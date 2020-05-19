Lockdown 4.0 Highlights: Maharashtra govt issues new guidelines; India's total coronavirus cases-1,01,139

Lockdown 4.0 relaxations and coronavirus cases latest updates: Maharashtra government issued fresh lockdown guidelines on Tuesday. All urban areas including Mumbai have been put in red zones, rest have been put in orange and green zones. Maharashtra. The state government has imposed night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am which means all moments are strictly prohibited except essential services. As India entered its fourth phase of lockdown than began on Monday, several states eased the curbs to open up key economic activities in almost all areas besides the containment zones or high-risk areas. Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala and Telangana have relaxed the lockdown restrictions substantially. However, schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and religious assemblies will remain closed, at lease till May 31. The easing of lockdown curbs is mainly geared towards restarting economic activities as the country's GDP is expected to contract sharply in the June quarter.

India's total COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,01,139 on Tuesday, including 58,802 active cases, 39,173 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,163 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. The country recorded 4,970 fresh COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours. The globally count of coronavirus cases is nearing the 50 lakh-mark with around 3 lakh deaths.

7.36 pm: West Bengal coronavirus latest updates

West Bengal reported 136 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,961, said State Health Department. Total cases include 178 deaths, out of which, 72 deaths occurred due to comorbidity, the Health Department said.

6.43 pm: Delhi Lockdown 4.0: DTC buses return on roads

Delhi Transport Corporation buses have returned in the fourth phase of coronaovirus lockdown. One of the bus drivers told ANI that the buses are being regularly sanitises and only 20 passengers are being allowed at a time.

Delhi Transport Corporation bus services resume in the national capital during the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown. A bus driver says, "Sanitisation of buses is being done at the start/finish points. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time". #C pic.twitter.com/kOHt2XnOuw ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 6.24 pm: Coronavirus lockdown latest news Sports federations can organise sports events if they want, but they will have to ensure that SOPs are followed properly, said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. All the conduct has to be carried out with a certain discipline, he added. 5.47 pm: Kerala coronavirus latest updates Kerala reported 12 new coronavirus cases today, of which, 4 have returned from abroad while 8 others have come from other states. Number of total positive cases in the state stands at 642, which includes 142 active cases, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. 5.26 pm: J&K Lockdown 4.0 guidelines Jammu and Kashmir government has issued revised guidelines for fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown. All economic and courier services, agricultural activities, banks and financial activities have been allowed in the state. Barber shops, salons and parlours allowed in all areas except Municipal Corporation areas. J&K govt issues revised guidelines for #lockdown4. Barber shops, saloons, parlours permitted in all areas except within the limits of Municipal Corporations in Orange zones. pic.twitter.com/yLGf3P3RX1 ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 5.07 pm: Containment zones in Maharashtra What's allowed in containmen zones? Municipal district authorities will demarcate containment zones in red and non-red zones

Containment zone will be resident colony, mohalla, slum, building, lane, police station area, village, smaller clusters

Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones 5.03 pm: Non-red zones in Maharashtra: Orange and green zones What is allowed in non-red zones which are orange and green zones:- Sports complexes, stadium, other public open spaces, for individual exercise.

Group spectators not allowed

Public and private transport Allowed

Three-wheelers and four-wheelers allowed with three people including driver

Intra-district bus allowed with 50% capacity

All market shops to open from 9am to 5pm 4.59 pm: Red zones in Maharashtra All Municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region including BMC

Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati

What is Allowed in Red Zone

Essential Shops, Liquor Shops will Allowed if permitted by local authorities.

Non Essential Shops Will Be Allowed as per policy of respective Municipal Corporation.

Shops, Malls, Establishment, Industries will be permitted to open only for purpose of upkeep and maintenance from 9 to 5.

