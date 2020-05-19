Lockdown 4.0 Highlights: Maharashtra govt issues new guidelines; India's total coronavirus cases-1,01,139

Lockdown 4.0 relaxations and coronavirus cases latest updates: Maharashtra government issued fresh lockdown guidelines on Tuesday. All urban areas including Mumbai have been put in red zones, rest have been put in orange and green zones. Maharashtra. The state government has imposed night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am which means all moments are strictly prohibited except essential services. As India entered its fourth phase of lockdown than began on Monday, several states eased the curbs to open up key economic activities in almost all areas besides the containment zones or high-risk areas. Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala and Telangana have relaxed the lockdown restrictions substantially. However, schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and religious assemblies will remain closed, at lease till May 31. The easing of lockdown curbs is mainly geared towards restarting economic activities as the country's GDP is expected to contract sharply in the June quarter.
India's total COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,01,139 on Tuesday, including 58,802 active cases, 39,173 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,163 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. The country recorded 4,970 fresh COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours. The globally count of coronavirus cases is nearing the 50 lakh-mark with around 3 lakh deaths.
7.36 pm: West Bengal coronavirus latest updates
West Bengal reported 136 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,961, said State Health Department. Total cases include 178 deaths, out of which, 72 deaths occurred due to comorbidity, the Health Department said.
6.43 pm: Delhi Lockdown 4.0: DTC buses return on roads
Delhi Transport Corporation buses have returned in the fourth phase of coronaovirus lockdown. One of the bus drivers told ANI that the buses are being regularly sanitises and only 20 passengers are being allowed at a time.
Delhi Transport Corporation bus services resume in the national capital during the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown. A bus driver says, "Sanitisation of buses is being done at the start/finish points. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time".
6.24 pm: Coronavirus lockdown latest news
Sports federations can organise sports events if they want, but they will have to ensure that SOPs are followed properly, said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. All the conduct has to be carried out with a certain discipline, he added.
5.47 pm: Kerala coronavirus latest updates
Kerala reported 12 new coronavirus cases today, of which, 4 have returned from abroad while 8 others have come from other states. Number of total positive cases in the state stands at 642, which includes 142 active cases, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
5.26 pm: J&K Lockdown 4.0 guidelines
Jammu and Kashmir government has issued revised guidelines for fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown. All economic and courier services, agricultural activities, banks and financial activities have been allowed in the state. Barber shops, salons and parlours allowed in all areas except Municipal Corporation areas.
J&K govt issues revised guidelines for #lockdown4. Barber shops, saloons, parlours permitted in all areas except within the limits of Municipal Corporations in Orange zones.
5.07 pm: Containment zones in Maharashtra
What's allowed in containmen zones?
5.03 pm: Non-red zones in Maharashtra: Orange and green zones
What is allowed in non-red zones which are orange and green zones:-
4.59 pm: Red zones in Maharashtra
4.54 pm: Delhi lockdown 4.0 latest updates
Traffic congestion near Sarai Kale Khan amid 4th phase of coronavirus lockdown.
Delhi: Traffic congestion near Sarai Kale Khan amid 4th phase of #CoronavirusLockdown.
4.47 pm: Bihar coronavirus cases: 53 more infected
Bihar recorded 53 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 1,495 in the state, said Bihar's Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. (ANI reports)
4.39 pm: Maharashtra migrant crisis: Railways clarifies after migrants assemble in huge number outside Bandra railway station
Following huge crowds of migrants gathering outside Bandra railway station, the Western Railway has cleared that a Shramik special train was scheduled for Purnia from Bandra Terminus. Only registered people were called by state authorities.
4.34 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates: Thane death toll rises to 121
With 7 fresh deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra's Thane district's toll has jumped to 121, including 6 in Navi Mumbai. The total tally in Thane now stands at 3,928 with 244 new coronavirus cases, including 91 in Thane city and 74 in Navi Mumbai.
4.27 pm: Coronavirus live updates
24 lakh samples tested so far in India, says Health Ministry.
4.19 pm: Karnataka lockdown 4.0: 400 migrant labourers protest in Mangaluru
Around 400 migrant workers protested in front of Milagres College in Mangaluru on Tuesday, demanding they be sent back to their native places. They later dispersed after Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha visited the spot and assured help.
Karnataka: Around 400 migrant workers protested in front of Milagres College in Mangaluru today, demanding they be sent back to their native places. They later dispersed after Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha visited the spot & assured help.
4.10 pm: Maharashtra govt issued new guidelines
Maharashtra government issued fresh lockdown guidelines on Tuesday. All urban areas including Mumbai have been put in red zones, rest have been put in orange and green zones. The state government has imposed night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am which means all moments are strictly prohibited except essential services.
