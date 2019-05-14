Lok Sabha election 2019: Supreme Court grants bail to BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma

The Supreme Court granted conditional bail to BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma who was arrested for sharing morphed pictures of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sharma has been asked to file a written apology on social media immediately after being released from prison. The apex court said that anyone putting up anything online is not liable for criminal offence.

As the 2019 Lok Sabha election enters its last leg, top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party will hold campaigns in different parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Bihar's Buxer and Sasaram, and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in North Kolkata.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh to address election rallies in Neemuch, Khandwa and Tarana.

4.08 PM: The West Bengal government has written to the Election Commission over deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state for 7th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

1:50 pm: "The results of this elect are certain: 'Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar'. Wherever elections are due in Bihar and India, I want to people that victory in certain, but every contribution counts. That's why we have to make this a grand victory," PM Modi said at his Buxar rally.

1:40 pm: PM Modi addresses a public meeting in Buxar, Bihar. Visuals here.

1:07 pm: "Modiji, you taught us how to eat mangoes, you taught us how to cut kurtas, now tell the nation what have you done for India's unemployed youth in the past year," Rahul Gandhi said during his Neemuch rally.

12:53 pm: On his meeting with TRS leader and K Chandrasekar Rao, DMK president MK Stalin that the Telangana CM came to visit temples, not to form alliances. It was a courtesy visit, Stalin said.

12:48 pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

12:45 pm: "These Mahamilawati people are enquiring about my caste. I have been the Chief Minister of Gujarat longer than both 'Bua-Babua' combined. I have contested and assisted in many elections, but never used my caste for support," PM Modi said.

12:39 pm: "I too have endured the pains of poverty, backwardness that you are suffering from now. I do not live to eradicate my poverty, backwardness; I live for you. That is why I am confident that we will be able to repel this problem," PM Modi said during speech at Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

12:21 pm: "Our government has three primary hallmarks: first is Antyoday, second is nation's progress, and third is national security. We have recorded spectacular victory on all three fronts," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said during a press conference on Tuesday.

12:20 pm: PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

12:19 pm: Family members of Priyanka Sharma celebrate after the Supreme Court accepted her bail plea.

12:12 pm: Supreme Court calls back Sharma's lawyer NK Kaul and modifies it's order and waives off condition of apology. Priyanka Sharma will be released immediately. Granting bail to Priyanka Sharma, the Supreme Court asked her to file a written apology on social media immediately after she is released from jail. The apex court said that anyone putting up anything online is not liable for criminal offence.

12:07 pm: Supreme Court grants conditional bail to BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma on tendering written apology for putting objectionable picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

12:05 pm: Supreme Court observes Priyanka Sharma can be granted bail but she has to apologise.

Senior advocate NK Kaul appearing for Sharma says "asking for apology is amount to infringement of right to freedom of speech. She be granted bail meanwhile I will take instruction on apology from her."

11:53 am: Hearing begins in bail plea of BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma who was arrested for sharing morphed pictures of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

11:50 am: "Nitish ji said y'day in Nalanda that he will not let Lalu ji come out of jail, it confirms our allegations that Nitish Kumar & people of BJP together sent Lalu ji to jail.Our appeal is in HC, it will be the court's decision not Nitish Kumar or Narendra Modi's," said Tejaswi Yadav of RJD.

11:08 am: On May 17, Supreme Court Vacation Bench to hear the petition filed by SP-BSP candidate from Uttar Pradesh, Ghosi Atul Rai seeking protection from arrest in a rape case till May 23. The counting of votes for 2019 Lok Sabha election is scheduled to happen on May 23.

11:00 am: Supreme Court to hear the bail plea of BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Kumari who was arrested for sharing morphed pictures of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

10:53 am: "PM Modi's government is losing this election, it appears that even RSS has stopped supporting them. In view of unfulfilled election promises & the public agitation, their swayamsevaks are not being seen putting in the work, it has made Shri Modi nervous," Mayawati said. ANI

10:36 am: BSP chief Mayawati said roadshows and offering prayers has become a fashion during elections, where a lot of money is spent. Election Commission should add this expense to the candidate's total expenditure limit.

"During a ban on a candidate for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), if they go to a public place or offer prayers at a temple & it is shown in media, it should be stopped. Election Commission should take action on it," Mayawati said.

10:32 am: Police raided the home of a BJP worker in Barasat after TMC candidate from the seat, Kakoli Ghosh alleged that the BJP is distributing money.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukul Roy said Menon was holding a meeting with few leaders in Barasat when a few people led by Ghosh came there and attacked the cars parked outside.

9:40 am: Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters were booked for allegedly assaulting and threatening a man in Jamia Nagar, New Delhi

9:36 am: A total of 59 parliamentary constituencies across eight states will go to polls on May 19 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Bihar (8 Lok Sabha seats), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), Uttar Pradesh (13) and Himachal Pradesh (4).

9:20 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi jumped over a barricade to meet supporters during an election rally in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Watch video.

8:57 am: Bharatiya Janata Party President, Amit Shah to hold roadshow in North Kolkata, today.

8:57 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi to hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Khandwa and Tarana, today.

8:57 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Bihar's Buxer and Sasaram and Chandigarh, today.