E-Commerce activities allowed

Construction Sites which have been given permission

Government Offices, RTO Offices, Offices of university and Colleges or involved with Evolution of Answer sheet will be allowed at 5% of work force

Taxi, Rickshaw not allowed. 4.54 pm: Delhi lockdown 4.0 latest updates Traffic congestion near Sarai Kale Khan amid 4th phase of coronavirus lockdown. Delhi: Traffic congestion near Sarai Kale Khan amid 4th phase of #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/TLut9ifcbg ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 4.47 pm: Bihar coronavirus cases: 53 more infected Bihar recorded 53 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 1,495 in the state, said Bihar's Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. (ANI reports) 4.39 pm: Maharashtra migrant crisis: Railways clarifies after migrants assemble in huge number outside Bandra railway station Following huge crowds of migrants gathering outside Bandra railway station, the Western Railway has cleared that a Shramik special train was scheduled for Purnia from Bandra Terminus. Only registered people were called by state authorities. 4.34 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates: Thane death toll rises to 121 With 7 fresh deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra's Thane district's toll has jumped to 121, including 6 in Navi Mumbai. The total tally in Thane now stands at 3,928 with 244 new coronavirus cases, including 91 in Thane city and 74 in Navi Mumbai. 4.27 pm: Coronavirus live updates 24 lakh samples tested so far in India, says Health Ministry. 4.19 pm: Karnataka lockdown 4.0: 400 migrant labourers protest in Mangaluru Around 400 migrant workers protested in front of Milagres College in Mangaluru on Tuesday, demanding they be sent back to their native places. They later dispersed after Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha visited the spot and assured help. Karnataka: Around 400 migrant workers protested in front of Milagres College in Mangaluru today, demanding they be sent back to their native places. They later dispersed after Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha visited the spot & assured help. pic.twitter.com/FNXtNbpHBp ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 4.10 pm: Maharashtra govt issued new guidelines Maharashtra government issued fresh lockdown guidelines on Tuesday. All urban areas including Mumbai have been put in red zones, rest have been put in orange and green zones. Maharashtra. The state government has imposed night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am which means all moments are strictly prohibited except essential services. 4.02 pm: Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 72 fresh cases Indore recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 2,637, death toll at 103 with 2 more fatalities, informed an official. 3.56 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases: 8 more infected on Tuesday Uttarakhand recorded 8 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the state's health department adding that the total tally of coronavirus positive cases in the state has jumped to 104, including 52 recovered, 51 active cases, and 1 death. 3.48 pm: The new lockdown guidelines in Maharashtra Prohibited activates

Domestic International Air Travel

Metro

School, colleges

Educational Institution

Hotels, restaurant (restaurant will be permitted to operate for home delivery)

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, parks, auditorium

Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, academic functions and gathering

