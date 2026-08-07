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Check your flight terminal twice! IndiGo ordered to pay ₹60,000 after passenger misses flight

Check your flight terminal twice! IndiGo ordered to pay ₹60,000 after passenger misses flight

The commission ordered the airline to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation. It additionally awarded Rs 5,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total amount to Rs 60,000.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 4:58 PM IST
Check your flight terminal twice! IndiGo ordered to pay ₹60,000 after passenger misses flightFamily Missed Delhi-Raipur Flight Over Terminal Mix-Up

A district consumer commission in Raipur has directed Indigo Airlines to pay ₹60,000 to a passenger who missed his Delhi-Raipur flight after allegedly not being informed about the correct departure terminal.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the airline’s failure to clearly mention the departure terminal amounted to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, according to the media reports.

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READ MORE: Direct flights from Delhi to Daman now available — the route that completes IGI's network

Flight Timing Changed, Terminal Information Missing

The passenger had booked tickets for himself and his family to travel from Delhi to Raipur on March 31, 2015. He paid ₹13,161 for the tickets.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 5:50 pm. However, the airline later advanced the departure time by 15 minutes to 5:35 pm. The passenger was informed about the revised timing through an SMS.

However, neither the SMS nor the ticket mentioned that the flight would depart from Terminal 1D, the report said. Since the family’s incoming flight had landed at Terminal 3, the passenger went to the same terminal for the return journey. He later learned that the Raipur-bound flight was operating from Terminal 1D, located around 7.5 km away.

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By the time he received the information, he could not reach the correct terminal before the check-in deadline. As a result, the passenger and his family missed the flight, spent the night at the airport and purchased fresh tickets for ₹21,135 to travel to Raipur the following day.

Commission Finds Airline Responsible

The consumer commission noted that the airline had informed the passenger about the change in departure time but failed to provide the correct terminal details.

“However, it failed to mention the departure terminal,” the commission stated in its July 21 order. The panel observed that the passenger had gone to Terminal 3 based on the information available to him. It concluded that the failure to disclose the correct departure terminal led to the passenger missing the flight.

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Airline Cited Late Check-In

The airline had rejected the passenger’s legal notice, claiming that he had reported late for check-in. According to its response, the passenger checked in at 4:49 pm, while the counter closed 45 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

However, the airline and the travel agency did not appear before the consumer commission or submit a written statement, affidavit or supporting documents during the proceedings.

The commission also noted that the passenger had sought CCTV footage to establish that he had reached the airport on time, but the airline did not provide it.

READ ALSO: Planning an IndiGo trip? Book before August 6 to win a free flight worth up to ₹10,000

Rs 60,000 Compensation Awarded

The commission ordered the airline to pay ₹50,000 as compensation. It additionally awarded ₹5,000 for mental agony and ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total amount to ₹60,000.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 4:58 PM IST
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