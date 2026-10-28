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Vedanta Iron shares hit 5% lower circuit after Q2 FY27 results

Vedanta Iron shares hit 5% lower circuit after Q2 FY27 results

VISL26.63(4.72%)

Revenue from operations declined 1.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,742 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 2,790 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue fell from Rs 3,662 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Vedanta Iron shares hit 5% lower circuit after Q2 FY27 resultsVedanta Iron is one of the four independent companies formed following the demerger of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd.

Shares of Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd fell 5 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit of Rs 26.60 in Wednesday's trade, a day after the company announced its September quarter results for FY27 (Q2 FY27) post-market hours.

The company reported a narrowing of its loss after exceptional items to Rs 324 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 477 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. It had reported a profit of Rs 121 crore in the preceding quarter (Q1 FY27).

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Revenue from operations declined 1.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,742 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 2,790 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue fell from Rs 3,662 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 56 per cent YoY to Rs 83 crore in the September quarter from Rs 54 crore a year earlier. However, EBITDA declined 84 per cent QoQ from Rs 515 crore in Q1 FY27.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "The company's losses remain a key concern despite its revenue performance. Investors may wait for a few more quarters for signs of financial improvement."

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "For any kind of serious investment decision, I prefer to wait for a few quarters and monitor how the next results pan out."

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Separately, ESL Steel Ltd (ESL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Iron, has received a Demand-cum-Show Cause Notice from GST authorities following observations arising from audit proceedings for FY2022-23 to FY2023-24.

According to the notice, the GST Department has proposed the recovery of GST and reversal of input tax credit totalling Rs 11,76,63,519, along with applicable interest and penalty. The amount comprises IGST of Rs 6,98,75,763, CGST of Rs 2,38,93,878 and SGST of Rs 2,38,93,878.

"ESL is examining the said notice and shall take appropriate steps in accordance with applicable laws within the prescribed timelines. The Company does not envisage any significant financial and operational impact on the Company," Vedanta Iron said.

Vedanta Iron is one of the four independent companies formed following the demerger of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 10:37 AM IST
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