Odd-even scheme kicks-starts in Delhi; check rules, timings, penalty

As the pollution level remains at the 'severe' level in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the odd-even road space rationing scheme has kick-started in Delhi. He also urged people to follow the norms. With the start of the odd-even scheme, only even-numbered non-transport vehicles will be allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise on Monday.
"Hello Delhi! Odd-Even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Do follow Odd-Even rules for your children's health and your family's breath. Share car. This will increase friendship, build relationships, save petrol and reduce pollution. Delhi will rise to the occasion, again," he tweeted.
As per rules, vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number will ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The scheme will conclude on November 15. The Delhi government has decided to exempt electric vehicles from the odd-even scheme. The number of registered electric vehicles in the city is less than 1,000.
The Delhi government has said that it is going to hire 2,000 private buses to boost public transport system during the odd-even scheme. Currently, around 5,600 buses are run by DTC and DIMTS under Cluster scheme. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will also conduct 61 additional trips and a total of 5,100 trips through 294 trains.
Meanwhile, all schools up to Class 12 have been closed in the National Capital Region till Tuesday. The heavy smog has caused a major disruption at Delhi airport as 37 flights were diverted and more than 250 departures and 300 arrivals delayed due to poor visibility on Sunday, officials said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 588 at 8.30 AM on Monday.
All you need to know about the odd-even scheme
Manoj Sharma with agency inputs
