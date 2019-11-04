Odd-even scheme kicks-starts in Delhi; check rules, timings, penalty

As the pollution level remains at the 'severe' level in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the odd-even road space rationing scheme has kick-started in Delhi. He also urged people to follow the norms. With the start of the odd-even scheme, only even-numbered non-transport vehicles will be allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise on Monday.

"Hello Delhi! Odd-Even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Do follow Odd-Even rules for your children's health and your family's breath. Share car. This will increase friendship, build relationships, save petrol and reduce pollution. Delhi will rise to the occasion, again," he tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 4, 2019

As per rules, vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number will ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The scheme will conclude on November 15. The Delhi government has decided to exempt electric vehicles from the odd-even scheme. The number of registered electric vehicles in the city is less than 1,000.

The Delhi government has said that it is going to hire 2,000 private buses to boost public transport system during the odd-even scheme. Currently, around 5,600 buses are run by DTC and DIMTS under Cluster scheme. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will also conduct 61 additional trips and a total of 5,100 trips through 294 trains.

Meanwhile, all schools up to Class 12 have been closed in the National Capital Region till Tuesday. The heavy smog has caused a major disruption at Delhi airport as 37 flights were diverted and more than 250 departures and 300 arrivals delayed due to poor visibility on Sunday, officials said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 588 at 8.30 AM on Monday.

All you need to know about the odd-even scheme

Only even number of cars will be allowed on the road on Monday. On November 5, cars with odd-numbers only would be allowed on Delhi roads.

Dates when you can drive even number car: Nov 4 (Monday), Nov 6 (Wednesday), Nov 8 (Friday), Nov 12 (Tuesday) and Nov 14 (Thursday). Odd-number cars can be driven on Nov 5 (Tuesday), Nov 7 (Thursday), Nov 9 (Saturday), Nov 11 (Monday) and Nov 13 (Wednesday).

If anyone violates the odd-even rule, a fine of Rs 4,000 would be charged. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 for the violation. The hike in penalty has been suggested by the Transport department as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The odd-even scheme will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

Exempted vehicles: Two Wheelers, Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age, Private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings), Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities.

Vehicles of VVIPs/VIPs (Prime Minister, President, Vice President, Governors, Chief Justice Of India, Lok Sabha speaker, Union Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition, vehicles of chief ministers of states and union territories, vehicles of Supreme Court Judges, UPSC Chairperson, Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha,Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Judges of Delhi High Court, Lokayukta) Emergency enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles

These vehicles will not be exempted: Four-wheeled vehicles are driven by men, private CNG vehicles; non-Goods vehicles from other states, MLAs of other states

Manoj Sharma with agency inputs

