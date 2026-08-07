Check your flight terminal twice! IndiGo ordered to pay ₹60,000 after passenger misses flight

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Flight Timing Changed, Terminal Information Missing

The passenger had booked tickets for himself and his family to travel from Delhi to Raipur on March 31, 2015. He paid ₹13,161 for the tickets.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 5:50 pm. However, the airline later advanced the departure time by 15 minutes to 5:35 pm. The passenger was informed about the revised timing through an SMS.

However, neither the SMS nor the ticket mentioned that the flight would depart from Terminal 1D, the report said. Since the family’s incoming flight had landed at Terminal 3, the passenger went to the same terminal for the return journey. He later learned that the Raipur-bound flight was operating from Terminal 1D, located around 7.5 km away.

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By the time he received the information, he could not reach the correct terminal before the check-in deadline. As a result, the passenger and his family missed the flight, spent the night at the airport and purchased fresh tickets for ₹21,135 to travel to Raipur the following day.

Commission Finds Airline Responsible

The consumer commission noted that the airline had informed the passenger about the change in departure time but failed to provide the correct terminal details.

“However, it failed to mention the departure terminal,” the commission stated in its July 21 order. The panel observed that the passenger had gone to Terminal 3 based on the information available to him. It concluded that the failure to disclose the correct departure terminal led to the passenger missing the flight.

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Airline Cited Late Check-In

The airline had rejected the passenger’s legal notice, claiming that he had reported late for check-in. According to its response, the passenger checked in at 4:49 pm, while the counter closed 45 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

However, the airline and the travel agency did not appear before the consumer commission or submit a written statement, affidavit or supporting documents during the proceedings.

The commission also noted that the passenger had sought CCTV footage to establish that he had reached the airport on time, but the airline did not provide it.

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Rs 60,000 Compensation Awarded

The commission ordered the airline to pay ₹50,000 as compensation. It additionally awarded ₹5,000 for mental agony and ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total amount to ₹60,000.