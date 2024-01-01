New Year cheer for hotels, restaurants, airlines: ATF, commercial LPG cylinder prices cut

The price of 19-kilogram commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been reduced in three metropolitan cities.

In New Delhi, the revised price for a commercial LPG cylinder, used in hotels and restaurants, stands at Rs 1,755.50, a decrease from the previous Rs 1,757.

In Mumbai, prices were cut to Rs 1,708.50 from the earlier Rs 1,710. Meanwhile, the price in Chennai fell by Rs 5 to the present Rs 1,924 from the former Rs 1,929.

Kolkata, however, saw an increment in the price of commercial cylinders, with a surge of 50 paise, making the current price Rs 1,869 compared to the previous Rs 1,868.50.

It should be noted that rates vary across states due to discrepancies in local taxation incidences.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, predominantly used for cooking purposes in households, have remained unchanged.

The latest price per unit is Rs 1,755 in Delhi, Rs 1,869 in Kolkata, Rs 1,708 in Mumbai and Rs 1,924 in Chennai.

ATF prices in the national capital was also cut to Rs 1.01 lakh per kilolitre (kl) from Rs 1.06 lakh. The rate reduction will benefit airlines for whom fuel is nearly 40% of the operating cost. ATF price is revised on the first of every month.