4.02 pm: Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 72 fresh cases
Indore recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 2,637, death toll at 103 with 2 more fatalities, informed an official.
3.56 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases: 8 more infected on Tuesday
Uttarakhand recorded 8 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the state's health department adding that the total tally of coronavirus positive cases in the state has jumped to 104, including 52 recovered, 51 active cases, and 1 death.
3.48 pm: The new lockdown guidelines in Maharashtra
3.39 PM: Huge rush at Bandra railway station in Mumbai
Huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai earlier today to board a "Shramik special" train to Bihar. Only people who had registered themselves (about 1,000) were allowed to board, rest were later dispersed by police.
Maharashtra: Huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai earlier today to board a "Shramik special' train to Bihar. Only people who had registered themselves(about 1000) were allowed to board, rest were later dispersed by police.
3.30 PM: Deploy 300 buses at Congress' expense: Party tells Kejriwal
Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal stating that Congress wants to deploy 300 buses at borders of capital to facilitate movement of migrant workers to their respective states. He also wrote that expense of these buses will be borne by Delhi Congress.
Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal stating that Congress wants to deploy 300 buses at borders of capital to facilitate movement of migrant workers to their respective states. He also wrote that expense of these buses will be borne by Delhi Congress.
3.15 PM: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for Dental clinics functioning in lockdown 4.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for Dental clinics functioning in #Lockdown4.
3.00 pm: Delhi lockdown latest updates: Traffic police shifts from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement
During the lock down period 25th of March to 17th of May, Delhi Traffic Police have immediately shifted its strategy from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement in order to protect the health of police personnel and public. During the period Delhi Traffic Police have issued total1,00,436 notices through SMS and 80 notices through speed post under compoundable offence category based on violations captured by Cameras.
2.55 pm: Coronavirus global updates: UK jobless claims soar to highest since 1996
A steep spike has been recorded in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Britain. In April, the jobless claims soared to their highest level in the last 24 hours.
2.48 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 128 more infected
Rajasthan health department said on Tuesday that the state recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death till 2 pm. The department added that the total number of positive cases rise to 5757 including 139 deaths, 3232 recovered and 2386 active cases. (ANI reports)
2.39 pm: Coronavirus lockdown live updates: Airlines plan for July
Airlines to run flights with 30% capacity in July. Fear low occupancy.
2.29 pm: Punjab lockdown 4.0
Punjab government has decided to extend the deadline to pay the outstanding house tax or property tax without any penalty till June 30. (ANI report)
2.17 pm: Maharashtra migrant crisis: Migrants gather at Bandra, Mumbai
Distressed migrants gather in Mumbai's Bandra area yet again after thousands of migrants assembled in April after a fake WhatsApp news did rounds that special trains were being run to send them back home.
Maharashtra: Huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai earlier today to board a "Shramik special' train to Bihar. Only people who had registered themselves(about 1000) were allowed to board, rest were later dispersed by police.
2.07 pm: Lockdown 4.0 in Delhi
Shops in Karol Bagh market to open on an odd-even basis during lockdown 4.0. Senior VP, Ajmal Khan Road Traders' Association says, "Thermal screening of customers, use of masks and sanitisers and following social distancing norms will be mandatory".
Delhi: Shops in Karol Bagh market to open on an odd-even basis during #Lockdown4. Senior VP, Ajmal Khan Road Traders' Assoc says,"Thermal screening of customers, use of masks & sanitisers & following social distancing norms will be mandatory".
1.59 pm: Kerala lockdown 4.0
Shops open in Thiruvananthapuram following relaxations in #LockDown4. The state government has allowed shopping complexes to open with 50% shops, on a rotational basis.
Kerala: Shops open in Thiruvananthapuram following relaxations in #LockDown4. The state government has allowed shopping complexes to open with 50% shops, on a rotational basis.
1.49 pm: Coronavirus lockdown live updates: Opposition leaders' meet on May 22
Opposition leaders from 15 political parties will hold a virutal meeting at 3 pm on May 22 (Friday) to discuss the COVID-19 preparedness in India. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others will be a part of the virtual meet.
1.45 pm: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan
Pakistan's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the country reported 1,841 fresh COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. The ministry added that the country's total count of coronavirus cases have reached around 44,000 with 939 deaths.
1.38 pm: Bihar coronavirus updates
48 personnel of Bihar Military Personnel have been tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.
1.30 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus lockdown: Some shops open with curbs in Prayagraj
Several shops in the main mark chowk in UP's Prayagraj opened on Tuesday after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed by the state government. As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, all shopkeepers have to mandatorily wear masks, keep their shops sanitised and must not sell anything to people not wearing masks.
