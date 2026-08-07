Here’s how PSUs are coming to the rescue of the Exchequer

In a year of uncertain revenues and higher spending, the Centre may get some comfort from higher-than-estimated proceeds from stake sales and dividends from public sector enterprises.
With the blockbuster offer for sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India raising over Rs 31,000 crore earlier this week, the Centre is close to meeting the Rs 80,000 crore target it had set this fiscal from miscellaneous receipts, which is the umbrella term for proceeds from disinvestments, dividends and asset monetisation in PSUs.
As per the latest data, the Centre has already raised Rs 61,636 crore from miscellaneous receipts, and indications are that it could once again top Rs 1 lakh crore in this fiscal. So far, disinvestment proceeds have fetched Rs 52,716.02 crore. Asset monetisation has brought in Rs 6,366.93 crore and PSU dividends amount to Rs 2,553.43 crore.