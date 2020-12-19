India moved from 'Why India?' to 'Why not India?' on the back of key reforms: PM Modi at Assocham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a keynote address at Assocham Foundation Week on today, said India has moved from a perception of 'Why India?' to 'Why not India?' on the back key reforms carried out by his government. The Prime Minister urged the industry titans to put their full strength in helping India realise the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat dream.

"Right now, the world is moving rapidly towards the fourth industrial revolution. While there will be challenges in the form of new technology so will be solutions," said the PM.

This is why today is the time when we have to plan and act, he told the industry veterans. "We have to connect our every year goal with the larger goal of nation-building," he said.

Speaking at the #ASSOCHAMFoundationWeek. Watch. https://t.co/faC1nltKrJ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020 He said the coming 27 years will not only determine India's global role but will also test dreams and dedication of crores of Indians. "This is the time to show your capability, commitment and courage as the Indian industry to the world," he said. Self-reliance is not the only goal, it's also important how soon we achieve it, he said. Talking about the changed perception about India, the PM said there was a time when -- considering circumstances here at that time -- investors asked "Why India?" "Now after reforms that have taken place in the country, they say - 'Why not India?'," the PM said.



PM Modi also talked about the importance of manufacturing. He said New India, by relying on its strength and resources, is pushing forward towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. "To achieve this goal, we have put a special focus on manufacturing. We are continuously doing reforms to promote manufacturing," he said. "The country is with enterprises and wealth creators are employing crores of youngsters." The PM stressed upon the importance of research and development, saying it's important to have a discussion on R&D. "India needs to increase spending on R&D," he said. He said at the beginning of the 21st century, late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee aimed to connect India with the highways. "Today, there is a special focus on Physical and Digital Infrastructure in the country," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented 'Assocham Enterprise of the Century Award' to Ratan Tata, who received the award on behalf of Tata group.



Ratan Tata received the award on behalf of the TATA Group.

He also said for the past 100 years, all ASSOCHAM industry players have been involved in improving the economy and the lives of crores of Indians.

