orange zones, they cannot lower the classification of a district marked in red or orange zones by the Centre. 6.58 pm: Taxis in Lockdown 3.0 Union Home Ministry amends Para 11 of the lockdown extension order stating in Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted to operate with 1 driver and 2 passengers only. 6.51 pm: Lockdown 3.0 in Orange Zones In Orange Zones, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheelers will have a maximum of two passengers besides the driver, and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers, said Home Ministry. 6.47 pm: Lockdown 3.0 A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions, Union Home Ministry said in its guidelines. 6.30 pm: Activities allowed in red zones during Lockdown 3.0 Activities allowed inside Red Zones include all industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns, Home Ministry said in its guidelines. 6.25 PM: Lockdown extended for two weeks to May 17 Ministry of Home Affairs issues order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4: MHA pic.twitter.com/Cw4bkdMTFU ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020 5.58 pm: Coronvirus cases in India According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases as on 5 PM on May 1 reached 35,365. This includes 25,148 active cases, 1,152 deaths, 9,064 cured and discharged patients and 1 migrated patient. India saw 1,755 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths in the past 24 hours. 5.49 pm: Karnataka COVID-19 cases Karnataka reported 24 new coronavirus cases today. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 589, including 251 patients recoveries and 22 deaths, informed State Health Department. 24 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Karnataka today, taking the total number of cases to 589 out of which 251 patients have been cured/discharged while 22 others have lost their lives: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/w0Qmv7f0W9 ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020 5.45 pm: UP coronavirus outbreak Department of Posts has delvier more thab 6 tonnes of medicines in Uttar Pradesh during the coronavirus lockdown. Big companies like Cipla and Torrent contacted us after which we ran intra-circle vehicles and connected with big cities and then other places, UP's Chief Post Master General, Kaushlendra Kumar Sinha told PTI-Bhasha. 5.41 pm: Coronavirus cases in Bihar Bihar has reported 16 more cases of coronavirus, informed State Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 466. 5.33 pm: Mumbai, Pune lockdown Coronavirus lockdown may be extended in the red zones of Mumbai-Pune belt and parts of Nagpur after May 3 as coronavirus cases have been rising in these regions, said Maharashtra CMM Uddhav Thackeray. economic activities may begin in orange and green zones but not in red zones of Mumbai and Pune, he added. 5.31 pm: Lockdown exit strategy Prime Minister Narendra Modi Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss a strategy for exiting coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3. 5.26 pm: Coronavirus cases in West Bengal As per the state government, 105 people died due to #COVID19 in West Bengal but this number is more than that, said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. "Why do we want to hide the actual number of deaths? People will be more careful when they would realise that situation is grim," he added. 5.24 pm: West Bengal coronavirus cases West Bengal is the only state where Inter-Ministerial Central Team faced problems in carrying out their work, ANI quoted West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as saying. When the entire country is fighting against COVID-19 and IMCT team came to assess the situation, we should have received it with red carpet, Dhankar said. 5.22 pm: J&K coronavirus news Jammu and Kashmir has reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and 31 recoveries today. This takes the the total number of coronavirus cases to 639, out of which 384 cases are active, including 6 from Jammu and 378 from Kashmir. 5.10 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi Two police personnel from Khajoori Khas police station, North-East district have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Four constables who were staying in the same barracks with them have been quarantined immediately and will be tested, said Dr Muktesh Chander, Special Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delhi. 5.00 pm: Special trains for migrants, students Special trains will be operated for migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons today from Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia, informed Ministry of Railways. Special trains for migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons planned to run today from Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia: Ministry of Railways https://t.co/rrIQXVQSgO ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

4:55 pm: Empowered Group-3 corona press conference

PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3 said that there is a demand for 35 lakh RT-PCR kits. He said that ICMR has placed an order for 21.35 lakh kits. More than 4 lakh oxygen cylinders are available and orders for more than 1 lakh oxygen cylinders have been placed. He said that industrial oxygen is also being converted into medical oxygen.