1.20 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi
Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid 4th phase of coronavirus lockdown.
Delhi: Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid 4th phase of #CoronaLockdown.
1.15 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: 500 more infected in 24 hours
Delhi reported 500 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed virus cases to 10,554 including 5,638 active cases and 166 deaths, said the Delhi health department.
500 more #COVID19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 10554, including 5638 active cases & 166 deaths: Delhi Health Department
1.06 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 127 more infected
Karnataka recorded 127 fresh COVID-19 cases from 5 pm on Monday till 12 pm on Tuesday, said the state health department adding that the totally tally of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stands at 1,373, including 802 active cases, 530 discharged and 41 deaths (1 due to non-COVID-19).
127 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1373, including 802 active cases, 530 discharged & 41 deaths (1 due to 'non-covid' cause): State Health Department
12.59 pm: Delhi lockdown latest news: Several bikers ride pillion, flout lockdown rules
A day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that pillion riding will not be permitted in Delhi as part of eased curbs under lockdown 4.0, many bikers were seen riding with a pillion in the national capital on Tuesday morning, ANI reported.
12.49 pm: Karnataka lockdown 4.0 latest updates
Dodda Ganapathi temple & Sri Big Bull temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru closed for devotees amid coronavirus lockdown. As per MHA guidelines for lockdown 4.0, all religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public & religious congregations are strictly prohibited.
Karnataka: Dodda Ganapathi temple & Sri Big Bull temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru closed for devotees amid #CoronaLockdown. As per MHA guidelines for #LockDown4, all religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public & religious congregations are strictly prohibited.
12.39 PM: Health Ministry's new lockdown guidelines for workplace
The Union Health Ministry came up with new guidelines for workplaces on Tuesday. The Ministry said in the document that the entire office will have to shut down even if one or two cases of COVID-19 are reported.
Here are the new lockdown guidelines for workplaces:-
12.29 pm: Delhi lockdown 4.0
Delhi Transport Corporation bus services resume in the national capital during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown. A bus driver says, "Sanitisation of buses is being done at the start/finish points. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time".
12.20 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 57 more infected in 24 hours
Andhra Pradesh reported 57 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 2,339, including 691 active cases and 52 deaths, according to state's COVID-19 control room. (ANI reports)
12.15 pm: Chandigarh lockdown 4.0 updates
Shops open in Sector-17 market amid coronavirus lockdown. The Union Territory (UT) administration has allowed the market to remain open from 11 am to 6 pm, as per its lockdown guidelines.
Chandigarh: Shops open in Sector-17 market amid #CoronaLockdown. The Union Territory (UT) administration has allowed the market to remain open from 11 am to 6 pm, as per its #LockDown4 guidelines.
12.09 am: Assam coronavirus cases: 5 more infected
Assam reported 5 fresh COVID-19 cases, out of which 2 are from Jorhat and Golaghat, and 1 each from Kokrajhar and Nagaon, according to state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He further stated that one of the patients from Jorhat had returned from Chennai whil another infected person came from Darjeeling. The state has a total of 121 coronavirus cases.
11.59 am: Coronavirus live updates
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains.
11.54 am: Noida lockdown 4.0: No entry from Delhi for now
After the central government lifted ban on public transport, the Noida administration in Delhi's neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh has said that it will maintain "status quo" for now. The people from the national capital are not allowed to enter Noida after the UP government said people from Delhi can travel to Noida and Ghaziabad. The state government had said on Monday night that the final call on permitting entry in the two cities rests with district officials.
11.47 am: COVID-19 tracker India
INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.
11.37 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases
Rajasthan recorded 300 more COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day dump in the state so far. Out of these 47 cases have been reported from Jaipur alone. Rajasthan's total coronavirus cases now stand at 5,507 including 138 deaths.
11.28 am: Mumbai coronavirus cases
Mumbai which is the worst-hit city in India recorded 1,185 new cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the city past 21, 000.
11.20 am: Dharavi COVID-19 cases
Dharavi, which is Asia's biggest slum and is located in Mumbai recorded 85 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the area now stands at 1,327, comprising 56 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
11.15 am: Coronavirus hits Maharashtra cops
55 policemen infected with COVID-19 in 24 hours. Total 1,329 cops infected in Maharashtara so far.
11.09am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra
The state recorded 2,033 fresh COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed in Maharashtra to 35,058 along with 1,249 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.