All religious places and congregations

Night Curfew from 7 pm to 7 am, all moments strictly prohibited except essential services 3.39 PM: Huge rush at Bandra railway station in Mumbai Huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai earlier today to board a "Shramik special" train to Bihar. Only people who had registered themselves (about 1,000) were allowed to board, rest were later dispersed by police. #WATCH Maharashtra: Huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai earlier today to board a "Shramik special' train to Bihar. Only people who had registered themselves(about 1000) were allowed to board, rest were later dispersed by police. pic.twitter.com/XgxOQmSzEb ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 3.30 PM: Deploy 300 buses at Congress' expense: Party tells Kejriwal Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal stating that Congress wants to deploy 300 buses at borders of capital to facilitate movement of migrant workers to their respective states. He also wrote that expense of these buses will be borne by Delhi Congress. Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal stating that Congress wants to deploy 300 buses at borders of capital to facilitate movement of migrant workers to their respective states. He also wrote that expense of these buses will be borne by Delhi Congress. pic.twitter.com/UhjNUTOhsJ ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 3.15 PM: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for Dental clinics functioning in lockdown 4. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for Dental clinics functioning in #Lockdown4. pic.twitter.com/NSf4AzGxfD ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 3.00 pm: Delhi lockdown latest updates: Traffic police shifts from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement During the lock down period 25th of March to 17th of May, Delhi Traffic Police have immediately shifted its strategy from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement in order to protect the health of police personnel and public. During the period Delhi Traffic Police have issued total1,00,436 notices through SMS and 80 notices through speed post under compoundable offence category based on violations captured by Cameras. 2.55 pm: Coronavirus global updates: UK jobless claims soar to highest since 1996 A steep spike has been recorded in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Britain. In April, the jobless claims soared to their highest level in the last 24 hours. 2.48 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 128 more infected Rajasthan health department said on Tuesday that the state recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death till 2 pm. The department added that the total number of positive cases rise to 5757 including 139 deaths, 3232 recovered and 2386 active cases. (ANI reports) 2.39 pm: Coronavirus lockdown live updates: Airlines plan for July Airlines to run flights with 30% capacity in July. Fear low occupancy. 2.29 pm: Punjab lockdown 4.0 Punjab government has decided to extend the deadline to pay the outstanding house tax or property tax without any penalty till June 30. (ANI report) 2.17 pm: Maharashtra migrant crisis: Migrants gather at Bandra, Mumbai Distressed migrants gather in Mumbai's Bandra area yet again after thousands of migrants assembled in April after a fake WhatsApp news did rounds that special trains were being run to send them back home. Maharashtra: Huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai earlier today to board a "Shramik special' train to Bihar. Only people who had registered themselves(about 1000) were allowed to board, rest were later dispersed by police. pic.twitter.com/WDsZawtBH5 ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

2.07 pm: Lockdown 4.0 in Delhi

Shops in Karol Bagh market to open on an odd-even basis during lockdown 4.0. Senior VP, Ajmal Khan Road Traders' Association says, "Thermal screening of customers, use of masks and sanitisers and following social distancing norms will be mandatory".

Delhi: Shops in Karol Bagh market to open on an odd-even basis during #Lockdown4. Senior VP, Ajmal Khan Road Traders' Assoc says,"Thermal screening of customers, use of masks & sanitisers & following social distancing norms will be mandatory". pic.twitter.com/L5C33Q4VD0 - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

1.59 pm: Kerala lockdown 4.0

Shops open in Thiruvananthapuram following relaxations in #LockDown4. The state government has allowed shopping complexes to open with 50% shops, on a rotational basis.

Kerala: Shops open in Thiruvananthapuram following relaxations in #LockDown4. The state government has allowed shopping complexes to open with 50% shops, on a rotational basis. pic.twitter.com/UUsWUraRZa - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

1.49 pm: Coronavirus lockdown live updates: Opposition leaders' meet on May 22

Opposition leaders from 15 political parties will hold a virutal meeting at 3 pm on May 22 (Friday) to discuss the COVID-19 preparedness in India. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others will be a part of the virtual meet.

1.45 pm: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan

Pakistan's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the country reported 1,841 fresh COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. The ministry added that the country's total count of coronavirus cases have reached around 44,000 with 939 deaths.

1.38 pm: Bihar coronavirus updates

48 personnel of Bihar Military Personnel have been tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.

1.30 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus lockdown: Some shops open with curbs in Prayagraj

Several shops in the main mark chowk in UP's Prayagraj opened on Tuesday after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed by the state government. As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, all shopkeepers have to mandatorily wear masks, keep their shops sanitised and must not sell anything to people not wearing masks.

1.20 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi

Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid 4th phase of coronavirus lockdown.

Delhi: Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid 4th phase of #CoronaLockdown. pic.twitter.com/ftoIlXWT12 - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

1.15 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: 500 more infected in 24 hours

Delhi reported 500 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed virus cases to 10,554 including 5,638 active cases and 166 deaths, said the Delhi health department.

500 more #COVID19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 10554, including 5638 active cases & 166 deaths: Delhi Health Department pic.twitter.com/lhxvlFEeVy - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

1.06 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 127 more infected

Karnataka recorded 127 fresh COVID-19 cases from 5 pm on Monday till 12 pm on Tuesday, said the state health department adding that the totally tally of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stands at 1,373, including 802 active cases, 530 discharged and 41 deaths (1 due to non-COVID-19).

