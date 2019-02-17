scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Pulwama Terror Attack: Jaish commander declared plans of fidayeen attacks in India, Kashmir days before CRPF convoy was hit

Jaish-e-Mohammed's Rouf Asghar had stated before a rally in Karachi that the terror outfit will 'bleed India', and even mentioned Ghazi Rashid, who is being considered the brains behind Pulwama terror attack.

Security forces stand patrol the streets during the curfew imposed in Jammu after Pulwama terror attack. Jaish had given indications of fidayeen attacks across India and Kashmir ahead of the suicide bombing in Pulwama. Security forces stand patrol the streets during the curfew imposed in Jammu after Pulwama terror attack. Jaish had given indications of fidayeen attacks across India and Kashmir ahead of the suicide bombing in Pulwama.

Pulwama terror attack: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to avenge "each drop of tear shed" in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, India has started chalking out a retaliatory action plan, and is roping in international support to isolate Pakistan at the world stage. The Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which is behind the suicide bomb attack at the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, is running several training camps in Pakistan, which are serving as the breeding ground of terrorism in India, especially Jammu and Kashmir. In a direct warning to JeM and other terror groups taking shelter in Pakistan, PM Modi on Saturday said: "Those who spray bullets or those who provide guns and bombs to target our soldiers, will not be spared." The grief over the dastardly attack on the CRPF jawan convoy refuses to die down, and people across India are demanding a strong response against these terror groups. The Indian security forces have already been given full freedom to attack the terror camps at the time and place of their choosing. Sending a strong message, all political parties have also lent full support to the Modi government to take tough action against the Pulwama terror attack perpetrators and those harbouring such organisations.

BusinessToday.In brings you all the live updates on the Pulwama terror attack.

  • 09:03pm: The State Bank of India has decided to pay its respects to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack in its own way. All the CRPF soldiers had accounts with the bank under the Defence Salary Package, which comes with insurance of Rs 30 lakh each. SBI said in a statement today that it will expedite release of the insurance money to the next of kin of the deceased CRPF troopers. SBI has also decided to waive off the loans availed by 23 soldeirs who lost their lives in the suicide attack.

    SBI has also asked its employees to voluntarily contribute towards the Bharat Ke Veer trust which looks after the families of deceased paramilitary forces. It has also created a UPI for this initiative to make it easier for people to contribute.

    "It is extremely distressing and disturbing to witness the loss of lives of the Soldiers who always stand for safety of our country. In this moment of grief, our sincere thoughts are with the families of our brave hearts," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

