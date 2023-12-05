Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister at 11 am, Thursday: Sources

Revanth Reddy is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Telangana. He is likely to be sworn in as the new chief minister at 11 am on December 7, Thursday, sources told India Today TV. The sources said the Congress leadership will make a formal announcement on Tuesday evening. Reddy is credited with having swung the state for Congress, which was not anywhere in the reckoning almost a year ago.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy chosen as Telangana Chief Minister, decision done, says Rahul Gandhi

Under Revanth Reddy, the Congress defeated KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to return to power in Telangana. While Reddy was the frontrunner for the top post, senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka also lobbied hard for the chief ministership. Sources told India Today that Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka might be given a Deputy Chief Minister post or would be accommodated on a good portfolio.



Sources said there would be no rotational Chief Minister formula in the state. Uttam Reddy reached the residence of Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar to meet him amid buzz that Revanth Reddy might be the new Chief Minister of Telangana.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath and Rajdeep Sardesai)