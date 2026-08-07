Here’s how PSUs are coming to the rescue of the Exchequer

While the 6.5% disinvestment in the Centre’s equity in LIC through an OFS raised nearly Rs 31,515 crore, the government has also done several other stake sales, including those in Coal India, NHPC and GIC India.

Sources indicate that the Centre will continue to do small rounds of disinvestment in the coming months, as the strategy has served well despite geopolitical tensions and market volatility. Meanwhile, dividends from PSUs tend to be announced in the latter half of the year and will continue to accrue in the coming months. Asset monetisation also continues to be an important priority for the Centre.

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Both the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) as well as the Department of Public Enterprises have a list of PSUs to focus on and have been continuously reviewing strategies, sources noted.

The improved revenue from PSU disinvestments and dividends is expected to help cushion the impact of the West Asia conflict on the domestic economy. In the first quarter of the fiscal, the Centre’s fiscal deficit came in at 18.2% of the full-year target with revenue receipts at Rs 1.01 lakh crore, marginally higher than the corresponding period in FY26. However, total expenditure was also higher at Rs 1.35 lakh crore in the first three months of the fiscal, with a 7.4% increase in revenue expenditure as subsidies increased by 37%, led by fertiliser.’

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For FY27, the Centre had set a target of 4.3% of the fiscal deficit, but a mid-year recalibration of the Budget math is expected due to the impact of the West Asia war.

