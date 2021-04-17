COVID-19 in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal to hold review meeting today; weekend lockdown begins in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene a review meeting to discuss the exacerbating coronavirus situation in the national capital. Nodal Minister and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain and officials will be present during this meeting at 1pm on Saturday.

CMO Delhi tweeted, "To monitor the current situation of corona in Delhi on a day-to-day basis, honorable CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal will convene a review meeting on COVID management along with the nodal minister, health minister and officials at 1pm today."



To monitor the current situation of Corona in Delhi on a day-to-day basis, Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will convene a review meeting on COVID management along with the nodal minister, health minister and officials at 1 PM today. CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi is under a weekend lockdown which will be eased on Monday at 6am. Under this lockdown, essential services, food delivery, interstate operations and movement of medical personnel will be allowed. Cinema halls will be allowed to be operate at 30 per cent capacity and only one weekly market will be operational in each zone every day. Gyms, markets, malls, spas, auditoriums and swimming pools will remain closed. Dine-in restaurants will remain closed during the weekend lockdown. Private offices will remain shut and employees will work from home.

The Delhi government has also issued an order "reiterating the guidelines of COVID-19 dead body management to ensure better management of dead bodies of COVID positive/ suspect persons at the mortuaries of various hospitals" under the Delhi government.

Delhi reported the highest spike in daily COVID-19 cases with 19,486 positive cases and 141 fatalities on April 16, i.e., Friday. The national capital had recorded 16,699 cases on Thursday and 17,282 cases on Wednesday respectively.

COVID-19 positivity rate fell down marginally from Thursday's 20.22 per cent to 19.69 per cent. With this, the national capital's cumulative COVID-19 tally has reached 8,03,623 whereas total 11,793 people have succumbed to this virus so far.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Delhi sees highest daily surge of 19,486 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths

Also read: Weekend lockdown in Delhi: No dine-out; malls, gyms, spas, markets closed