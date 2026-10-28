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L&T shares surge 6% as Q2 net profit rises to Rs 5,202 crore

L&T shares surge 6% as Q2 net profit rises to Rs 5,202 crore

LT3,815.30(4.10%)

L&T reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 78,750 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 67,984 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 10:09 AM IST
L&T shares surge 6% as Q2 net profit rises to Rs 5,202 croreLarsen & Toubro shares touched a high of Rs 3,892 apiece, up 6.05% from the previous close of Rs 3,670.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd shares rose 6% in Wednesday's trade after the engineering and construction major reported a 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27. Revenue from operations rose 16% YoY, while the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly order inflows, up 28% YoY.

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The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 78,750 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 67,984 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 5,202 crore from Rs 3,926 crore. Order inflows reached Rs 1,47,665 crore during the quarter, marking a new quarterly record.

Following the results, Larsen & Toubro shares touched a high of Rs 3,892 apiece, up 6.05% from the previous close of Rs 3,670. The stock opened at Rs 3,813.95 and touched a low of Rs 3,768 during the session.

L&T Q2 FY27 results: Order book, margins

The company's consolidated order book stood at Rs 8,53,514 crore as of September 30, 2026, reflecting 15% growth over March 2026. International orders accounted for 54% of the total order book. International orders worth Rs 92,375 crore contributed 63% of the quarter's total order inflows, supported by high-value wins in the Hydrocarbon, CarbonLite Solutions, Public Spaces & Airports, and Power Transmission & Distribution businesses.

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Despite the growth in revenue, operating profitability remained under pressure. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 6,840 crore, compared with Rs 6,810 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Ebitda margin narrowed to 8.7% from 10% a year earlier. The company attributed the pressure mainly to lower margins across its portfolio and a change in revenue mix, including a higher share of revenue from Manufacturing, Products & Manufacturing-related businesses.

Other income rose to Rs 2,310 crore from Rs 1,380 crore, supported by higher surplus funds, improved yields and a one-time gain from the divestment of the SWC business in L&T Technology Services. The increase in other income helped support the rise in consolidated profit.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 10:09 AM IST
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