4.50 pm: Empowered Group-3 press conference on coronavirus

PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3 said during the press conference that there is a demand for around 75,000 ventilators but only 19,398 are currently available. Around 60,884 ventilators have been ordered. He added that India requires around 2.01 crore PPEs and an order for 2.22 crore kits have been placed. Out of the orders, 1.42 crore kits are being procured in the domestic market. He said that 1.87 lakh kits are being produced daily in the country. Vaghela further added that 2.49 crore N95 masks have been ordered.

4.45 pm: Corona special trains to Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has said that two special trains will embark for the state from Rajasthan's Kota with students. The CM thanked the Central government and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on behalf of the citizens of Jharkhand.

4.40 pm: Coronavirus impact: Special train for stranded people

The Indian Railways has said that the passengers will be screened at their departure states and only the ones who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board the trains. Passengers will be brought in by batches to the designated railway station in sanitised buses. Other measures such as social distancing will also be strictly followed. Once the passengers arrive at their destination, they will be received by the destination state's government. They will then be screened and quarantined if necessary.

4.37 pm: Coronavirus lockdown: GoM meeting on Saturday morning

The Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting will be held on Saturday morning. This will be 6th such meeting. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ram Vilas Paswan, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, etc will attend the meet.

4.35 pm: Coronavirus cure in India

PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3 said that 30 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets are being produced as of now, out of which 16 crore tablets have been released in the market.

4.31 pm: Home Ministry issues guidelines on special trains for migrants

Ministry of Home Affairs allows the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.

Ministry of Home Affairs allows the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. pic.twitter.com/cYFRCvTBLj - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

4.26 pm: Coronavirus cases in India

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Friday that India recorded 1,993 COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. The total count now stands at 35,043.

In the last 24 hours, 1993 positive cases reported; the total number of positive cases is now 35,043: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/F2oP1zpTEM - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

4.23 pm: Corona live updates India

Special Trains will run For movement of stranded migrant workers, Students: Home Ministry.

4.19 pm: Govt daily briefing on coronavirus

No separate passes required for trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks etc, says Home Ministry.

4.15 pm: Coronavirus live updates

Union Home Ministry on Friday allowed movement of stranded students, migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, etc. via rail as well. States and Railway Board will make necessary arrangements, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

4.11 pm: Coronavirus live India

The Health Ministry has begun its daily briefing on COVID-19.

4.09 pm: India lockdown news: Relaxations likely post May 3, MHA's new guidelines soon

The government is likely to announce lockdown relaxations post May 3 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the country. The Union Home Ministry is also expected to come out with the new lockdown guidelines soon. This has been discussed at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with key Union ministers and top government functionaries. PM Modi discussed the lockdown relaxation action plan during the meeting.

3.56 pm: Haryana lockdown news: State CM approves revised guidelines to ease lockdown curbs with immediate effect

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the issue the state's consolidated revised guidelines for easing the lockdown restrictions with immediate effect. An official spokesman said that as per the revised state guidelines, industrial activities will be allowed but in line with the standard operating procedures (SoPs) as provided by the Union Home Ministry. The official added that approvals will be given in the 14 districts of Haryana namely Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar after obtaining the self-declaration from the industrial units, commercial establishments and construction projects, online.

3.47 pm: 2 ITBP Jawans test COVID-19 positive in Delhi

2 Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) personnel tested positive for novel coronavirus in Delhi on Friday. They were deployed at Jamia Millia Islamia University to assist Delhi Police. 45 personnel who came in contact with these Jawans of the battalion have been quarantined. These personnel are from 50 battalion of ITBP.

3.39 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 25 more people tested COVID-19 positive

Rajasthan reported 25 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Friday including 17 from Jodhpur and 8 from Jaipur. Friday's total tally till 2 pm stands at 58 and the cumulative count stands at 2,642.

3.34 pm: Lockdown 2.0 latest updates: Delhi HC decides not to use ACs in its buildings

Delhi High Court has decided not to use air conditions in Delhi HC buildings and said there is no mathematical solution to the problems in use of ACs as far as spread of COVID-19 is concerned. In the meantime, normal fans and ventilations and other measures for proper ventilation will be used in Delhi High Court. The special committee of Judges examined the issues and showed serious concerns for the use of ACs and would further consider permanent solution and other necessary equipment as may be required.

