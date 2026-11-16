In its Banks – Cross Region: 2027 Outlook, released on November 16, Moody's Ratings maintained a stable outlook for global banks, supported by strong capitalisation, ample liquidity, resilient deposit franchises and solid profitability.

However, the agency warned that regulatory easing could encourage aggressive lending, higher shareholder distributions and reduced capital buffers, potentially creating vulnerabilities during future economic downturns.

Why India's regulatory approach stands out

Moody's expects major Asia-Pacific banking systems, including India, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, to maintain strong prudential supervision and conservative liquidity management.

Unlike some Western markets considering capital relief, Asian regulators are expected to focus on recalibrating regulatory incentives without weakening fundamental safeguards.

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For India, this suggests that the Reserve Bank of India's emphasis on capital adequacy, liquidity requirements and risk-based supervision could remain an important source of banking-sector stability.

However, Moody's does not explicitly predict that Indian banks will outperform global peers. The potential advantage lies in their ability to preserve financial resilience while other markets pursue greater regulatory flexibility.

Why global regulatory easing raises concerns

The report noted that the post-2008 regulatory tightening cycle appears to have reached a turning point, with policymakers increasingly prioritising lending capacity, profitability and competitiveness.

In the US, proposed changes could lower banks' capital thresholds by 4.8% to 7.8%, depending on their size, according to Federal Reserve estimates cited by Moody's.

While such measures could free up balance-sheet capacity, Moody's cautioned that banks might use the additional flexibility to increase leverage, expand higher-risk lending or distribute more capital to shareholders.

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The agency warned that these vulnerabilities may remain concealed until the next period of financial stress.

What risks could test Indian banks?

Despite conservative supervision, Indian lenders are not insulated from global financial pressures.

Moody's identified rising interconnectedness between banks and non-bank financial institutions, refinancing pressures and geopolitical uncertainty as major risks to banking-sector credit quality.

Commercial real estate, leveraged lending and weaker consumer-credit segments could face particular pressure as borrowers refinance debt contracted during periods of lower interest rates.

For Indian banks, maintaining underwriting discipline and monitoring exposures to NBFCs and unsecured lending will remain important, although the report does not identify these as India-specific weaknesses.

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Can regulatory discipline become a competitive advantage?

Moody's expects banks with diversified businesses, stable funding, strong capital buffers and disciplined risk management to demonstrate greater resilience in 2027.

Technology adoption will also matter, particularly as artificial intelligence reshapes credit assessment, compliance and operational efficiency.

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For Indian lenders, the challenge will be balancing credit expansion and technological investment with conservative risk management.

The report suggests that banking systems preserving robust safeguards could be better positioned to withstand future shocks, even as global competitors pursue regulatory flexibility to accelerate growth.

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