  • 08:33pm: Indian diaspora in London raised slogans against Pakistan during a march to protest against the Pulwama terror attack.
  • 08:18pm: Rumours of Kashmiri students being harrassed in Dehradun are untrue, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said in statement. Anybody who disturbs law and order in the state will face strong action, he further added.
  • 07:55pm: Delhiites gather in number at India Gate to pay tribute to soldiers martyred in the dastardly Pulwama terror attacks.
  • 07:18pm: Images and speech accessed by India Today show Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Moulana Rouf Asghar, younger brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, addressing a rally in Karachi nine days ahead of the Pulwama terror attack, where he gave indications of suicide attacks being planned by the Pakistan-based terror outfit in India and Kashmir. In his speech, Asghar also mentioned Ghazi Rashid, who is being considered as the brains behind the dastardly suicide bombing in Awantipora, Pulwama which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawaans.
  • 06:59pm: Plenary meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) underway in Paris. Exploring diplomatic routes to pressurise Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, India is planning to table a dossier for blacklisting its neighbour over the latter's link to terror activities on Indian soil and inaction in curbing terror outfits. If India's plea is accepted, this could mean severe sanctions against Pakistan, which is going through a particularly rough patch in terms of economic status.
  • 06:56pm: Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted media reports that claim request of air transit facility on Jammu- Srinagar sector for CRPF troops was turned down, ANI reported.
  • 05:55pm: Incidents like Pulwama terror attack don't happen with security lapse somewhere, former RAW chief Vikram Sood said at the sidelines of an event.
  • 05;40pm: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik has announced compensation worth Rs 20 lakh for the family of CRPF Naseer Ahmed, who hailed from Rajouri district of the state.
  • 05:03pm: Criticising J&K government's decision to revome the security cover of Hurriyat leaders, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami said this is not a wise move.
  • 04:50pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Maharajganj to meet the parents of CRPF Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack.
  • 04:31pm: "There is a consultative committee which comprises senior officers from security/intelligence agencies.They do threat perception assessment and decide who is to be given what type of protection. How rational this decision would be, we've our doubts on that," PDP's Suhail Bukhari said while talking to ANI over J&K govt's decision to revoke security cover of five separatist leaders.
  • 04:26pm: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh paid a visit to parents of martyred CRPF Constable Kulwinder Singh at their village Anandpur Sahib in Ropar. He announced a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for the parents of the deceased jawaan for theoir life along with the ex-gratia of Rs 12 lakh. He also said that the local school and the link road to Anandpur Sahib will be named after CRPF Constanle Kulwinder Singh.
  • 4:08pm: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called for expulsion of Navjot Singh Sidhu over his remarks on Pulwama terror attack. Sidhu, who is a Minister in Punjab's Amarinder Singh Cabinet, has clarified that he had called for constructive talks between India and Pakistan not to be affected by terrorist activities.
  • 3.40pm: Ashok Kumar, ADG (law and order), Uttarakhand, says the reports that some girls were chanting 'Pakistan zindabad' at a college hostel were fake.
  • 3.15pm: Govt on security cover for Geelani, Yasin Malik: "Neither of them enjoys any security cover or other facility from the government. Gilani is under house arrest," BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav says.
  • 3.10pm: Uma Bharti to pay one month's salary to the CRPF martyrs.
  • 2.59pm: Several Kashmiri students have said they were in a state of fear after reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiris following the Pulwama terror attack, even as the police have asserted that security had been enhanced in the national capital and they would ensure the safety of all citizens. Media reports suggest several Kashmiris living outside the state claimed they were harassed and attacked after the terrorist attack in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF men were killed, reports PTI.
  • 2.48pm: India shames Pakistan at global level: India raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack during bilateral meetings with several countries, including the US, Germany and Russia, at the three-day Munich Security Conference that concluded Sunday, officials said. The 55th Munich Security Conference, which brings together global leaders and security experts from across the word, was attended by India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran.The conference was attended by over 600 delegates and it deliberated at length on a host of security-related issues, including international terrorism. On the sidelines of the conference, Saran held bilateral meetings with representatives of several countries who unequivocally condemned the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and extended their condolences to the bereaved families, reported PTI.
  • 2.45pm: BCCI acting president CK Khanna has appealed to Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai to sanction at least Rs 5 crore for the families of the Indian soldiers, martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. Former India opener Virender Sehwag has already declared that children of martyr's families will be provided free education at his 'Sehwag Intrernational School' if they wish to apply. The Vidarbha senior team also announced that they would donate their entire Irani Cup winners' prize money for the welfare of the martyrs' families. "We are saddened and join our fellow Indian citizens in condemning the dastardly Pulwama Terror attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers," Khanna wrote in a letter to COA, office bearers and state units. "I request the Committee of Administrators that BCCI should contribute at least Rs 5 crore through the appropriate government agencies to the families of the martyred soldiers," the acting president further wrote, reported PTI.
  • 2.39pm: US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo on the Pulwama terror attack: "The US condemns yesterday's horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand with India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security."
  • 2.35pm: The India Embassy in Washington says it expresses solidarity India's fight against terrorism and condemns heinous terrorist attack in J&K.
  • 2.28pm: BJP chief Amit Shah says the sacrifice of the CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama terror attack will not go in vain.
  • 2.12pm: The Central Paramilitary Force has issued an advisory, asking people to stop sharing fake pictures of body parts of the martyrs killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
  • 1.50pm: FWICE, an umbrella organisation of 24 crafts, is holding a solidarity march to pay respects to the martyrs of the Pulwama Attack.
  • 1.36pm: Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah says those attacking Kashmiri students outside J&K need to ask themselves whose purpose is served by ostracising Kashmiris? "Young Kashmiri students studying outside J&K should have been feted as examples of people who have stayed away from the politics & conflict in Kashmir, choosing instead to make a future for themselves. By attacking them, terrorising them and forcing them to find shelter they are being told there is no place for them outside the valley & no future in the mainland."
  • 1.31pm: "Main anubhav kar raha hun aapke aur desh vaasiyon ke dil mein kitni aag hai. Jo aag aapke dil mein vahi aag mere dil mein bhi hai (I can completely understand how much anger there is in your heart (over the recent terrorist attack)...I also have the same feeling," says PM Modi.
  • 1.30pm: "I pay my tributes to martyr Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Patna and Bhagalpur's martyr Ratan Kumar Thakur who sacrificed their lives for the country. I express my sympathies with their families," Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Barauni, Bihar.
  • 1.21pm: Mortal remains of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht arrive at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun.
  • 1.20pm: "Security was provided by the state govt, I don't need it," says Separatist leader Abdul Ghani Bhat.
  • 1.02pm: Normal life was affected in Kashmir on Sunday due to a valley-wide bandh called by trade bodies here against the alleged harassment and attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the state, officials said. The Kashmir bandh call was supported by major trade bodies like the Kashmir Economic Alliance and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation as well as transporters' associations, reports PTI.
  • 12.50pm: "It's with deep sadness that I attended the last rights of martyred CRPF soldier H Guru yesterday. We all stand united and the central govt has the unanimous support of all parties and citizens to fight the menace of terrorism on our soil," Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says.
  • 12.40pm: US National Security Advisor John Bolton says Pakistan must crack down on JeM and all terrorists operating from its territory.