127 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1373, including 802 active cases, 530 discharged & 41 deaths (1 due to 'non-covid' cause): State Health Department pic.twitter.com/KK6VkJJitr - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

12.59 pm: Delhi lockdown latest news: Several bikers ride pillion, flout lockdown rules

A day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that pillion riding will not be permitted in Delhi as part of eased curbs under lockdown 4.0, many bikers were seen riding with a pillion in the national capital on Tuesday morning, ANI reported.

12.49 pm: Karnataka lockdown 4.0 latest updates

Dodda Ganapathi temple & Sri Big Bull temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru closed for devotees amid coronavirus lockdown. As per MHA guidelines for lockdown 4.0, all religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public & religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Karnataka: Dodda Ganapathi temple & Sri Big Bull temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru closed for devotees amid #CoronaLockdown. As per MHA guidelines for #LockDown4, all religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public & religious congregations are strictly prohibited. pic.twitter.com/PGqI63Rjgq - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

12.39 PM: Health Ministry's new lockdown guidelines for workplace

The Union Health Ministry came up with new guidelines for workplaces on Tuesday. The Ministry said in the document that the entire office will have to shut down even if one or two cases of COVID-19 are reported.

Here are the new lockdown guidelines for workplaces:-

As per Health ministry new guidelines for workspaces entire office building need not be closed, if one or two cases of corona are reported.

The office could resume work after it is disinfected as per protocol.

In case there is a larger outbreak, the entire building will have to be closed for 48 hours.

All staff will work from home till the building is adequately disinfected and is declared fit for re-occupation.

If there are large numbers of contacts from a pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic case, there could be a possibility of a cluster emerging in a workplace setting.

Due to the close environment in workplace settings, this could even be a large cluster..

The essential principles of risk assessment, isolation and quarantine of contacts, case referral and management will remain the same. However, the scale of arrangements will be higher

Any staff reportedly suffering from a flu-like illnesses should not attend office and seek medical advice from local health authorities.

When one or a few people who share a room or close office space are found to be suffering from symptoms suggestive of corona, the ill person should be placed in a room or area where they are isolated from others at the workplace and should be provided a mask or face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

If a suspected case reports very mild or mild symptoms on an assessment by the health authorities, the person would be placed in home isolation, subject to fulfilment of criteria laid down in Health ministry, it stated.

12.29 pm: Delhi lockdown 4.0

Delhi Transport Corporation bus services resume in the national capital during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown. A bus driver says, "Sanitisation of buses is being done at the start/finish points. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time".

12.20 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 57 more infected in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 57 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 2,339, including 691 active cases and 52 deaths, according to state's COVID-19 control room. (ANI reports)

12.15 pm: Chandigarh lockdown 4.0 updates

Shops open in Sector-17 market amid coronavirus lockdown. The Union Territory (UT) administration has allowed the market to remain open from 11 am to 6 pm, as per its lockdown guidelines.

Chandigarh: Shops open in Sector-17 market amid #CoronaLockdown. The Union Territory (UT) administration has allowed the market to remain open from 11 am to 6 pm, as per its #LockDown4 guidelines. pic.twitter.com/YLU4jziCb5 - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

12.09 am: Assam coronavirus cases: 5 more infected

Assam reported 5 fresh COVID-19 cases, out of which 2 are from Jorhat and Golaghat, and 1 each from Kokrajhar and Nagaon, according to state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He further stated that one of the patients from Jorhat had returned from Chennai whil another infected person came from Darjeeling. The state has a total of 121 coronavirus cases.