3.28 pm: Lockdown in Delhi

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday distributed the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) collected by Kendriya Bhandar in collaboration with Department of Personnel & Training to senior doctors of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today distributed the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) collected by Kendriya Bhandar in collaboration with Department of Personnel & Training to senior doctors of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. pic.twitter.com/DfmpyCB9Ft - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

3.20 pm: Coronavirus lockdown updates: More state govts urge Indian Railways to arrange special trains for migrant workers

More state governments have appealed to the Indian Railways to arrange special trains for transport of migrant workers stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown. Railway Board Executive Director RD Vajpayee confirmed the development to ANI.

3.15 pm: Coronavirus India live updates

Prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 162.50 per unit in Delhi, Rs 190 in Kolkata, Rs 135.5 in Mumbai and Rs 192 in Chennai. (Inputs from ANI)

3.08 pm: West Bengal lockdown: Mamata Banerjee government takes on Centre on Red Zone classification

The West Bengal government has objected to the zone list released by the Centre. State Health Secretary has written to Union Health Secretary stating that there were errors in the presentation and red zones were raised to 10 by mistake.

2.59 pm: Coronavirus Red Zones in India reduced from 170 to 130; check full list here

Andaman and Nicobar Island: South Andaman

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasham, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittor, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Anantapur

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Noah, Gurugram, Parval, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwada

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mussoorie, Belagavi

Kerala: Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargaon, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: SAS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jalwar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Thani, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tatikoran, Karur, Virudhunaru, Kanarukuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Wrangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Machhal-Malkarjagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shaharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Madinapur East, 24 Parganas North

2.54 pm: Lockdown live updates: What is a Red Zone?

According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.

2.47pm: Lockdown live updates: What is an Orange Zone?

As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.

2.41 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?

According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).

2.35 pm: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states

The Centre has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates. "The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to Chief Secretaries of states. She wrote the letter to the states after a video conference was chaired by Rajiv Gauba with chief secretaries and secretaries of health.

2.29 pm: Corona live updates: Navy Ships, Air India flights on standby to help Indians stuck abroad

3 Indian Navy ships and several Air India flights are presently on standby, waiting for orders to evacuate lakhs of Indian stuck overseas. The central government is reportedly preparing a list of Indian nationals wanting to come back to the country and subsequently position the ships and flights for bringing them back home.

2.22 pm: India lockdown news: Details of PM Modi's meeting with top ministers

Prime Minister in his meeting with top minister and government functionaries on Friday discussed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines lockdown relaxation post May 3. The Prime Minister also held discussions on the way ahead post May 3.

2.16 pm: Coronavirus live updates: COVID-19 impact may bite Bollywood for at least 2 years, says report

Bollywood will take at least 2 years to recover financially from the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic as the lockdown due to COVID-19 has deadlocked big-ticket projects besides putting millions of jobs at risk, according to a report by Reuters. It added that the box-office collections are likely to drop sharply and big-budget movies may see a significant trimming of funds even after the lockdown is lifted.

2.08 pm: Karnataka lockdown updates: State govt urges migrant workers to stay back

The Karnataka government has appealed to the migrant workers in the state to stay back and cooperate in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. The state government said that is contemplating resuming economic activities soon and has convened a key meeting with representatives of associations of commerce and industries.

1.59 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: CM Kejriwal says plasma therapy showing good results

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the plasma therapy is showing good results as the first patient cured using the technology was discharged on Thursday. "The 1,100 cured people are being contacted for plasma donation and most are willing to donate their plasma to help in the cure of positive patients," he said. CM Kejriwal added that "we are permitted by the Centre for trial of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital and have administered plasma therapy to a few patients." He further stated that the first one among the patients was discharged after recovering. The patient was critical and in ICU, but recovered well.

1.55 pm: Bihar coronavirus cases: 6 more people test COVID-19 positive, total count rises to 432

Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that 6 more people tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, taking the total tally of the state to 432.

