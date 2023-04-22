‘If I become CM…’: Siddaramaiah opposes Amul's entry into Karnataka market

Speculation about a possible merger between Gujarat-based dairy cooperative Amul and Karnataka-based Nandini recently sparked controversy and opposition from senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Speaking at the India Today Karnataka Roundtable 2023 on Saturday, he made it clear that if he becomes the CM, he would ask the people of Karnataka not to buy Amul milk.

“If I become the CM, I will ask people not to buy Amul milk,” he said.

Siddaramaiah argued that Amul should stick to its current consumer base and not try to enter Karnataka, as it would harm local farmers. He expressed concern that Amul's entry would cause injustice to the local farmers and therefore, his party will oppose Amul's entry into the state. He further added that Nandini is as good as Amul quality-wise, and there is no need for Amul to meddle in Nandini's business.

The announcement of Amul's entry into the Karnataka market to supply its milk and curd has given the opposition Congress and the JD(S) yet another opportunity to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the two brands' cooperation could "do wonders" for the dairy sector. Shah also holds the Cooperation portfolio.

The Congress and the JD(S) have expressed fears that Nandini, the Rs 21,000 crore brand from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), could be merged with Amul, which would adversely affect the people of the state. Nandini has an emotional connection with the people of Karnataka, and any attempt to merge it with Amul could result in severe backlash.

Siddaramaiah clarified that the opposition's stand is not anti-market, but against creating artificial demand. He emphasised that Nandini is a high-quality brand, and there is no need for Amul to enter the market and create unnecessary competition. "It is not good to create artificial demand. Nandini is as good as Amul quality-wise, so Amul shouldn't meddle in Nandini's business," he said.