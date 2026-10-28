L&T shares surge 6% as Q2 net profit rises to Rs 5,202 crore

Following the results, Larsen & Toubro shares touched a high of Rs 3,892 apiece, up 6.05% from the previous close of Rs 3,670. The stock opened at Rs 3,813.95 and touched a low of Rs 3,768 during the session.

L&T Q2 FY27 results: Order book, margins

The company's consolidated order book stood at Rs 8,53,514 crore as of September 30, 2026, reflecting 15% growth over March 2026. International orders accounted for 54% of the total order book. International orders worth Rs 92,375 crore contributed 63% of the quarter's total order inflows, supported by high-value wins in the Hydrocarbon, CarbonLite Solutions, Public Spaces & Airports, and Power Transmission & Distribution businesses.

Advertisement

Despite the growth in revenue, operating profitability remained under pressure. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 6,840 crore, compared with Rs 6,810 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Ebitda margin narrowed to 8.7% from 10% a year earlier. The company attributed the pressure mainly to lower margins across its portfolio and a change in revenue mix, including a higher share of revenue from Manufacturing, Products & Manufacturing-related businesses.

Other income rose to Rs 2,310 crore from Rs 1,380 crore, supported by higher surplus funds, improved yields and a one-time gain from the divestment of the SWC business in L&T Technology Services. The increase in other income helped support the rise in consolidated profit.