1.47 pm: Maharashtra lockdown news

In Pics: Migrant workers reached Nagpur on foot from Telangana amid COVID-19 lockdown. They say, "We contacted govt helplines but received no help from any govt. If some helpline answered they said nothing can be done. We had no food and shelter there. We want to meet our families."

Maharashtra: Migrant workers reached Nagpur on foot from Telangana amid #COVID19 lockdown. They say,"We contacted govt helplines but received no help from any govt. If some helpline answered they said nothing can be done.We had no food&shelter there. We want to meet our families" pic.twitter.com/mVaZOMzd4B - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

1.40 pm: Goa coronavirus lockdown: State may see liberal easing of restrictions with no red and orange zones

Goa government may ease the lockdown rules liberally after May 3 as the state has no red or orange containment zones. Presently, there are 2 such areas listed as green zones in the state.

1.36 pm: J&K lockdown updates

Floating vegetable market of Dal Lake in Srinagar, continues to provide vegetables to locals amid coronavirus lockdown. Gulzar, one of the vegetable sellers says, "This mandi opens from 5 AM to 7 PM. This has never closed but people come here less these days due to COVID-19."

J&K: Floating vegetable market of Dal Lake in Srinagar, continues to provide vegetables to locals amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Gulzar, one of the vegetable seller says, "This mandi opens from 5 AM to 7 PM. This has never closed but people come here less these days due to #COVID19." pic.twitter.com/74hLUPfgaZ - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

1.28 pm: Coronavirus India updates: Pending 12th Board exams to start once situation normalises, says HRD Minister

The Union minister for human resource development (HRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told India Today TV in interview that the decision to reopen the schools will depend upon the situation and recommendation by the task force. He added that the pending board exams for class 12 will be held once the situation normalises. The task force has set up by his ministry to deliberate on the academic calendar and examinations. The HRD minister added that for higher education, the new academic calendar has already been released and the final exams will be held in July. He further said that the task force will take a call on the reopening of schools. Nishank stated that "we have an alternate plan for red zones and badly affected areas." He also said that the 1st to 8th, 9th and 11th class students have already been promoted on the basis of their internal assessment adding that the HRD ministry has issued instructions to begin the evaluation work of class 10 papers.

1.16 pm: Kerala lockdown updates: Another train for migrant laborers from Kochi, Kerala to Bhubaneswar, Odisha to start today (Friday)

Train with over 1,000 migrant workers is scheduled to depart from Aluva in Eranakulam, Kochi to Bhuvaneshwar. Odisha on Friday. Labourers from Alappuzha district will be sent in the train.

1.06 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: 12 more CRPF personnel test COVID-19 positive

12 more CRPF personnel testes positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 positive Jawaans now stands at 65 out of 285 tested. All personnel are from 31 Battalion of CRPF.

12.59 pm: Karnataka lockdown news

Former MLA and Congress leader K Venkatesh from Piriyapatna distributed groceries in Bettadahalli area in the Mysore district on Thursday amid coronavirus lockdown.

Karnataka: Former MLA and Congress leader K Venkatesh from Piriyapatna distributed groceries in Bettadahalli area in the Mysore district. (30.04.20) #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/gAZcKivkrx - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

12.52 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases

2 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bolangir on Friday, taking the total count of novel coronavirus positive cases in Odisha to 145, said the state health department. (Inputs from ANI)

12.47 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases

11 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka from April 30, 5 pm till noon on Friday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 576, including 22 deaths and 235 discharges, according to state health department. (Inputs from ANI)

12.38 pm: Coronavirus India cases jump with nearly 2,000 fresh cases in 24 hours as lockdown 2.0 nears end: Major highlights

India witnessed the highest single day jump in novel coronavirus cases with nearly 2,000 fresh cases being reported across states, taking the total count of confirmed cases in India to over 35,000.

Here the top highlights of COVID-19 cases and situation so far:

India recorded, 1,993 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest 1-day jump, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 35,043 on Friday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths crossed the 1,100 mark to jump to 1,147 on Friday. The toll stood at 41 on april 1, when the first update was put up officially by the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra reported 583 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the state to 10,498. The state recorded over 2,500 cases in the last 4 days.

