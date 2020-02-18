UP Budget 2020: Rs 2,000 crore for Ganga Expressway, Rs 200 crore for Ayodhya airport

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented its fourth state Budget for fiscal 2020-21, promising $1-trillion economy for the biggest state of the country. UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna allotted Rs 5,12,860 crore budget for 2020-21, which happens to be the biggest-ever state Budget. In the previous year, the government had allotted Rs 4.79 lakh crore budget for the state.

Keeping an eye on the 2022 Assembly Elections, the Yogi Adityanath government presented a populist Budget, with special focus on farmer schemes, infrastructure development, highway projects, women safety and youth development.

Also Read: Unemployment: Number of jobless in UP rises by 58% to 34 lakh in two years

Here are key takeaways of UP Budget 2020-21:

Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for setting up a new airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district. The budget also set aside Rs 500 crore for developing an airport at Ayodhya.

The budget presented by state finance minister Suresh Khanna also proposed Rs 50 crore for creating job opportunities. Khanna said that every district in UP will have Yuva hub for youth employment.

UP Budget has allotted Rs 20 crore for UP Police and forensic institute and Rs 3 crore for cyber crime.

The Budget allocated Rs 3,000 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre's most recent flagship scheme to provide functional piped water to all India households by 2024.

The Budget proposes Rs 820 crore for Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute (SGPI), Rs 187 crore to cancer institute. The budget also proposes a law university in Prayagraj and Ayush University in Gorakhpur. The government also announced to develop three new universities to come up in Saharanpur, Azamgarh and Aligarh.

Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 292 crore for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, a maternity benefit program run by the government of India.

The Budget proposes Rs 200 crore for metro facilities in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's bastion Gorakhpur and other cities.

In a bid to improve connectivity in the cities, the UP government allotted Rs 170 crore for flyovers, bypasses, intersections.

The Budget proposes Rs 2,000 crore for Ganga Expressway (From Delhi to Prayagraj), which is a dream project of Yogi Adityanath. The government also set aside Rs 900 crore for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System.

The UP government has alloted Rs 20,000 crore for Smart City Project in Lucknow, Kanpur and other districts of the state.

Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated for Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Shiksha Protsahan Yojna and Rs 5,791 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

The Budget allots Rs 4,000 crore for Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyaan and Rs 200 crore for Kashi Vishwanath mandir.

By Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: India emerges as world's 5th largest economy, overtakes UK and France, says report