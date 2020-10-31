National Unity Day 2020: 'Some people not saddened after Pulwama attack', says PM Modi

On the occasion of National Unity Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He spoke about the Pulwama attack and applauded coronavirus warriors. He said that some people were not saddened by the Pulwama attack. The PM also said that India proved its collective potential amid the pandemic.

October 31, birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, is marked by the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'. PM Modi spoke about Sardar Patel's contribution to the unification of India. He also spoke about terrorism and how it has become a menace. "Peace is unity and harmony is the true mark of humanity, there can never be welfare from terrorism and violence," PM Modi said. He called upon all the countries of the world to unite against terrorism.

The PM said that India is today fulfilling the remaining dreams of Sardar Patel. India is establishing "new dimensions of unity" he said.

He spoke about the Pulwama attack that led to the death of 40 CRPF personnel in 2019. "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack," he said.

Also read: First seaplane service in India: 10 things to know about SpiceShuttle's flying machine

The PM attacked people who played 'dirty politics' over the death of the jawans and requested them not to do so in the interest of the nation. He said that the country won't forget the unwanted statements after the Pulwama attack. "Dirty politics laced with selfishness and arrogance was at its peak when the country was suffering from immense pain," Modi said.

"The real face of such people has been exposed after the truth was accepted in the Parliament of our neighbouring country. Politics done after Pulwama attack shows that people can cross any limit for their political gains. I want to urge such political parties not to indulge in this kind of politics as it affects the morale of our security forces," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about the pandemic and applauded all coronavirus warriors. He said that the way the country proved its collective potential amid the pandemic is unprecedented. Other countries are struggling but India has fought it bravely and is coming out of it, he said.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where he inaugurated a host of projects, including the first seaplane service. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Water Aerodome in Kevadia.

Also read: PM Modi to leave for 2-day visit to Gujarat today; to visit Statue of Unity, inaugurate seaplane service

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate India's first seaplane service from Gujarat