Nitish to join NDA again? Bihar CM's meeting with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman sparks buzz

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently met with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh in Patna, triggering speculations that he may make another U-turn and join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again. India Today reported that the meeting between the two leaders lasted for about one and a half hours. However, the Deputy Chairman's office told the news agency ANI that it was only a courtesy call to the chief minister and lasted for 15 minutes.

The meeting assumes significance as this was the first time Kumar met Harivansh after he walked out of an alliance with the BJP in August last year and formed a government with the RJD. While JD(U) exited the alliance, Harivansh continued to retain the post of deputy speaker of Rajya Sabha. Many saw it as an attempt by Nitish to keep a channel of communication open with the BJP through him.

Kumar's meeting with Harivansh comes at a time when there are claims that an NCP-like split may also happen in the JD(U). Interestingly, the Bihar CM has been holding meetings with his party legislators, MLCs, and MPs for the last five days. His meeting with Harivansh triggered speculation about whether he was apprehensive of a split in JD(U) or whether he was trying to gauge the mood within the party over the alliance with RJD.

Sources told India Today said there is resentment simmering in JD(U) over the alliance with RJD and Congress as many Janata Dal-United MPs had defeated candidates from RJD and Congress to win Lok Sabha elections in 2019. the winning JDU MPs are apprehensive regarding being denied a ticket for 2024 and after the opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, several party leaders appeared to not be happy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking the center stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

After NCP's split in Maharashtra, several leaders have predicted the break-up of the JDU in Bihar. Earlier this week, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan said Bihar may soon witness mid-term elections as Nitish Kumar would not be able to complete his tenure. He claimed that several MLAs and leaders from Nitish Kumar's party were in touch with him. He further said that the JD(U) would not even win 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

In a tweet on Sunday, BJP's Sushil Modi said that soon there could be a split in the JD(U) and Nitish Kumar is holding separate discussions with his legislators due to the fear of such a split. He also stated that legislators and MPs of the JD(U) would neither accept Rahul Gandhi nor Tejashwi Yadav as their leader, which might lead to a significant rebellion within the party.

BJP ally and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said a Maharashtra-like situation can arise in Bihar soon as some JD(U) MLAs are upset with Nitish Kumar.

While there are speculations that the Bihar CM may be exploring options, Sushil Modi recently said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear that BJP's door for Nitish Kumar was shut and he won't be taken back into the NDA fold at any cost.

(With inputs from Rohit Kumar Singh)

