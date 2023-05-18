Outgoing Law Minister Kiren Rijiju thanks CJI DY Chandrachud, judges for ‘huge support’

Outgoing Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday took to Twitter and acknowledged support from Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices and judges of High Courts, lower judiciary officers during his tenure. Rijiju’s comments came after Arjun Ram Meghwal was given additional charge of the law ministry as the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice in a major Cabinet rejig.

Rijiju said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. I thank honorable Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, lower Judiciary and entire law officers for the huge support in ensuring delivering ease of justice and providing legal services for our citizens”.

He added that he looks forward to fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s vision as the Earth Sciences minister “with the same zeal and vigour I have imbibed as a humble karyakarta of BJP”.

Prior to Rijiju, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Rijiju changed his Twitter bio to his newly appointed portfolio soon after the rejig.

President Droupadi Murmu reallocated portfolios among the Union Council of Ministers on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Rijiju was constantly at loggerheads with the judiciary during his tenure as the Law Minister. He called the collegiums of appointing judges as “opaque”, “alien to Constitution”, and “only system in the world where judges appoint people known to them” on several platforms.

