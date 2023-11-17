scorecardresearch
HC quashes Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs

HC quashes Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs

The court said that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 is unconstitutional

HC quashes Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs

The 75% quota for Haryana's locals in private sector jobs has been held unconstitutional by Punjab & Haryana High Court on Friday. This is a setback for the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana.

The court said that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 is unconstitutional and that the act is violative of Part 3 of the constitution.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which came into effect on January 15, 2022 provides for 75% reservation to local youngsters in private sector jobs. The law covers the private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms.

This story will be updated

Published on: Nov 17, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
