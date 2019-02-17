Pulwama Terror Attack: Jaish commander declared plans of fidayeen attacks in India, Kashmir days before CRPF convoy was hit

Pulwama terror attack: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to avenge "each drop of tear shed" in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, India has started chalking out a retaliatory action plan, and is roping in international support to isolate Pakistan at the world stage. The Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which is behind the suicide bomb attack at the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, is running several training camps in Pakistan, which are serving as the breeding ground of terrorism in India, especially Jammu and Kashmir. In a direct warning to JeM and other terror groups taking shelter in Pakistan, PM Modi on Saturday said: "Those who spray bullets or those who provide guns and bombs to target our soldiers, will not be spared." The grief over the dastardly attack on the CRPF jawan convoy refuses to die down, and people across India are demanding a strong response against these terror groups. The Indian security forces have already been given full freedom to attack the terror camps at the time and place of their choosing. Sending a strong message, all political parties have also lent full support to the Modi government to take tough action against the Pulwama terror attack perpetrators and those harbouring such organisations.
SBI has also asked its employees to voluntarily contribute towards the Bharat Ke Veer trust which looks after the families of deceased paramilitary forces. It has also created a UPI for this initiative to make it easier for people to contribute.
"It is extremely distressing and disturbing to witness the loss of lives of the Soldiers who always stand for safety of our country. In this moment of grief, our sincere thoughts are with the families of our brave hearts," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.
#WATCH: Slogans of "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Pakistan terrorist" shouted in London during protest held to condemn #PulwamaTerroristAttack, earlier today pic.twitter.com/RMxMIWWNwA- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Delhi: People in huge numbers gathered at India Gate to pay tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/i26QZAgJIK- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Maharajganj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets family of CRPF Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi who lost his life in the #PulwamaTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/pkmV3QeoTN- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2019
Ashok Kumar, ADG (Law&Order), Uttarakhand: It is told that girls from the hostel chanted 'Pakistan zindabad'. We don't have any proof regarding this. Police got this info we immediately intervened in the matter and sorted it out. https://t.co/hQhvFE5z3C- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Several people asking about SAS Gilani and Yasin Malik may note that neither enjoys any security cover or other facility from d government. Gilani is under house arrest.- Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) February 17, 2019
February 17, 2019
BCCI acting president CK Khanna in a letter to Committee of Administrators (CoA): I request the CoA that BCCI should contribute at least 5 crores through the appropriate government agencies to the families of the martyred soldiers. #PulwamaAttack (File pic) pic.twitter.com/yWyyotSKK4- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Strong & widespread expression ofsolidarity with in the fight against terrorism & condemnation of heinous terrorist attack in the State of #JammuAndKashmir. Stmnts by @WhiteHouse @StateDept @SecPompeo @AmbJohnBolton 17 Senators & 41 Representatives https://t.co/QkFUHG8V13- India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) February 16, 2019
BJP President Amit Shah in Lakhimpur,Assam: I pay my tributes to Assam's son Maneswar Basumatary, along with the other CRPF personnel. Their sacrifice won't go in vain as it's not the Congress government which is at the Centre, it is the BJP which is at the Centre. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Y7F3K2HXrr- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
CRPF Advisory: It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united. Please don't circulate/share/like such photos or posts. Report such content at webpro@crpf.gov.in pic.twitter.com/icwxosQqLV- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
FWICE - the umbrella organisation of 24 crafts - organises solidarity march at Film City gate today [Sunday] *from 2 pm to 4 pm* to pay respect to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack... Ashoke Pandit [Chief Advisor, FWICE and President, IFTDA] pic.twitter.com/m3IWaQhRMz- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019
Our enemies & those who back terrorism in J&K have been trying to drive this wedge so please please let's not do their job for them. Kashmir isn't just a piece of land it's the people that inhabit it.- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 17, 2019
I share your anger, says PM @narendramodi at an event in #Bihar
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/9dkdD2j0oz pic.twitter.com/BadpMALzRo- Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 17, 2019
Uttarakhand: Mortal remains of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht arrive at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun. He lost his life yesterday while defusing an IED which was planted by terrorists across the LoC in Rajouri's Naushera sector in Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/b81eAwtHjB- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Srinagar: Visuals from outside Separatist Abdul Ghani Bhat's office&residence after J&K admin withdraws security, Bhat says, 'Security was provided by state govt, I don't need it. My security is Kashmiri ppl. There are chances of war b/w Pak&India.Let them address war issue first pic.twitter.com/uiK5W5sknh- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
It's with deep sadness that I attended the last rights of martyred #CRPF soldier H. Guru yesterday.