11.59 am: Coronavirus live updates

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains. pic.twitter.com/OLU4XfGUp6 - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

11.54 am: Noida lockdown 4.0: No entry from Delhi for now

After the central government lifted ban on public transport, the Noida administration in Delhi's neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh has said that it will maintain "status quo" for now. The people from the national capital are not allowed to enter Noida after the UP government said people from Delhi can travel to Noida and Ghaziabad. The state government had said on Monday night that the final call on permitting entry in the two cities rests with district officials.

11.47 am: COVID-19 tracker India

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.

11.37 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

Rajasthan recorded 300 more COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day dump in the state so far. Out of these 47 cases have been reported from Jaipur alone. Rajasthan's total coronavirus cases now stand at 5,507 including 138 deaths.

11.28 am: Mumbai coronavirus cases

Mumbai which is the worst-hit city in India recorded 1,185 new cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the city past 21, 000.

11.20 am: Dharavi COVID-19 cases

Dharavi, which is Asia's biggest slum and is located in Mumbai recorded 85 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the area now stands at 1,327, comprising 56 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

11.15 am: Coronavirus hits Maharashtra cops

55 policemen infected with COVID-19 in 24 hours. Total 1,329 cops infected in Maharashtara so far.

11.09am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

The state recorded 2,033 fresh COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed in Maharashtra to 35,058 along with 1,249 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

10.59 am: Delhi lockdown 4.0: Khan market, CP reopen

The famous Khan market and Connaught Place in Delhi have reopened but with restrictions in line with Centre's lockdown guidelines. Only 5 customers will be allowed in the shops at once, according to the govenrnment's guidelines. Shops will be permitted to open on odd-even basis. Restaurants have been allowed to open in Delhi, but they can offer only takeaway services.

10.53 am: Kerala eases lockdown restrictions

Public transport allowed with curbs. No inter-state movement allowed.

10.48 am: West Bengal lockdown 4.0 extended till May 31, some services allowed from May 21

Big stores, bus services will open from May 21. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says no official curfew at night. Offices will open on alternate days.

10.43 am: Tamil Nadu lockdown 4.0: Curbs in 12 districts, including Chennai

No new relaxations in 12 districts including Chennai, while the economic activity is allowed in 25 other districts.

10.38 am: No lockdown relaxation in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has not eased the lockdown restrictions in capital Chennai which is the worst-hit city in the state. Only standalone shops are allowed to open in Chennai.

10.34 am: Coronavirus global updates: Taking hydroxychloroquine daily, says Donald Trump

US President Trump said on Monday that he has been taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for around "around a week and a half" to protect himself against COVID-19. He added that he has also been taking a zinc supplement everyday for over a week.

10.30am: Madhya Pradesh containment zones reduced to two

MP government does away with orange zone. Containment and buffer in red zones.

10.27 am: Karnataka lockdown 4.0: State reopens

Karnataka starts buses from Tuesday, Autos, taxis, trains allowed within the state. Entry from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu banned.

10.23 am: Maharashtra coronavirus crisis

Maharashtra Cm Uddhav Thackeray says he wont let the state turn into COVID-19 hotbeds like the United States. He added that curbs will remain in red zones.

10.19 am: Mumbai lockdown relaxation plan

Essential shops, liquor vends open.

Banks and administrative offices open with minimum workforce.

Barber and other non-essential shops closed.

No factories functional anywhere.

10.14 am: India coronavirus recovery rate

The country's recovery rate is over 38% now. India's total count of recoveries stands at 39,173 as of date, as per the Union Health Ministry.

10.09 am: India fights coronavirus

India has 7.1 cases per 1 lakh, while global average is 60 per 1 lakh.

10.04 am: Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Athletes start

Government gives nod for sports training. Sports complexes, stadiums now open.

9.58 am: Race for COVID-19 vaccine

110 vaccines in development stage. US, China, Germany leading the race, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).

9.48 am: Coronavirus live updates: No briefing by Health Ministry in 8 days, experts concerned

As India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Union Health Ministry has not conducted any briefing on the current situation in over 8 days. Expressing their concern over the same, the experts believe that information on present coronavirus situation in the country is important for the public to deal with the health crisis. The ministry used to conduct daily briefings which was reduced to 4 times a week.