Gujarat follows suit with 4.395 cases and 214 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 3,515 cases and 59 deaths.

Mumbai which is the worst-hit city in the state accounts for over 7,000 cases. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India accounts for 30% of overall cases in the country.

The jump in cases comes even as the Centre's countrywide lockdown ends on May 3. While, majority of states have proposed further extension of the lockdown, the central government is yet to take a decision on the same.

The central government has prepared a list of containment zones across states. All metro cities, comprising Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, have been declared red zones.

The central government has demarcated all districts across the country into different zones according to the severity of the COVID-19 situation. The districts have been categorised as Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone.

12.29 pm: Karnataka coronavirus updates: Doctors cry foul, low stipend, high hostel fee

Karnataka's resident doctors have sought relief from the government to pay them the stipend as per the Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines. The doctors allege that the they are getting Rs 30,000 as stipend while, the MCI guidelines stipulate Rs 85,000 stipend a month. Junior resident doctors pay Rs 1.3 lakh as hostel fee per annum, while Senior resident doctors pay Rs 2.3 lakh per annum and a meagre Rs 30,000 as stipend. They have been protesting since 2015 with assurances from the government but to no avail.

12.24 pm: Delhi lockdown news: CM Kejriwal urges citizens to follow guidelines, stay calm

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in his address to the residents in national capital on Friday urged them to stay calm and follow lockdown guidelines. He announced a slew of steps to assist citizens but appealed to them to not be restless if the lockdown is extended in Delhi. CM Kejriwal hinted at the lockdown extension beyond May 3 as Delhi has over 100 hotspots with over 3,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.

12.16 pm: Coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Mumbai

Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, located in Mumbai, Maharashtra reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, confirmed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Dharavi have jumped to 369.

12.09 pm: Mumbai coronavirus cases: Worst-hit city not only in Maharashtra, but in India

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is not only the worst-affected in Maharashtra which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, but is the hardest-hit city in India. The city accounts for around 70% of Maharashtra's total novel coronavirus cases. Mumbai reported over 400 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The city has witnessed around 7,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 300 deaths so far.

12.04 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 60 more people infected, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to 1,463. The death in Andhra Pradesh stands at 33 as of date, said the state health department.

60 new #COVID19 cases & 2 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1463. The death toll stands at 33: Andhra Pradesh Health Department pic.twitter.com/uoxhJo0K8d - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

11.56: Lockdown 3.0: PM Modi's review meet attended by Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman among others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a key review meeting to take stock of the way ahead in the government's lockdown strategy. The meeting takes place before May 3 when the countrywide lockdown ends. Several ministers and top government functionaries are part of this meet. Those in attendance are Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, CDS Bipin Rawat and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary PK Mishra also joined the review meeting chaired by PM Modi.

11.48 am: Coronavirus news worldwide: Highlights

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases- 3.2 million, total deaths- 2.27 lakh, total recoveries- 9.82 lakh.

US economy posts biggest contraction since 2008.

The UK now has Europe's second-highest death toll.

No new domestic cases reported in South Korea for first time since February.

Yemem reports first coronavirus death amid ongoing civil war.

11.40 am: US coronavirus cases

The total count of COVID-19 cases in United States have crossed 1.09 million as of date with death toll past 60,000. The country is the worst-affected nation in the world with the highest count of novel coronavirus cases.

11.35 am: India lockdown news: First train with migrant workers from Telangana to reach Jharkhand's Hatia today

A special 24-coach train with migrant workers from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand began its journey on Friday at 5 am. The train will arrive at Hatia at 11 pm tonight.

11.27 am: Lockdown 3.0! PM Modi holds key meet on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a key meet on COVID-19. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Cabinet Sectretary Raijiv Gauba are attending the meet chaired by the Prime Minister.

11.19 am: Gurugram border shut at Sikandarpur

Gurugram administration has closed the Sikandarpur border from May 1. People reaching the border have been asked to turn back. Only those with passes/IDs are allowed to enter Gurugram.

