Delhi Election Results 2020: Counting of votes starts; 70 seats to decide fate of 672 candidates

Delhi Election 2020: The counting of votes has started for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8. The fate of 672 candidates across all 70 constituencies will be decided today. The Delhi elections were a tripartite contest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the BJP and the Congress. It will be interesting to see who will win the elections this time as all three parties have fielded a strong lineup of candidates comprising young and experienced candidates. The parties have also taken the support of defectors and turncoats in order to defeat their opposition.
Here's a primer on the number of polling stations in each constituency according to the district:
CENTRAL DELHI
Ballimaran: 152
Burari: 297
Chandni Chowk: 134
Karol Bagh: 183
Matia Mahal:131
Sadar Bazaar: 183
Timarpur: 185
EAST DELHI
Gandhi Nagar: 177
Kondli: 178
Krishna Nagar: 203
Laxmi Nagar: 172
Patparganj: 196
Trilokpuri: 171
NEW DELHI
Delhi Cantonment: 114
Greater Kailash: 163
Patel Nagar: 191
RK Puram: 156
Rajinder Nagar: 177
NORTH DELHI
Adarsh Nagar: 162
Badli: 219
Bawana: 378
Model Town: 164
Narela: 303
Rohini: 168
Shakur Basti: 145
Wazirpur: 182
NORTH EAST DELHI
Ghonda: 200
Gokalpur: 215
Karawal Nagar: 269
Mustafabad: 260
Seelampur: 163
NORTH WEST DELHIKirari: 279
Mangolpuri: 180
Mundka: 290
Rithala: 255
Shalimar Bagh: 163
Sultanpur Majra: 175
Tri Nagar: 154
SHAHDARA
Babarpur: 205
Rohtas Nagar: 185
Seemapuri: 180
Shahdara: 183
Vishwas Nagar: 184
SOUTH DELHI
Ambekar Nagar: 140
Chhatarpur: 171
Deoli: 210
Malviya Nagar: 145
Mehrauli: 180
SOUTH WEST DELHI
Bijwasan: 192
Dwarka: 193
Matiala: 366
Najafgarh: 258
Palam: 232
Uttam Nagar: 257
Vikaspuri: 374
SOUTH EAST DELHI
Badarpur: 258
Jangpura: 129
Kalkaji: 161
Kasturba Nagar: 150
Okhla: 251
Sangam Vihar: 151
Tughlakabad: 158
WEST DELHI
Hari Nagar: 165
Janakpuri: 198
Madipur: 163
Moti Nagar: 169
Nangloi Jat: 248
Rajouri Garden: 166
Tilak Nagar: 142
