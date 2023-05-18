Supreme Court upholds Jallikattu sport in TN, Maharashtra, Karnataka; calls it 'part of cultural heritage'

Jallikattu Supreme court verdict: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the practice of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The top court said the state laws governing the sport are valid. It further directed state governments to ensure the safety and protection of animals under the law.

The Supreme Court dismissed all the pleas that challenged the validity of the states' laws allowing the Jallikattu festival and bullock cart races. The five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice K M Joseph, said the sport is "a part of the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu".

"Cultural heritage born out by texts and evidence, the court cannot intervene into the matter," the top court bench was quoted as saying by India Today.

The top court was hearing a bunch of petitions including one by the animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) challenging the state law which allowed the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

The apex court said earlier that these petitions need to be decided by a larger bench as they contained substantial questions on the interpretation of the Constitution. The bench said notwithstanding the cruelty involved in the bull-taming sport, it cannot be called a blood sport since there are no weapons involved.

The bench was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "Because there is death does not mean it is a blood sport. I don't suggest that people who are going to participate and climb onto the bulls are going there in order to extract blood in that event. People are not going to kill the animal. Blood may be an incidental thing".

The Supreme Court had said in its 2014 judgement that bulls cannot be used as performing animals for either Jallikattu or Eruthazhuvuthal events or bullock carts. The top court had banned the use of animals for these purposes across the country.

A year later, the top court dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking a recall of its 2014 verdict. The top court said the practice amounted to cruelty towards animals.

A bench comprising former CJI Dipak Misra and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman dismissed the state government's argument that the age-old tradition had religious basis. Later, the Union Ministry of Environment took out a notice allowing Jallikattu sport, which was stayed by the top court despite guidelines to regulate the sport.

Jallikattu is a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu wherein a bull such as the Pulikulam or Kangayam breed is released into a crowd of people. Participants attempt to grab the hump on the bull's back with both arms.

(With agency inputs)

