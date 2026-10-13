Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7% for 2026, upgrades outlook by 60 BPS

IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7% for 2026, upgrades outlook by 60 BPS

Its baseline assumes the Strait of Hormuz will reopen in March 2027, with a broad return to prewar conditions by October 2027

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 7:35 AM IST
IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7% for 2026, upgrades outlook by 60 BPSIMF Upgrades India's 2026 Growth Forecast to 7% Amid Robust Economic Momentum

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its growth projection for India to 7% for 2026, an upward revision of 0.6 percentage point from its July 2026 forecast, citing stronger-than-expected economic momentum supported by resilient domestic demand and robust services activity.

The latest World Economic Outlook, titled Resilience Under Strain, Urgent Choices, places India among the fastest-growing major economies even as the global economy faces the impact of the Middle East conflict, higher energy prices and uncertainty over the outlook.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IMF’s baseline projection for India’s growth in 2026 is 7%, compared with 7.8% in 2025. It has retained the growth forecast at 7% for 2027. The 2026 projection is also 0.5 percentage point higher than the IMF’s April 2026 forecast, while the 2027 estimate has been raised by 0.5 percentage point from April.

On a calendar-year basis, the IMF projects India’s growth at 7.4% in 2026 and 7% in 2027.

The upward revision comes against a weaker outlook for several other emerging market and developing economies. The IMF projects growth in this group to slow from 4.5% in 2025 to 3.7% in 2026, before recovering to 4.4% in 2027. Within emerging and developing Asia, China’s growth is projected to slow to 4.5% in 2026, with higher global oil prices, prolonged uncertainty and structural headwinds weighing on activity.

Advertisement

The IMF attributes India’s stronger outlook to domestic demand and services activity. It does not, however, suggest that India is insulated from the global energy shock. The report warns that the effects of higher energy prices vary according to countries’ exposure to the conflict and their position as energy exporters or importers.

Its baseline assumes the Strait of Hormuz will reopen in March 2027, with a broad return to prewar conditions by October 2027. The IMF expects energy prices to remain above prewar levels, while shortages could emerge in some emerging market and developing economies that lack inventories and face competition for available cargoes.

The broader global outlook remains subdued. World output is projected to expand by 3.1% in 2026, down from 3.5% in 2025, before recovering to 3.4% in 2027. The IMF says the aggregate figures mask significant differences between economies, with growth increasingly shaped by exposure to the war-induced supply shock and demand linked to the global technology cycle.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 7:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more