11.15 am: Gurugram lockdown updates

Gurugram administration issues additional restrictions on public movement.

11.05 am: Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi wishes Russian Prime Minister speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to wish Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speedy recovery from novel coronavirus infection. "My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," PM Modi tweeted in Russian and English.

My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. @GovernmentRF - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

10.57am: Punjab coronavirus news: After Tablighi Jamaat Sikh pilgrims pose new COVID-19 threat in the state

After novel coronavirus cases exploded due to the Tablighi Jamaat assembly in Delhi's Nizamuddin in early March, Sikh pilgrims now pose a new threat in Punjab, where 167 fresh cases were reported on Thursday. 148 out of 542 pilgrims cases reported in the state are Sikh pilgrims, who returned from Nanded in Maharashtra. Out of these 148 pilgrims, 76 tested COVID-19 positive in Amritsar, 38 in Ludhiana and 10 in Mohali. 3,500 such pilgrims reached Punjab from Nanded during the past 3 days.

10.46 am: Coronavirus lockdown: Maruti Suzuki reports zero domestic sales in April

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has reported zero domestic sales for the first time ever in April. This development is unprecedented in the wake the countrywide lockdown in India to contain he spread of COVID-19. Maruti had suspended its operations in the country completely from March 22.

10.39 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

10.29 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: BJP leader accuses Uddhav Thackeray govt of fudging Mumbai's COVID-19 numbers

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya says he has a list 26 COVID-19 patients in Nanavati hospital. He accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the management raising several questions such as "when were the test results obtained?" "Were they still working?" He said that there could be more coronavirus positive patients but the government is supressing real numbers.

10.21 am: Maharashtra lockdown extension: Mumbai, Pune curfew may be extended till 18 May, says state health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. "The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of covid-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, we will have to extend the lockdown," he told Mint last Saturday.

10.16 am: Will Mumbai Pune lockdown end?

With the increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Pune, which are the hotspots in Maharashtra, the government may extend the lockdown beyond May 3. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. Meanwhile, media reports claim that the lockdown in Mumbai may well extend beyond May till June. Both the cities are the backbone of the state's economy.

10.10 am: Containment zones in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad

In Delhi, all 11 districts fall under the Red Zone, while Gurugram is in orange zone and Faridabad in Red Zone. As per the Union Health Ministry, states may demarcate additional red or orange zones based on field feedback and additional analysis at the state level.

10.07 am: Containment areas in India- Green zones

The states with maximum green zones are- Assam with 30 districts, Chhattisgarh with 25 districts, Arunachal with 25 such areas, Madhya Pradesh with 24 districts, Odisha with 21 districts, Uttar Pradesh with 20 districts, and Uttarakhand with 10 districts.

10.03 am: India containment areas: Orange zones

21 districts have been declared as orange zones in Bihar; 36 in UP, 24 in Tamil Nadu; 19 in Rajasthan; 15 in Punjab; 19 in MP; and 16 in Maharashtra.

9.59 am: Coronavirus containment areas finalised- State-wise list with Red Zones

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that all metro zones, comprising Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been declared as Red Zones. 14 districts in Maharashtra, 11 in Delhi; 12 in Tamil Nadu; 19 in UP; 10 in West Bengal, 9 each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; and 8 districts in Rajasthan have been declared as containment zones.

9.54 am: India coronavirus hotspots

The Health Ministry has finalised the criteria for containment zones across the country basis multi-factorial information and the incidence of cases, doubling rate, surveillance feedback and extent of testing. According to new classification, a district will be identified as a green zone if there are no confirmed coronavirus cases so far or no reported cases since last 21 days (instead of earlier 28 days). The government, as per this new list, has declared a total of 130 districts as red zones, 284 orange areas and 319 green zones.