  • 12.30pm: The MHA issues an advisory to all the states and Union Territories to ensure the safety and security of Indian students and residents living across the country.
  • 12.19pm: Any kind of security and vehicles provided to these separatist leaders will stand withdrawn by today evening. Police are reviewing other separatist names that should also be stripped of the government security.
  • 12.13pm: The J&K government orders withdrawing all security and government facilities provided to the the separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Fazal Haq Qureshi, and Shabir Shah.
  • 11.40am: Cricket Club of India covers Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan and former international cricketer's photo at CCI Headquarters in Mumbai in wake of Pulwama attack.
  • 11.30am: Members of the transgender community light candles in Chennai, to pay tribute to the CRPF martyrs of the Pulwama Attack.
  • 11.23am: Plenary session of Financial Action Task Force to begin today, in which India will present dossier against Pakistan, demanding to blacklist it for its role in the global terrorism.
  • 11.21am: "Enough is enough," Iran tells Pakistan.
  • 11.20am: The curfew will remain in force in Jammu on the third day on Sunday. "The situation is normal and under control during the night except for some stray incidents," a police official said. "Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the violence. No leniency will be shown to them," the district magistrate said, reported PTI.

  • 11.12am: Blood donation camp martyred jawans: for Over 200 people donated blood at a blood donation camp in Shivamogga, Karnataka, to honour the martyred CRPF jawans.
  • 11.01am: In troubled times, it is imperative to stay united, says Deputy Chief Minister Karnataka, G Parameshwara.
  • 11.00am: Police have registered an FIR against a BA first year student of KKC Degree College for posting objectionable comments on social media on Pulwama Attack.
  • 10.57am: Jaipur university suspends 4 students: In a stern action against some students who allegedly posted anti-national messages on messaging platform WhatsApp, NIMS University, Jaipur, has suspended four students from the university with immediate effect. These students include Talveen Manzoor (BSc, 2nd year); Iqra (BPharama, 2nd year); Zohra Nazir (BSc, 2nd year); and Uzma Nazir ( B.Sc, 2nd year).