9.40 am: Moderna coronavirus vaccine gives new hope

The experiment vaccine by Moderna Inc, a US-based biotechnology company, has given the world a new ray of hope in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The company said on Monday that early-stage human trials have shown encouraging signs adding that experiment on 8 people showed that the vaccine is safe and all these people have produced antibodies against coronavirus.

9.30 am: India coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What's open, what's shut in red, orange, and green zones

OPEN

The following additional activities will be permitted with restrictions, except in the Containment Zones:

Inter-State and Intra-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the State(s)/ UT(s) involved.

Economic activities will be allowed outside the containment zones.

Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for movement of persons, as defined by MHA will continue to operate.

E-commerce companies allowed to resume operations outside containment zones.

CLOSED:

As per the MHA order the following activities will remain prohibited for all the zones till May 31:

Air travel -- domestic and international -- will remain prohibited. Unless it is a domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and security purposes, there will be no air travel.

Metro rail services will also remain shut.

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/ police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities; and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

9.20 am: Lockdown 4.0 in Delhi

Delhi government has permitted some relaxations in lockdown 4.0 in force till May 3 as per the central government's guidelines. Meanwhile, masks and social distancing will remain mandatory all over Delhi. Night curfew from 7:00 pm to7:00 am will be observed, where people cannot move around, except for essential services. People aged above 65 years, children below 10 years, pregnant women and patients of other diseases like diabetes, cardiac diseases will not be allowed to go out of their as coronavirus proves fatal for them, said CM Arvind Kejriwal. All activities have been prohibited in containment zones, except essential services.

Here is what is allowed and what's shut in the national capital:

Public transport, including buses, taxis, and auto rickshaws allowed to ply on roads with certain restrictions

The restrictions on public transport are that the drivers will be responsible for sanitising the seats after a passenger alights from the vehicle.

Buses can run, but with only 20 passengers.

Auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws are permitted to ferry only 1 passenger, while taxis and cabs can carry 2 passengers.

Restaurants have been allowed to open in Delhi, but they can offer only takeaway services.

Stadiums and sports complexes will be opened, but audiences will not be allowed to attend these matches.

All government and private offices have been allowed to open with their full strength. CM Kejriwal urged private offices to allow their employees to work from home as much as possible.

Industries will be reopened with staggered timings. Construction activities have also been allowed but with local workers only.

Shops will be permitted to open on odd-even basis.

Shops selling essential items are open but on odd-even principle

Gramin seva, phatphat seva, eco-friendly seva are permitted to run with 2 passengers.

Maxi cabs can ferry 5 passengers and RTVs can carry 11 passengers.

What's not allowed:

Car pooling and car sharing are not allowed to cab aggregators.

Metro services will remain suspended, at lease until May 31.

Shopping malls, barber shops, salons, spas, hotels, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, cinema halls, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls will remain shut.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and any kind of big gathering will not be allowed.

Places of worship and religious gatherings will also remain prohibited in Delhi during Lockdown 4.0.

9.10 am: Total COVID-19 deaths in India

The country recorded 134 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the the total count of deaths in India to 3,163, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.05 am: Coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

The country recorded 4,970 fresh COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours.

9.00 am: India's coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh-mark

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1,01,139 on Tuesday, including 58,802 active cases, 39,173 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,163 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

8.45 am: Lockdown 4.0: States relax restrictions as India enters the fourth phase of lockdown ending May 31

As India entered its fourth phase of lockdown than began on Monday, several states eased the curbs to open up key economic activities in almost all areas besides the containment zones or high-risk areas. Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala and Telangana have relaxed the lockdown restrictions substantially. However, schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and religious assemblies will remain closed, at lease till May 31. The easing of lockdown curbs is mainly geared towards restarting economic activities as the country's GDP is expected to contract sharply in the June quarter.

