scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Sunglass, no turban: Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh spotted in East Delhi

Feedback

Sunglass, no turban: Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh spotted in East Delhi

Amritpal was seen strolling in East Delhi without wearing a turban, and the one who is following him is his close aide Pappalpreet Singh, the footage showed.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amritpal Singh was recently seen wearing a shirt, pants, and jacket and walking on the streets of Patiala Amritpal Singh was recently seen wearing a shirt, pants, and jacket and walking on the streets of Patiala

In a fresh CCTV footage, fugitive Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh was spotted on a Delhi street. He was seen strolling in East Delhi without wearing a turban, the footage showed. Sources in the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies confirmed to India Today that the man seen in the footage was in fact Amrtipal and the one who is following him is his close aide Pappalpreet Singh.

Amritpal Singh was recently seen wearing a shirt, pants, and jacket and walking on the streets of Patiala. In the recent footage, the radical leader can be seen entering a house and talking to someone on the phone.  

Meanwhile, Nepal on Monday put fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in the country, on its surveillance list after India requested it not to allow him to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.

The Punjab Police recently released multiple images of Amritpal Singh in various poses — with and without a beard — so that he can be apprehended even if he entirely changes his appearance.

The police had launched a crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his aides on March 18. He managed to give the police a slip. Since then, the Khalistani leader has been on the run.

On Sunday, the Punjab Police said that it has released 197 people out of 353 taken into preventive custody on the apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of law and order.

The trouble started when Singh and his supporters broke into the Ajnala police station demanding the release of his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan in February. Singh had also threatened Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh said that Shah might meet the same fate as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Also Read: Watch: New CCTV footage shows Amritpal Singh wearing a jacket and walking in Patiala

Published on: Mar 28, 2023, 7:37 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement