Covid-19 update: Delhi Metro reopens entry at these stations

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reopened entry to six stations on its Yellow Line, which were temporarily shut earlier on Tuesday.
The six stations are Saket, Qutub Minar, New Delhi, Shastri Park, Seelampur, and Chandni Chowk.
The DMRC had shut these stations to ensure social distancing as part of its crowd control measures. However, the exit was allowed at these stations. Taking to Twitter, the DMRC informed commuters about the same.
Also Read: Delhi imposes new restrictions: Delhi Metro, restaurants, bars, cinema halls to operate at 50% capacity
"Yellow Line Update, Entry for Saket and Qutub Minar is now open. Thank you for your patience," it posted.
Yellow Line UpdateDelhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021
Entry for Saket and Qutub Minar is now open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/VS6crTseg9
"Yellow Line Update, Entry for New Delhi and Chandni Chowk is now open. Thank you for your patience," DMRC said in another tweet.
Yellow Line UpdateDelhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021
Entry for New Delhi and Chandni Chowk is now open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/q4LqviT4Bz
"Service Update, Entry for Shastri Park is now open. Thank you for your patience," DMRC posted.
Service UpdateDelhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021
Entry for Shastri Park has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.
Exit is allowed.
"Service Update, Entry for Seelampur is now open. Thank you for your patience," it said in another tweet.
Service UpdateDelhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021
Entry for Seelampur has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.
Exit is allowed.
"Service Update, Entry for Kashmere Gate is now open. Thank you for your patience," DMRC said in a tweet.
Service UpdateDelhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) April 13, 2021
Entry for Kashmere Gate is now open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/3HQRbZj3Ni
Also Read: Delhi night curfew: Who can get e-pass for travelling, how to get it?
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line (Line 2) comprises 37 metro stations from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram, Haryana.
The rail line, which is a rapid transit system, has a length of 48.8 kilometers and is mostly underground. DMRC said in its earlier tweet that its flying squad had penalised 526 commuters on April 11 for not wearing a facemask properly and following social distancing.
"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 526 commuters on 11 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same. #CovidIsntOverYet," DMRC said in a tweet.
To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 526 commuters on 11 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same. #CovidIsntOverYet pic.twitter.com/tuFd2KM6KkDelhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) April 12, 2021
Also read: Here are 13 amazing facts about Delhi metro you might not have known!
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today