9.47 am: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 33 cases, 0 deaths

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 case, 0 deaths

Assam- 42 cases, 1 death

Chandigarh- 56 cases, 0 deaths

Chhattisgarh- 40 cases, 0 deaths

Goa- 7 cases, 0 deaths

Himachal Pradesh- 40 cases, 1 death

Jharkhand- 109 cases, 3 deaths

Ladakh- 22 cases, 0 deaths

Manipur- 2 cases, 0 deaths

Meghalaya- 12 cases, 1 death

Mizoram- 1 cases, o deaths

Odisha- 142 cases, 1 death

Pudducherry- 8 cases, 0 deaths

Tripura- 2 cases, 0 deaths

Uttarakhand- 57 cases, 0 deaths

9.38 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 10,498 COVID-19 cases and 459 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 4,395 cases and 214 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 3,515 cases and 59 deaths.

Other states with high COVID-19 cases include:

Madhya Pradesh with 2,660 cases, 137 deaths

Rajasthan 2,584 cases, 58 deaths

Tamil Nadu 2,323 cases, 27 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-2,203 cases, 39 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,403 cases, 31 deaths

Telangana 1,038 cases, 26 deaths

West Bengal 795 cases, 33 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 614 cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka- 565 cases, 21 deaths

Kerala- 497 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar 418 cases, 2 deaths

Punjab-357 cases, 19 deaths

Haryana-313 cases, 3 deaths

9.28 am: Coronavirus emerged from a virology lab in Wuhan, China: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the novel coronavirus emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China. "Yes, I have. Yes, I have," Trump told reporters at the East Room of the White House when asked if he is confident that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is where the virus originated. Trump however, refused to provide any details, but he said that the investigations are on and it would be out soon.

9.18 am: Punjab lockdown relaxation: Curfew extended till May 17; State govt allows local shops to open in rural areas

Punjab government has allowed the local shops to open in the rural areas with 50% staff capacity. State CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced last Wednesday that the lockdown in the state has been extended by 2 more weeks till May 17. He added that the lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day during which the shops will be open and people can come of their houses to shop.

9.13 am: Containment zones in Delhi

Delhi has 98 hotspots (red zones) at present. The Kejriwal governemt has said that every person will be screened in these areas. "Screening of all residents of containment zones must be carried out at least three times within 14 days of issuance of notification of the containment zones," Delhi government's order issued on Thursday stated. The order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, also said that every person living in red zones will be encouraged to download 'Aarogya Setu' app.

9.07 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: State sweats at 10,498; death toll at 459

Maharashtra reported 583 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the state to 10,498. The state recorded over 2,500 cases in the last 4 days. Mumbai which is the worst-hit city in the state accounts for over 7,000 cases. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India accounts for 30% of overall cases in the country.

8.57 am: Total coronavirus deaths in India cross 1,100-mark; 73 fatalities reported in 24 hours

The total number of COVID-19 deaths crossed the 1,100 mark to jump to 1,147 on Friday. The toll stood at 41 on april 1, when the first update was put up officially by the Union Health Ministry.

8.50 am: 1,993 cornavirus cases in 24 hours, biggest jump

India recorded, 1,993 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 35,043 on Friday, according to latest update by the Health Ministry. Theses cases include 25,007 active cases, 8,888 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,147 deaths.

8.45 am: Coronavirus India cases rise past 35,000, death toll cross 1,100-mark

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 35,043 on Friday, according to latest data by the Union Health Ministry. These include, 25,007 active cases, 8,888 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,147 deaths.

8.36 am: Corona live updates: Donald Trump hints at imposing tariffs on China for damages

US President on Thursday hinted at imposing tariffs on China. He however, ruled out considering the cancellation of US debt obligations to the country as a punishment for COVID-19.

8.29 am West Bengal coronavirus cases

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday that out of 105 COVID-19 deaths in the state, 72 were due to co-morbidities. "The expert committee has examined altogether 105 cases. Of that, 33 were found to have died due to Covid-19 infection. And the rest 72 deaths were attributed to comorbidities, where Covid-19 was incidental. The committee submitted its report today and these figures are not of a single day," Sinha told reporters at the state secretariat.

8.25 am: Coronavirus lockdown news: Delhi-Gurugram border sealed from May 1

Gurugram district administration has issued notification to seal Gurugram-Delhi border from 10 am on May 1. Only the vehicles on essential services duty and those with curfew passes issued by the government will be permitted to cross the border.