We all stand united and the central govt has the unanimous support of all parties and citizens to fight the menace of terrorism on our soil. #pulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/DzfC4cM73d- H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 17, 2019
I expressed condolences to NSA Doval yesterday for the reprehensible terrorist attack on India. Pakistan must crack down on JeM and all terrorists operating from its territory. Countries should uphold UNSC responsibilities to deny safe haven and support for terrorists @nsaajit- John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) February 16, 2019
#Visuals: Cricket Club of India covers Imran Khan's photo at CCI Headquarters in Mumbai in wake of #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/H1Ymk71sfA- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Tamil Nadu: Members of the transgender community light candles in Chennai to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the #PulwamaTerroristAttack (16/2/19) pic.twitter.com/rntBDKH4Ez- ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
"Enough is enough" : #Iran tells #Pakistan as it supports India's fight against terrorism#PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/9HhmKaK0s5- Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 17, 2019
Karnataka: More than 200 people donated blood at a blood donation camp in Shivamogga today, to honour the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack on February 14. pic.twitter.com/uHdfB1DmFi- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
In troubled times, it is imperative to stay united. Harassing, attacking or abusing #KashmiriStudents is not the solution for anything.
Students from #JammuAndKashmir, please reach out to @BlrCityPolice or @CPBlr if you're feeling unsafe and need help. We are one. https://t.co/CpDzcKDdvX- Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) February 17, 2019
Lucknow: Police have registered an FIR against a B.A first year student of KKC Degree College for posting objectionable comments on social media on #PulwamaAttack.- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2019
#Pulwama #CRPF , #PhulwamaTerrorAttack #PulwamaRevenge #RIPBraveHearts- Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) February 16, 2019
- Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 17, 2019
A delegation of Indian doctors has cancelled visit to Pakistan for the 13th SAARC-Association of Anaesthesiologists Congress in Lahore on March 7 in wake of #PulwamaAttack. The conference is being organised by the Pakistan Society of Anaesthesiologist and Scientific Committee. pic.twitter.com/AgteSIhi8N- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Today at 4 pm we will assemble at Hazra More and from there we will take part in a candle rally upto Gandhi statue.
We express our solidarity with our jawans, countrymen and united India.
At this hour, we are all together.- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 16, 2019
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.- Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 14, 2019
Wreath laying ceremony of #CRPF jawan Ramesh Yadav in Varanasi. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/1FeSqWCsHs- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2019
Prayagraj: Last rites ceremony #CRPF Constable Mahesh Kumar who lost his life in #PulwamaAttack on 14th February pic.twitter.com/Op4ySuKH2Y- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2019
RSVP &Team URI committed Rs. 1 Cr to families of URI attack /Army Welfare Fund -will ensure part goes to victims #Pulwama ..but urge more to respond -in small lots - and also our Indian "Unicorns" to donate graciously @Paytm @Olacabs @Flipkart @amazon @narendramodi @anandmahindra- Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 16, 2019
We are humbled to share that we've now received more than 10 Crore in contributions for CRPF Welfare Fund from Paytm users across India! @crpfindia #SupportOurForces
Let's keep going- Paytm (@Paytm) February 16, 2019
Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Kahrai, Agra as mortal remains of CRPF Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat are being brought for last rites. Family members and villagers pay their tribute to him. #PulwamaAttack (16/2/19) pic.twitter.com/uchCpGeNTc- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2019
India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect. #Pulwama- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 16, 2019
