Deal to produce Sputnik Light in India close to completion, says Russian Foreign Minister

The talks for the production of the Russian anti-coronavirus jab Sputnik Light in India are nearing completion, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reported Russian news agency, TASS.

"The talks on Sputnik Light are nearing completion," he said.

The statement came in after his talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in the ongoing meetings between the two countries’ defense and foreign ministers on Monday.

"Quite a large scale is expected - around hundred million doses each year," TASS reported quoting Lavrov.

India at present is using the Covishield vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and produced by India's Serum Institute. The other two vaccines presently at use in India are Covaxin produced by India's Bharat Biotech, and Russia's Sputnik V.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) -- which is producing the Sputnik V vaccine -- told TASS, "A number of agreements with partners in India have helped RDIF to significantly increase our production capabilities. We are ready to offer the Sputnik Light vaccine and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to support strong herd immunity in India and continue saving millions of lives."

"Interim results of the study in Argentina on heterologous regimens combining Sputnik Light and vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino have shown Sputnik Light is an effective universal booster for these vaccines," RDIF's CEO, Kirill Dmitriev said.

Sputnik V is the first foreign-made vaccine being used in India. "We are ready to offer the Sputnik Light vaccine and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to support strong herd immunity in India and continue saving millions of lives," Dmitriev was quoted by TASS as saying.