    Click here to Enlarge
  • 10.48am: Prime Minister Modi should take a tough step against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack, says yoga guru Ramdev.
  • 10.40am: The UK government has issued an advisory for its citizen against travel to Jammu and Kashmir after Indian-origin people gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday to protest the Pulwama terror attack.
  • 10.19am: Kashmir is an integral part of India, and will remain so, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh, while appealing poeple not to indulge in any knd of violence.
  • 10.07am: An Indian doctors' delegation cancels visit to Pakistan for the 13th SAARC-Association of Anaesthesiologists Congress.
  • 10.04am: The India diaspora in Australia protest the Pulwama terrorist attack. Poeple also held protests chanting "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "say no to terrorism". "The Hindu Council of Australia joins the international community in strongly condemning the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs," The Hindu Council of Australia said in a statement.
  • 9.57am: Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) tells major music companies not to work with Pakistani singers.  "We have verbally communicated to Indian music companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music etc to not work with Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take action in our own style," Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told PTI.
  • 9.47am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says "we unitedly stand by our brave jawans". "The country stands united. We are one and we unitedly stand by our brave jawans. Terrorists are terrorists. They have no religion, no caste," Banerjee said after the march in which she and various other TMC leaders were seen carrying candles. Read more here.
  • 9.45am: The Indian Air Force is ready to deliver 'appropriate response', says Air chief Marshal B S Dhanoa. "The IAF is ever prepared to deliver appropriate response as assigned by our political leadership and will always remain at the forefront in executing its missions," Dhanoa said in presence of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and defence attaches of several countries. Read more here.
  • 9.35am: India has told the diplomats of various countries visiting the Ministry of the External Affairs (MEA) that dreaded terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba has taken a back seat, while the ISI has now asked Masood Azhar and JeM operation head Mufti Rauf Asgar to spearhead the Jehadi agenda against the Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • 9.32am: Intelligence agencies are preparing a dossier on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir, exposing the nexus between Pakistan intelligence agency (ISI) and the Masood Azhar-led terror group, reports India Today.
  • 9.18am: 'Indian' hackers attack Pakistan foreign ministry website. "...the website is functioning without any issues in Pakistan. However, visitors to the website from Holland, Australia, Britain, and Saudi Arabia are facing difficulty opening it," reported the Dawn, adding that the attacks are believed to be of Indian origin.
  • 9.12am: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Pulwama terror attack: "It feels like a personal loss. A strong befitting answer must be given to terrorism...," Vicky Kaushal tells ANI.
  • 9.00am: The wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan Ramesh Yadav in Varanasi.
  • 8.50am: Last rites ceremony of CRPF constable Mahesh Kumar, who was martyred in the Pulwama terror attack, being conducted in Prayagraj, UP.
  • 8.49am: Ronnie Screwvala's film production house RSVP and the entire team of recent hit Uri: The Surgical Strike has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the families of the URI attack martyrs/Army Welfare Fund.
  • 8.20am: Online payments platform Paytm has received more than Rs 10 crore for the CRPF welfare fund. The company opened their services to collect donations in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Payments company Paytm, founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, had collected over Rs 30 crore from 12 lakh users for the Kerala flood victims in August 2018.
  • 8.15am: Prime Minister's tough talk on Pakistan: "A nation that came into existence after independence and is now on the verge of bankruptcy is giving shelter to terrorism. It has become a synonym of terror".
  • 8.00am: PM Modi on the Pulwama terror attack: "Families have lost their children... Everyone feels the pain...But their sacrifice will not go in vain...Whereever the perpetrators try to hide they will be punished."
  • 7.30am: Visuals from Kahrai, Agra, as mortal remains of CRPF Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat are being brought for last rites.
  • 7.15am: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has promised to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the CRPF jawans slain in the Pulwama terror attack.
  • 7am: After the Indian government withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan, basic customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200 per cent with immediate effect, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos