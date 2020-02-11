Delhi Election Results 2020: Counting of votes starts; 70 seats to decide fate of 672 candidates

Delhi Election 2020: The counting of votes has started for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8. The fate of 672 candidates across all 70 constituencies will be decided today. The Delhi elections were a tripartite contest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the BJP and the Congress. It will be interesting to see who will win the elections this time as all three parties have fielded a strong lineup of candidates comprising young and experienced candidates. The parties have also taken the support of defectors and turncoats in order to defeat their opposition.

Here's a primer on the number of polling stations in each constituency according to the district:

CENTRAL DELHI

Ballimaran: 152

Burari: 297

Chandni Chowk: 134

Karol Bagh: 183

Matia Mahal:131

Sadar Bazaar: 183

Timarpur: 185

EAST DELHI

Gandhi Nagar: 177

Kondli: 178

Krishna Nagar: 203

Laxmi Nagar: 172

Patparganj: 196

Trilokpuri: 171

NEW DELHI

Delhi Cantonment: 114

Greater Kailash: 163

Patel Nagar: 191

RK Puram: 156

Rajinder Nagar: 177

NORTH DELHI

Adarsh Nagar: 162

Badli: 219

Bawana: 378

Model Town: 164

Narela: 303

Rohini: 168

Shakur Basti: 145

Wazirpur: 182

NORTH EAST DELHI

Ghonda: 200

Gokalpur: 215

Karawal Nagar: 269

Mustafabad: 260

Seelampur: 163

NORTH WEST DELHI

Kirari: 279

Mangolpuri: 180

Mundka: 290

Rithala: 255

Shalimar Bagh: 163

Sultanpur Majra: 175

Tri Nagar: 154

SHAHDARA

Babarpur: 205

Rohtas Nagar: 185

Seemapuri: 180

Shahdara: 183

Vishwas Nagar: 184

SOUTH DELHI

Ambekar Nagar: 140

Chhatarpur: 171

Deoli: 210

Malviya Nagar: 145

Mehrauli: 180

SOUTH WEST DELHI

Bijwasan: 192

Dwarka: 193

Matiala: 366

Najafgarh: 258

Palam: 232

Uttam Nagar: 257

Vikaspuri: 374

SOUTH EAST DELHI

Badarpur: 258

Jangpura: 129

Kalkaji: 161

Kasturba Nagar: 150

Okhla: 251

Sangam Vihar: 151

Tughlakabad: 158

WEST DELHI

Hari Nagar: 165

Janakpuri: 198

Madipur: 163

Moti Nagar: 169

Nangloi Jat: 248

Rajouri Garden: 166

Tilak Nagar: 142

