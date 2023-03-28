Sunglass, no turban: Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh spotted in East Delhi

In a fresh CCTV footage, fugitive Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh was spotted on a Delhi street. He was seen strolling in East Delhi without wearing a turban, the footage showed. Sources in the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies confirmed to India Today that the man seen in the footage was in fact Amrtipal and the one who is following him is his close aide Pappalpreet Singh.

Amritpal Singh was recently seen wearing a shirt, pants, and jacket and walking on the streets of Patiala. In the recent footage, the radical leader can be seen entering a house and talking to someone on the phone.

Meanwhile, Nepal on Monday put fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in the country, on its surveillance list after India requested it not to allow him to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.

The Punjab Police recently released multiple images of Amritpal Singh in various poses — with and without a beard — so that he can be apprehended even if he entirely changes his appearance.

The police had launched a crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his aides on March 18. He managed to give the police a slip. Since then, the Khalistani leader has been on the run.

On Sunday, the Punjab Police said that it has released 197 people out of 353 taken into preventive custody on the apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of law and order.

The trouble started when Singh and his supporters broke into the Ajnala police station demanding the release of his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan in February. Singh had also threatened Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh said that Shah might meet the same fate as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

