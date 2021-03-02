Infographic: Petrol at Rs 100

Amid a pandemic-stricken year, both central and state governments have filled their coffers with tax revenue on petroleum products. Petrol attracts high taxes - a litre of the fuel in Delhi costs Rs 91.17, of which Rs 53.9 is taxes. Ultimately, it's the common man who gets a raw deal. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at how petrol has been treated as a cash cow by governments in India as well as around the world.