10.59 am: Delhi lockdown 4.0: Khan market, CP reopen
The famous Khan market and Connaught Place in Delhi have reopened but with restrictions in line with Centre's lockdown guidelines. Only 5 customers will be allowed in the shops at once, according to the govenrnment's guidelines. Shops will be permitted to open on odd-even basis. Restaurants have been allowed to open in Delhi, but they can offer only takeaway services.
10.53 am: Kerala eases lockdown restrictions
Public transport allowed with curbs. No inter-state movement allowed.
10.48 am: West Bengal lockdown 4.0 extended till May 31, some services allowed from May 21
Big stores, bus services will open from May 21. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says no official curfew at night. Offices will open on alternate days.
10.43 am: Tamil Nadu lockdown 4.0: Curbs in 12 districts, including Chennai
No new relaxations in 12 districts including Chennai, while the economic activity is allowed in 25 other districts.
10.38 am: No lockdown relaxation in Chennai
The Tamil Nadu government has not eased the lockdown restrictions in capital Chennai which is the worst-hit city in the state. Only standalone shops are allowed to open in Chennai.
10.34 am: Coronavirus global updates: Taking hydroxychloroquine daily, says Donald Trump
US President Trump said on Monday that he has been taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for around "around a week and a half" to protect himself against COVID-19. He added that he has also been taking a zinc supplement everyday for over a week.
10.30am: Madhya Pradesh containment zones reduced to two
MP government does away with orange zone. Containment and buffer in red zones.
10.27 am: Karnataka lockdown 4.0: State reopens
Karnataka starts buses from Tuesday, Autos, taxis, trains allowed within the state. Entry from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu banned.
10.23 am: Maharashtra coronavirus crisis
Maharashtra Cm Uddhav Thackeray says he wont let the state turn into COVID-19 hotbeds like the United States. He added that curbs will remain in red zones.
10.19 am: Mumbai lockdown relaxation plan
10.14 am: India coronavirus recovery rate
The country's recovery rate is over 38% now. India's total count of recoveries stands at 39,173 as of date, as per the Union Health Ministry.
10.09 am: India fights coronavirus
India has 7.1 cases per 1 lakh, while global average is 60 per 1 lakh.
10.04 am: Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Athletes start
Government gives nod for sports training. Sports complexes, stadiums now open.
9.58 am: Race for COVID-19 vaccine
110 vaccines in development stage. US, China, Germany leading the race, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).
9.48 am: Coronavirus live updates: No briefing by Health Ministry in 8 days, experts concerned
As India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Union Health Ministry has not conducted any briefing on the current situation in over 8 days. Expressing their concern over the same, the experts believe that information on present coronavirus situation in the country is important for the public to deal with the health crisis. The ministry used to conduct daily briefings which was reduced to 4 times a week.
9.40 am: Moderna coronavirus vaccine gives new hope
The experiment vaccine by Moderna Inc, a US-based biotechnology company, has given the world a new ray of hope in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The company said on Monday that early-stage human trials have shown encouraging signs adding that experiment on 8 people showed that the vaccine is safe and all these people have produced antibodies against coronavirus.
9.30 am: India coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What's open, what's shut in red, orange, and green zones
OPEN
CLOSED:
9.20 am: Lockdown 4.0 in Delhi
Delhi government has permitted some relaxations in lockdown 4.0 in force till May 3 as per the central government's guidelines. Meanwhile, masks and social distancing will remain mandatory all over Delhi. Night curfew from 7:00 pm to7:00 am will be observed, where people cannot move around, except for essential services. People aged above 65 years, children below 10 years, pregnant women and patients of other diseases like diabetes, cardiac diseases will not be allowed to go out of their as coronavirus proves fatal for them, said CM Arvind Kejriwal. All activities have been prohibited in containment zones, except essential services.
Here is what is allowed and what's shut in the national capital:
What's not allowed:
9.10 am: Total COVID-19 deaths in India
The country recorded 134 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the the total count of deaths in India to 3,163, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.
9.05 am: Coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
The country recorded 4,970 fresh COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours.
9.00 am: India's coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh-mark
The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1,01,139 on Tuesday, including 58,802 active cases, 39,173 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,163 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.
8.45 am: Lockdown 4.0: States relax restrictions as India enters the fourth phase of lockdown ending May 31
As India entered its fourth phase of lockdown than began on Monday, several states eased the curbs to open up key economic activities in almost all areas besides the containment zones or high-risk areas. Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala and Telangana have relaxed the lockdown restrictions substantially. However, schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and religious assemblies will remain closed, at lease till May 31. The easing of lockdown curbs is mainly geared towards restarting economic activities as the country's GDP is expected to contract sharply in the June quarter.
8.30 am: Coronavirus lockdown India live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases
INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph
